GoldenPeaks Capital ("GPC") announces Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) as a main pillar of its investment strategy, with first projects already secured in Poland.

GPC is one of the fastest growing independent green power producers in Europe and one of the largest solar photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary. It now adds Battery Energy Storage Systems as a core pillar of its investment strategy.

GPC was recently awarded with its first Capacity Market auction contract in Poland, adding 280 MWh of BESS to its portfolio. With this first milestone and assigned investment of 100 M EUR, GPC underlines its commitment to be a leader in the BESS sector while strategically advancing the growth of clean, flexible energy assets across Europe.

GPC has reached this strategic investment decision following a period of detailed in depth testing of batteries on its existing sites.

In 2025, GPC is set to expand its portfolio to 600 MWh of ready-to-build BESS capacity, beginning in Poland before expanding to further European markets.

Adriano Agosti, founder and chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital said: "Battery Energy Storage Systems will be a critical factor for renewable energy in general and a main pillar of GPC's investment strategy. We are at the forefront of this technology and have built a team of excellence over the past 18 months, that will enable the fast execution of numerous BESS projects, first in Poland and then across Europe."

With its dedicated team of industry leading professionals, efficient business practices and with its top-end financial capacity, GPC will position itself in the forefront of BESS deployment in Europe. Securing its first major Capacity Market Contracts in Poland underlines the company's ambition.

GPC's BESS assets are advanced technological solutions designed to stabilize electricity fluctuations in grid systems. These BESS assets are critical to clean energy strategies, addressing challenges such as weather-driven variability in renewable energy generation and hourly electricity demand fluctuations, while also supporting the phase-out of ageing coal and gas power plants. By integrating GPC's BESS assets with its existing solar PV portfolio, a reliable and sustainable power supply can be ensured, accelerating the transition to clean energy.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital specialises in the construction and operation of solar PV assets and is one of the largest PV asset owners in Eastern Europe with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects globally. Moreover, with two BESS PV co-located pilot projects in Poland, GPC is pioneering new technology deployment in Eastern Europe. GPC will further shape the industry of renewable energies by applying the seamless integration of all its business units, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations and commercial energy sales, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals.

Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital:

This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable, but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

