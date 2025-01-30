



TOKYO, Jan 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announced today its 2024 global sales results as described below.The global sales results for the period from January to December 2024 reached a record high of 851,214 units (a 103.3% increase compared to the previous year). This growth was attributed to strong demand, particularly in North America and Europe, along with the recovery of stable parts supply contributing to increased global sales. In terms of models, the new LBX and LM models have been well received, in addition to the strong sales of the core RX and NX models. Battery EV (BEV) models, such as the "RZ" and "UX300e," also achieved strong sales with a year-over-year growth of 119%, contributing to the electrified vehicle* ratio reaching a record-high 52% of total Lexus sales.Lexus International President Takashi WatanabeWe would like to express our most sincere gratitude to each and every customer around the world for their continued support of Lexus vehicles. In 2024, Lexus launched the all-new LBX and GX, offering a new value experience that has been highly praised by many customers. Additionally, the newly established Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama (TTC-S) has begun full-scale operations, enabling Lexus to launch a new development framework as a company.In 2025, we are set to debut new models and showcase innovative concepts. We remain committed to reshaping the future of mobility through innovative engineering and enhancing lifestyles with customer-focused services. Our goal is to continue providing the distinctive value that defines the Lexus experience.