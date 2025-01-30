Tosyali invests in renewable energy and signed an agreement with GE Vernova and Inogen for the first 120 MWp of Turkey's and the world's one of the largest self-consumption Solar Power Plant (SPP) projects with a total capacity of 1,2 GW. The project will utilize Tosyali's locally produced N-Type Topcon 725 Wp panels under the Tosyali V-Solar Brand.

Davos, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - As one of the leading global green steel producers, with 15 million tons/year crude steel capacity, Tosyali continues to expand its efforts to produce its own energy. Tosyali invests in cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable and clean energy sources, adhering to the principle of eco-efficiency.

Caption: Fuat Tosyali, Chairman of Tosyali Holding at Davos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/238512_28bc68ab549018aa_001full.jpg

Through its investments in clean energy sources, specifically focusing on hydrogen and solar energy, Tosyali is making significant strides toward becoming a fully integrated green steel producer. Previously, Tosyali achieved a global milestone by reaching 235 MW of installed capacity with its SPP project, which covered all its facilities, making it the holder of the world's largest rooftop solar power installation.

Now, Tosyali is embarking on an even larger project, and the company has signed an agreement with GE Vernova and its regional provider Inogen for the first 120 MWp of the 1,2 GW self-consumption SPP project. The first project is scheduled to become operational in 2025, while the 1,2 GW capacity project is targeted for completion in 2027.

Fuat Tosyali, Chairman of Tosyali Holding, announced at Davos 2025: "With this investment, Tosyali will generate approximately 50% of its self-consumption from solar energy."

During his interview at the World Economic Forum, Fuat Tosyali highlighted the critical role of renewable and clean energy in industrial facilities, stating, "We continue to invest in advanced clean energy technologies under our vision of 'Tosyali for a sustainable life.' As part of this vision, we have taken the first step toward one of the world's largest self-consumption SPP projects with a capacity of 1,2 GW by initiating the first project in Osmaniye. We are happy to collaborate with GE Vernova, one of the world's leading companies in this field, and Inogen, Turkey's leading EPC contractor. We will produce our solar panels in Osmaniye. Starting with the first project, these panels will be deployed across SPP sites in eight provinces. By doing so, we aim to meet approximately 50% of our energy needs from solar energy. This will make us stronger and more independent in energy usage and further strengthen our position among the world's leading green steel producers."

Although various SPP projects have been implemented in Turkey and worldwide, Tosyali's 1,2 GW project stands out as one of the largest self-consumption-focused projects carried out under a single umbrella. Construction for the first 120 MW project has already begun in Osmaniye. 1,2 GW self-consumption solar project will be implemented in three phases.

Ali Murat SOYDAN, Prof. Dr. Chairman of Inogen Group: "We are happy to be involved in this pioneering project of Tosyali, a symbol of green transformation in the world and our country. When all the Tosyali projects are completed, we will strengthen our position as the green transformation leader in our country working with GE Vernova. In these projects, which will be carried out in 10 different provinces with more than 2000 employees, we plan to go through an efficient and fast installation process and commission all the power plants as soon as possible, with the support of our global partners.'

Ed Torres, GE Vernova's Power Conversion & Storage Business Leader: "Along with Inogen, we are proud to support Tosyali's ambitious goal of developing one of the world's largest self-consumption solar power projects. By supplying our advanced solar technology, providing design and engineering services, and facilitating ECA financing, we aim to help Tosyali achieve greater energy independence and accelerate the transition toward a more resilient energy future."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238512

SOURCE: B2Press BV