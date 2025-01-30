DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 29 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 326.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 310.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 319.9549p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,812,422 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,234,028.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.9549

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 147 326.00 08:24:28 00073349935TRLO0 XLON 893 326.50 09:01:25 00073351052TRLO0 XLON 1040 326.50 09:01:25 00073351053TRLO0 XLON 1057 325.00 09:03:27 00073351105TRLO0 XLON 986 326.00 09:56:40 00073352933TRLO0 XLON 25 326.00 09:56:40 00073352934TRLO0 XLON 1013 326.00 09:56:40 00073352935TRLO0 XLON 200 325.50 10:27:03 00073354049TRLO0 XLON 722 325.50 10:27:03 00073354050TRLO0 XLON 75 326.50 10:46:19 00073354677TRLO0 XLON 1038 326.50 12:04:25 00073356043TRLO0 XLON 706 326.50 13:25:45 00073358915TRLO0 XLON 1064 326.50 13:25:45 00073358916TRLO0 XLON 869 326.50 13:25:45 00073358917TRLO0 XLON 934 326.50 13:25:45 00073358918TRLO0 XLON 1037 326.50 13:25:45 00073358919TRLO0 XLON 946 326.50 13:25:45 00073358920TRLO0 XLON 916 326.50 13:25:45 00073358921TRLO0 XLON 927 326.50 13:25:45 00073358922TRLO0 XLON 994 326.50 13:25:45 00073358923TRLO0 XLON 5 326.50 13:25:45 00073358924TRLO0 XLON 1128 326.00 13:26:19 00073358987TRLO0 XLON 1119 325.50 13:26:51 00073359014TRLO0 XLON 988 324.00 13:31:14 00073359182TRLO0 XLON 310 322.00 13:50:20 00073359920TRLO0 XLON 1101 321.00 13:50:51 00073359964TRLO0 XLON 487 320.00 13:55:43 00073360127TRLO0 XLON 515 322.00 14:10:01 00073360639TRLO0 XLON 549 322.00 14:10:01 00073360640TRLO0 XLON 514 322.00 14:10:01 00073360641TRLO0 XLON 1010 322.00 14:31:01 00073361584TRLO0 XLON 921 322.00 14:31:01 00073361585TRLO0 XLON 1027 321.50 14:40:48 00073362627TRLO0 XLON 400 321.50 14:40:48 00073362628TRLO0 XLON 360 321.50 14:40:48 00073362629TRLO0 XLON 1011 320.50 14:41:30 00073362856TRLO0 XLON 1057 321.00 14:49:43 00073363635TRLO0 XLON 600 321.00 14:49:43 00073363636TRLO0 XLON 395 321.00 14:49:43 00073363637TRLO0 XLON 344 318.50 14:59:18 00073364260TRLO0 XLON 641 318.50 14:59:18 00073364261TRLO0 XLON 144 317.50 15:07:12 00073364765TRLO0 XLON 918 317.50 15:07:12 00073364766TRLO0 XLON 1068 317.00 15:20:44 00073365802TRLO0 XLON 1045 317.00 15:23:30 00073365915TRLO0 XLON 375 317.00 15:31:22 00073366218TRLO0 XLON 383 317.00 15:32:39 00073366322TRLO0 XLON 104 317.00 15:32:39 00073366323TRLO0 XLON 857 317.00 15:45:46 00073367036TRLO0 XLON 924 317.00 15:45:46 00073367037TRLO0 XLON 854 314.00 15:48:27 00073367354TRLO0 XLON 180 314.00 15:48:37 00073367365TRLO0 XLON 213 313.50 15:52:49 00073367608TRLO0 XLON 951 313.50 15:53:19 00073367626TRLO0 XLON 124 313.50 15:53:58 00073367657TRLO0 XLON 541 313.50 15:53:58 00073367658TRLO0 XLON 250 312.50 16:00:33 00073368242TRLO0 XLON 714 312.50 16:00:33 00073368243TRLO0 XLON 1018 313.00 16:00:33 00073368244TRLO0 XLON 291 312.00 16:00:37 00073368255TRLO0 XLON 390 312.00 16:00:41 00073368270TRLO0 XLON 262 312.00 16:01:07 00073368310TRLO0 XLON 203 312.50 16:07:12 00073368689TRLO0 XLON 400 312.50 16:07:12 00073368690TRLO0 XLON 200 312.50 16:07:12 00073368691TRLO0 XLON 215 312.50 16:07:12 00073368692TRLO0 XLON 892 312.00 16:08:10 00073368808TRLO0 XLON

