Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM (BST) at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. The results of the voting will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

At the AGM, shareholders will consider the receipt of the annual report and the financial statements, the renewal of PSH's share buy-back authority, the re-appointment of PSH's auditor and authorization of the Directors to determine its remuneration, the approval to disapply pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% (as is customary in the London investment fund market), and the re-election of the existing Directors with the exception of Tope Lawani, who is not offering himself up for re-election due to his other commitments.

The specific resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:Events)

The document will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402630827/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, MediaInquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com