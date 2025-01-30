Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Cincon has launched a new ultra-wide and high-input voltage DC-DC converter series to provide component safety and protection in solar PV inverters, solar trackers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Cincon has launched a new 10:1 input-isolated DC-DC converter series that provides component safety and protection in solar PV inverters, solar trackers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The Cincon DH series is available in 15W, 30W, and 45W power ratings. The voltage input range is 150 Vdc to 1500 Vdc. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...