The deal gives Molson Coors exclusive commercialization rights to Fever-Tree's U.S. portfolio, alongside an equity investment by Molson Coors into Fevertree Drinks plc

Partnership designed to fuel Molson Coors' Premiumization and Beyond Beer strategies

Molson Coors Beverage Company ("Molson Coors" or "the company") (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) is expanding its U.S. non-alc portfolio through a new strategic partnership with Fevertree Drinks plc ("Fever-Tree"), the world's leading supplier of premium carbonated drinks and mixers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129464093/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Starting February 1, 2025, Molson Coors will assume exclusive commercialization rights to Fever-Tree's award-winning lineup of tonics, ginger beers, cocktail mixers and more in the U.S. and will be responsible for co-manufactured production, marketing, sales and distribution of the brand in the U.S. The move is a significant step forward in Molson Coors' strategic ambition to build a total-beverage portfolio for a wide range of consumer preferences across traditional alcohol occasions and non-alc occasions alike.

"Our strategic partnership with Fever-Tree in the U.S. is a meaningful step in Molson Coors' journey to becoming a total-beverage company with a winning portfolio of drinks for a wide variety of consumer occasions. We've made progress here, and today we are building on that progress in a significant way with Fever-Tree as the latest and largest non-alc brand to join our portfolio," Molson Coors Chief Executive Officer Gavin Hattersley said. "The U.S. is our biggest global market by revenue, and the same is true for Fever-Tree, so we believe this partnership provides ample opportunity for our teams to build on the strong success Fever-Tree has achieved to date. Our customers have been asking for a brand just like Fever-Tree from us, and by leveraging the scale, strong relationships and expertise of our team at Molson Coors, I'm confident in the road ahead for Fever-Tree as part of Molson Coors' growing set of non-alc offerings in the U.S."

Established in the UK in 2004, Fever-Tree has become a proven leader in a high-growth, above premium space. Drinks International voted it the 'Number One Top Selling Mixer' and 'Number One Top Trending Mixer' for 11 years running, while the New York International Spirits Competition voted it 'Mixer Brand of the Year' for four years running. In the U.S., Fever-Tree's largest global market by revenue, the brand has consistently built on its first-mover advantage, and in doing so has become the #1 tonic and ginger beer brands nationwide, per Nielsen [since 2007].

Molson Coors plans to build on the position Fever-Tree has already established in the U.S. by leveraging its core strengths, commercial scale and supply chain expertise to expand distribution, grow brand awareness, and create a solid runway for long-term growth in the U.S. market.

"Fever-Tree is the perfect fit for our growing portfolio of non-alc beverages. The quality is unmatched, the variety is fantastic, and the brand has achieved impressive scale in the U.S. and we believe there is more runway ahead," Molson Coors Chief Commercial Officer Michelle St. Jacques said. "Fever-Tree sits at the intersection of beer and non-alc and is often available in stores where beer is sold, so it perfectly complements our Beyond Beer and premiumization strategies, playing in both alcohol occasions and non-alc occasions. We're excited to welcome Fever-Tree into our portfolio as we work to reach more consumers and unlock growth in new channels and outlets across the U.S."

Underpinning the partnership and reflecting Molson Coors' long-term focus on and belief in the opportunity, the company has agreed to acquire an 8.5% stake in Fevertree Drinks plc, resulting in Molson Coors becoming Fever-Tree's second largest shareholder.

"Today's announcement marks a transformational step for the Fever-Tree brand in the US and is not only a reflection of how far we have come since first entering the market in 2008 but also how the opportunity ahead for the brand continues to grow," said Fever-Tree CEO, Tim Warrillow. "With a national network providing scale and muscle, proven track record, supply chain expertise and clearly stated strategic desire to drive the future of their business beyond beer, Molson Coors are the ideal partner to take the Fever-Tree brand to the next level across the US."

The partnership with Fever-Tree builds on Molson Coors' strong recent momentum in the advancement of its Beyond Beer and premiumization strategy. The company took a majority stake in ZOA Energy in November 2024 and has since expanded distribution into new accounts and channels. Additionally, Molson Coors is preparing to bring Naked Life, Australia's #1 non-alc RTD cocktail, to the U.S. this spring.

Molson Coors and Fever-Tree's strategic partnership is subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands. While Molson Coors history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, among others, trough license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT FEVER-TREE

Fever-Tree is the world's leading supplier of premium carbonated mixers for alcoholic spirits by retail sales value, with distribution to over 90 countries worldwide. Based in the UK, the brand was launched in 2005 to provide high quality mixers which could cater to the growing demand for premium spirits, in particular gin, but also increasingly for vodka, rum and whisky. The Company sells a range of carbonated mixers to hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes ("On Trade") as well as selected retail outlets ("Off Trade").

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "expects," "intend," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "outlook," "trends," "future benefits," "potential," "projects," "strategies," "implies," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Molson Coors' strategy, its expectations regarding premiumizing its portfolio and the anticipated consummation of the strategic partnership and the timing and benefits thereof. Although Molson Coors believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risk factors include those detailed in Molson Coors' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Molson Coors does not undertake to update any forward-looking or other statements in this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129464093/en/

Contacts:

Media inquiries

Molson Coors: Rachel Gellman Johnson, Senior Director, Corporate Reputation: rachel.gellmanjohnson@molsoncoors.com

Fever-Tree: Oliver Winters, Director, Communications: oliver.winters@fever-tree.com

Investor inquiries

Molson Coors: Traci Mangini, Vice President, Investor Relations: traci.mangini@molsoncoors.com

Fever-Tree: Ann Morris-Gibbons, Director of Investor Relations: ann.hyams@fever-tree.com