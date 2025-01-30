A Revolutionary Collaboration for Multivendor AV-over-IP Integration

intoPIX, the leader in innovative image processing and compression technologies, is proud to announce the integration of its advanced TicoXS FIP codec into EvertzAV's latest AV-over-IP solutions. This collaboration will deliver a groundbreaking standards-based solution, compliant with IPMX, simplifying AV-over-IP adoption for professional applications.

The intoPIX TicoXS technology, powered by the Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) redefines JPEG XS compression, offering unmatched performance for AV engineers and system integrators:

Ultra-Low Latency: Delivers perfect image quality under 1 millisecond, enabling real-time performance.

Delivers perfect image quality under 1 millisecond, enabling real-time performance. Enhanced Compression Efficiency : The new JPEG XS TDC profile doubles compression efficiency compared to previous JPEG XS versions, minimizing bandwidth and power consumption while preserving premium image quality.

: The new JPEG XS TDC profile doubles compression efficiency compared to previous JPEG XS versions, minimizing bandwidth and power consumption while preserving premium image quality. Crystal-Clear Screen Content : Supports true 4:4:4 video at up to 12-bit color depth and transmits 4K 8K video over any gigabit networks.

: Supports true 4:4:4 video at up to 12-bit color depth and transmits 4K 8K video over any gigabit networks. Seamless Interoperability: Fully compatible with IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110 standards, bridging ProAV distribution and media production with multivendor solutions.

"Our partnership with intoPIX represents a significant step forward for IPMX interoperability," said Paulo Francisco, VP of Engineering at EvertzAV. "By integrating TicoXS FIP and JPEG XS TDC into our AV-over-IP solutions, we are delivering scalable, efficient, and future-proof workflows that meet the demands of modern AV environments."

Showcasing Interoperability at ISE

Attendees at ISE can experience this innovation firsthand at the intoPIX booth, where intoPIX and EvertzAV will demonstrate the transformative performance of JPEG XS and JPEG XS TDC profiles.

"By integrating new advanced JPEG XS capabilities, we are empowering professionals to deliver high-quality, live content with sustainable and agile workflows," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of ProAV Group at intoPIX.

IPMX, based on SMPTE ST 2110, includes ProAV-specific features that simplify installation and enable seamless interoperability across IP-based AV systems. The addition of intoPIX TicoXS FIP technology enhances IPMX's potential, allowing professionals to achieve flawless AV distribution while reducing network demands.

Visit EvertzAV and intoPIX at ISE

Explore this groundbreaking collaboration and its role in driving the future of AV-over-IP technology at ISE2025 in Barcelona from February 4 to 7 at Booth 4R660 (EvertzAV) and at Booth 5M350 (intoPIX).

About EvertzAV

EvertzAV is a division of Evertz Microsystems, exclusively focused on the professional AV marketplace and offering the most complete end-to-end solutions for AV distribution and visualization. EvertzAV market leading MMA10G and Nucleus systems are designed and manufactured in Canada leveraging more than 25 years of R&D and Market experience in the A/V, Broadcast and Television industries.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

