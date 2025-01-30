The company showcases new partnerships, integrations, and a new 5-year warranty program at ISE 2025

BrightSign, the provider of the most advanced, capable, and trusted digital media players and operating system, will exhibit the latest in digital signage solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, booth 4S-300 in Barcelona, Spain, February 4-7. Following the momentum of a successful year for BrightSign, which saw growth across the globe, the company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and the unparalleled reliability and security of its players.

BrightSign has announced that its players are now backed by a 5-year warranty, beginning January 1, 2025. Businesses are demanding more reliable solutions with extended longevity and lower total cost of ownership, for which BrightSign digital signage solutions are renowned. This warranty commitment is a testament to the company's confidence in the durability of BrightSign players. It presents an industry first that will change the way customers think about their hardware and what they will come to expect from their signage solutions.

"More reliable, more secure, and more value. This is the driving force behind our commitment to customers, partners, and consumers for the year ahead," said Steve Durkee, chief executive officer of BrightSign. "The market asked, and we delivered. Expanded partnerships, more integrations, extended warranties, SOC2 compliance all while leveraging the power of NPUs to enable AI experiences. We are incredibly confident in our full solutions suite and unmatched reliability. Digital signage is everywhere, and BrightSign is continuing to give businesses a choice in how they benefit from our media players and operating system (BrightSignOS) to better manage, control, and display content."

New to ISE 2025 for BrightSign:

5-Year Warranty, beginning January 1, 2025: All newly purchased and registered Series 5 and beyond media players now include a standard 5-year warranty. Accompanying the fanless design, self-healing capabilities, and 5 years of software updates for its media players, BrightSign offers the most reliable solution in the market that gives customers unparalleled confidence in their signage decisions.

All newly purchased and registered Series 5 and beyond media players now include a standard 5-year warranty. Accompanying the fanless design, self-healing capabilities, and 5 years of software updates for its media players, BrightSign offers the most reliable solution in the market that gives customers unparalleled confidence in their signage decisions. AI Enablement : BrightSign players have NPUs built into their platform, enabling partners to develop AI applications. This integration accelerates AI tasks without impacting content playback. As a result, our customers can streamline the adoption and deployment of AI capabilities across a fleet of players.

: BrightSign players have NPUs built into their platform, enabling partners to develop AI applications. This integration accelerates AI tasks without impacting content playback. As a result, our customers can streamline the adoption and deployment of AI capabilities across a fleet of players. LG Collaboration: On display for the first time, this unique collaboration shows BrightSign's commitment to customers and partners. New LG 49-, 55-, and 65-inch UV5N-E Series models will run the trusted BrightSignOS on LG's embedded system-on-a-chip (SoC) multi-core processor. Available to U.S. customers in the second quarter of 2025, with international markets following.

On display for the first time, this unique collaboration shows BrightSign's commitment to customers and partners. New LG 49-, 55-, and 65-inch UV5N-E Series models will run the trusted BrightSignOS on LG's embedded system-on-a-chip (SoC) multi-core processor. Available to U.S. customers in the second quarter of 2025, with international markets following. OS Flexibility for XC5 Digital Player : For the first time at ISE, BrightSign will have its XC5 Digital Player available with BrightSignOS or the choice of Windows 10 IoT or Windows 11 IoT for organizations that are required to run Windows architecture.

: For the first time at ISE, BrightSign will have its XC5 Digital Player available with BrightSignOS or the choice of Windows 10 IoT or Windows 11 IoT for organizations that are required to run Windows architecture. Bright Alliance Program: Launched in 2024, BrightSign now has 11 Elite Bright Alliance partners and 28 partners in total. 2025 will see a continued expansion into the European market, across industries including retail, QSR, higher education, healthcare, and transportation.

BrightSign will be at booth 4S-300 at ISE 2025. For more information, please visit: https://www.brightsign.biz/ise-tech-show/

Players must be registered within the first year of purchaseThe warranty only applies to Series 5 and beyond players. Series 5 players purchased between November 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, will be able to register to receive an extended 3-year warranty, bringing their total coverage to 5 years.

Current availability on LS5, HS5, XT5.

