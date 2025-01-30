Today, 58% of senior leadership report their organizations have fully implemented AI for network management, yet priorities differ across businesses based on risk and role profiles

According to new research by Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com), 57% of network engineers expect their organizations' investment in AI for network management to increase by more than 25% over the next 2 to 3 years. And 49% of CIOs (Chief Information Officers) and CSOs (Chief Security Officers) agree. Yet, 70% of engineers believe the expected increase in investment is not fully sufficient to meet business goals.

The survey, which polled over 1,000 CIOs, CSOs, and network engineers across the UK, US, France, Germany, and Australia, explores the perspectives of leadership and technical teams regarding AI in network management and cybersecurity. While both groups recognize AI's potential, differences arise around how to address barriers and priorities for implementation.

When it comes to adopting AI, network engineers see high initial investment costs (29%) as the biggest barrier holding their organization back from fully implementing it for network management, while CIOs and CSOs rank it below regulatory and compliance issues (cited by 36%) and lack of skilled personnel to manage AI systems (30%).

In addition to the differing concerns about how to manage resources for successful AI integration, there is also a discrepancy in how each group is preparing for AI. Senior leaders are prioritizing continuous monitoring and real-time analytics (32%), while network engineers believe the focus should be on training and development for IT staff (31%) and enhancing network resilience (26%).

The survey also highlights AI's role in cybersecurity. Two thirds (66%) of CIOs and CSOs have allocated only 4% to 10% of their IT and cybersecurity budget to AI for network management in the last financial year. But this is where network engineers see AI having a significant impact, with 69% believing that integrating AI will improve their organization's ability to respond to cybersecurity incidents.

"The research pinpoints a difference in focus between the C-suite and network engineers, shaped by their respective roles and where they are in their AI implementation journey," said Patrick Quirk, SVP and General Manager, Opengear. "Leadership and technical teams naturally see risk differently, which leads to varying priorities within a shared vision. The findings clearly demonstrate a shared recognition of AI's transformative potential."

Quirk added, "AI can revolutionize network and risk management. However, ensuring collaboration among senior leadership is crucial to effectively align their investments. By bringing the C-suite and network engineering perspectives together, businesses can create a unified strategy that supports AI-driven innovation and business goals."

Differences in perspective extend to AI leadership. The CIO is ultimately responsible for the rollout of AI in network management, say 29% of senior leaders, followed by the CSO (19%). Network engineers, however, believe the CSO should take the lead (22%), reflecting their emphasis on security expertise.

To obtain the full report or discuss how to implement the optimal AI strategy for your organization's network management needs, contact Opengear.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day, and Every Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com/.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor, and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability, and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, the company has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

