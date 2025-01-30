Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with ELK Studios

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark and ELK Studios have announced an agreement that will see NetBet Denmark become a new host to ELK's range of entertaining online casino games.

ELK may be a young company - having only been founded in 2013 - but it has established itself as a pioneer in the industry, creating entertaining games that stand out from the rest. This hard work has not gone unnoticed in the iGaming industry - ELK took home the Game Innovation of the Year Award at the 5 Star Starlet Awards in 2021, and the company was also nominated for a variety of awards at the SBC Game Developer Awards 2023.

Nitropolis 3, Cygnus 2 and Hidden are among the exciting ELK slots that are now available to NetBet Denmark players to enjoy.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "ELK Studios have demonstrated their expertise and innovation at making casino titles, with numerous award wins and nominations to their name. This makes them an ideal partner for NetBet, as we are always on the lookout for high-quality games to offer our players."

