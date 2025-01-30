Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2025 09:26 Uhr
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Niko Kovac Becomes New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

Finanznachrichten News

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Niko Kovac takes over as the new head coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with effect as of 2 nd February 2025. He will be supported in his role by assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic.

All coaches have agreed to contracts initially valid until 30 th June 2026.

Dortmund, 30 th January 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
