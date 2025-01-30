Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Niko Kovac Becomes New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

Niko Kovac takes over as the new head coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with effect as of 2 nd February 2025. He will be supported in his role by assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic.

All coaches have agreed to contracts initially valid until 30 th June 2026.

Dortmund, 30 th January 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire