Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Niko Kovac Becomes New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Niko Kovac takes over as the new head coach of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with effect as of 2 nd February 2025. He will be supported in his role by assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic.
All coaches have agreed to contracts initially valid until 30 th June 2026.
Dortmund, 30 th January 2025
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
