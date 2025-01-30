Scientists in China placed a 0. 5 mm thick aluminum foil between the solar cell and the EVA, and between the EVA and the glass layer. The two experimental modules were compared to a reference module and were found to dissipate heat and increase the in-plane temperature uniformity. A research group led by scientists from China's Nanchang University has proposed including aluminum (Al) foil inside PV modules to enhance its in-plane thermal conductivity and cool it from within. The team has proposed two placements for the foil, manufactured them, and compared them to a reference device without Al. ...

