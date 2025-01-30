A new study says that more solar power would be used to charge electric vehicles in the United States if inexpensive level-1 chargers were deployed at workplaces, and rate design-favored daytime charging. From pv magazine USA In regions with significant amounts of solar, wholesale power prices at the sunniest hours can dip, reducing revenue from solar generation. That's most likely to happen where PV deployment outpaces storage deployment. Meanwhile, consumers keep buying electric vehicles, increasing overall electricity demand. Looking at these trends in combination, a study funded by the California ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...