Storm Reply, a specialist in professional cloud computing services, has been selected by GROHE, the global leader in sanitary solutions and kitchen fittings, to develop a cloud-based sales application, marking a significant milestone in GROHE's digital transformation to enhance agility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in B2B sales.

The newly implemented application empowers GROHE's sales teams to launch products more swiftly, execute promotions seamlessly, and analyse campaign performance in real time. Tailored to address the challenges of an increasingly dynamic market, the solution optimises marketing strategies, enhances operational flexibility, and delivers greater value to GROHE's retail partners.

Prior to this transformation, GROHE relied on an on-premises sales system that was expensive to maintain and hampered by slow update cycles, limiting the company's ability to respond quickly to market demands. To overcome these limitations, GROHE collaborated with Storm Reply to design a scalable and adaptable cloud-based solution that supports independence and operational agility.

The application features an intuitive user interface that enables the marketing team to autonomously manage master data and campaigns, significantly reducing dependency on external service providers and associated costs. Additionally, the platform automatically collects and analyses sales data, providing actionable insights to guide decision-making, refine marketing strategies, and drive product development.

"The new app offers us unprecedented agility in sales. It not only reduces costs but also allows our teams to respond faster to market demands. Our marketing and sales teams appreciate its intuitive interface, which significantly enhances the efficiency of their workflows," said Madlen Weinrich, Product Manager Bath at LIXIL EUROPE, the group behind GROHE.

Built using the Storm Innovator Framework the experts' accelerator for new cloud infrastructures the application was delivered in just three months, exemplifying Storm Reply's know how in developing cost-effective, scalable, and efficient cloud architectures. The advanced platform ensures rapid time-to-market and provides the flexibility to incorporate future innovations seamlessly.

This project underscores GROHE's commitment to leveraging digital tools to optimise operations, strengthen collaboration with retail partners, and deliver superior value to customers. With this cutting-edge solution, GROHE is well-positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities in an evolving market landscape.

