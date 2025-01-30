Ferrer achieves Compliance Leader Verification, the prestigious recognition granted by Ethisphere

Following an exhaustive review of its ethics and compliance program, the company reaffirms its commitment to the highest standards of integrity and business ethics

The recognition reinforces Ferrer's purpose of using business to fight for social justice

Ferrer has achieved Compliance Leader Verification, the prestigious recognition granted by Ethisphere, which distinguishes the pharmaceutical company as a global leader in upholding ethical and responsible corporate practices in its business operations.

Ethisphere is a leading organization dedicated to advancing ethical business practices, and its recognition acknowledges organizations with an outstanding commitment to robust ethics and compliance programs.

The Compliance Leader Verification was awarded after an extensive and rigorous review conducted by Ethisphere's verification team. This process included a current state analysis referencing Ferrer's responses to Ethisphere's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) questionnaire, benchmarking Ferrer's ethics and compliance program against the World's Most Ethical Companies®, document review, and interviews with executives and team members across the organization.

Specifically, Ferrer's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

The verification-currently considered a global standard of excellence-acknowledges organizations that implement best practices in business integrity. This milestone highlights Ferrer's commitment to business ethics, sustainability, and transparency in all its processes, going beyond legal standards through exemplary management practices.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved this recognition, which reflects our commitment to the highest standards of integrity and business ethics and reaffirms our purpose: using business as a force to fight for social justice," said Meritxell Casas, Chief Legal, IP Compliance Officer at Ferrer. "This honor is a testament to the tireless work of our team in integrating ethics and integrity into every aspect of our operations."

According to Jodie Fredericksen, Senior Compliance Counsel from Ethisphere, "This recognition underscores Ferrer's leadership and commitment to excellence in ethics and compliance. Our team was impressed with their dedication to fostering a corporate culture based on transparency and accountability, practices that serve as a model for organizations worldwide."

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast.

For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

About Ferrer

At Ferrer we use business to fight for social justice. We have long been a company that looks to do things differently; instead of maximizing shareholder returns, we reinvest much of our profit in initiatives that give back to society. Back where it belongs. We go beyond compliance and are guided by the highest standards of sustainability, ethics and integrity. As such, since 2022, we are a B Corp.

Founded in Barcelona in 1959, Ferrer offers transformative solutions for life-threatening diseases in more than one hundred countries. In line with our purpose, we have an increasing focus on pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases and rare neurological disorders. Our 1,800-strong team is driven by a clear conviction: our business is not an end in itself, but a way to change lives.

We are Ferrer. Ferrer for good.

www.ferrer.com

