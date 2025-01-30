EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

January 30, 2025, 10.00 CET

The Stockholm District Court has approved Brödernas Group AB (publ) application for an extension of its company restructuring by an additional three months

The Stockholm District Court has approved that Brödernas Group AB (publ)'s ongoing company restructuring is extended by three months, up until 17 April 2025, unless completed prior thereto. In relation to all other group companies, including the parent company, also subject to company restructuring, an extension of the expiration date for such ongoing company restructurings has also been approved by the relevant district courts by an additional three months for the majority of the group companies.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

press@brodernas.se

