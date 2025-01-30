PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the world's largest domestic rooftop PV initiative, aims to power 10 million households in India with solar power by March 2027. From pv magazine India India's subsidy scheme for residential rooftop solar, PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, has already surpassed 850,000 installations, marking significant progress toward the goal of powering 10 million households with solar energy, according to Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. Joshi reaffirmed India's commitment to its ambitious renewable energy targets. He said that "the government aims to ...

