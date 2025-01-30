HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WM (NYSE: WM) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
As
Reported
As
Adjusted(a)
As
Reported
As
Adjusted(a)
As
Reported
As
Adjusted(a)
As
Reported
As
Adjusted(a)
Revenue
$5,893
$5,893
$5,217
$5,217
$22,063
$22,063
$20,426
$20,426
Income from Operations
$919
$1,054
$785
$1,032
$4,063
$4,296
$3,575
$3,828
Operating EBITDA(b)
$1,571
$1,706
$1,311
$1,558
$6,330
$6,563
$5,646
$5,899
Operating EBITDA Margin
26.7%
28.9%
25.1%
29.9%
28.7%
29.7%
27.6%
28.9%
Net Income(c)
$598
$688
$493
$703
$2,746
$2,916
$2,304
$2,519
Diluted EPS
$1.48
$1.70
$1.22
$1.74
$6.81
$7.23
$5.66
$6.19
"The WM team achieved another year of exceptional results by continuously improving our core business, expanding our sustainability platforms, and adding medical waste and secure information destruction solutions for our customers," said Jim Fish, WM's President and CEO. "We delivered over 11% growth in adjusted operating EBITDA for the year as we advanced cost optimization efforts across our operations and executed on disciplined pricing programs in the collection and disposal business.(a) The year also saw the advancement of our sustainability growth investments, expansion of our solid waste business through tuck-in acquisitions, and the acquisition of Stericycle, the largest provider of medical waste services in North America. The momentum across all of these areas is WM's foundation for success in 2025."
Fish continued, "We expect to deliver a second consecutive year of double-digit growth in adjusted operating EBITDA in 2025. This year has started off strong and we are confident in our ability to maintain this trajectory as we continue to focus on strong operational performance and service delivery, strategic investments in growth, and delivering superior value to our shareholders."
KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2024
- On Nov. 4, the Company completed the $7.2 billion acquisition of Stericycle, expanding its comprehensive environmental solutions into the growing healthcare market while advancing its recycling platform. The Company will report the medical waste and secure information destruction businesses together as WM Healthcare Solutions.
----------------------
Operating EBITDA
Fourth Quarter 2024
($ in millions)
Full Year 2024
($ in millions)
Total Company
Breakout
As Adjusted(a)
Total Company
Breakout
As Adjusted(a)
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
WM Legacy Business(f)
$
1,567
28.5%
$
1,645
30.0%
$
6,326
29.2%
$
6,502
30.0%
WM Healthcare Solutions
4
1.0%
61
15.1%
4
1.0%
61
15.1%
Total Company
$
1,571
26.7%
$
1,706
28.9%
$
6,330
28.7%
$
6,563
29.7%
- Adjusted operating EBITDA for the WM Legacy Business grew more than 10% in 2024 and achieved 30% margin for the first time in the Company's history.(a) The Company's Collection and Disposal business led the way, driven by organic revenue growth from price, disciplined cost initiatives, and a continued focus on optimizing business mix.
----------------------
Revenue
Fourth Quarter 2024
($ in millions)
Full Year 2024
($ in millions)
Amount
Growth
Amount
Growth
WM Legacy Business(f)
$
5,490
5.2%
$
21,660
6.0%
WM Healthcare Solutions
403
N/A
403
N/A
Total Company
$
5,893
13.0%
$
22,063
8.0%
- Revenue growth in 2024 was driven by core price of 6.7%.(d) An increase in completed acquisitions, including Stericycle, and higher market prices for recycled commodities also contributed to the outsized revenue growth in the year.(e)
----------------------
Operating Expenses
Fourth Quarter 2024
($ in millions)
Full Year 2024
($ in millions)
Total Company
Breakout
As Adjusted(a)
Total Company
Breakout
As Adjusted(a)
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
WM Legacy Business(f)
$
3,309
60.3%
$
3,309
60.3%
$
13,139
60.7%
$
13,138
60.7%
WM Healthcare Solutions
244
60.5%
244
60.5%
244
60.5%
244
60.5%
Total Company
$
3,553
60.3%
$
3,553
60.3%
$
13,383
60.7%
$
13,382
60.7%
- The Company continues to prioritize operational excellence by improving frontline retention, leveraging technology and automation to optimize the cost structure, and shedding low-margin volumes in the residential collection business.
----------------------
SG&A Expenses
Fourth Quarter 2024
($ in millions)
Full Year 2024
($ in millions)
Total Company
Breakout
As Adjusted(a)
Total Company
Breakout
As Adjusted(a)
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
Amount
Margin
WM Legacy Business(f)
$
592
10.8%
$
536
9.8%
$
2,109
9.7%
$
2,020
9.3%
WM Healthcare Solutions
155
38.5%
98
24.3%
155
38.5%
98
24.3%
Total Company
$
747
12.7%
$
634
10.8%
$
2,264
10.3%
$
2,118
9.6%
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue for the WM Legacy Business was a company-best performance, demonstrating the continued focus on cost discipline and optimization.(a)
----------------------
- During 2024, the Company continued to progress its investments in sustainability growth projects, completing five renewable natural gas facilities and 12 recycling automation and growth projects, bringing total renewable natural gas projects completed to seven out of 20 planned facilities and total recycling automation and new market projects completed to 25 out of 39 planned.(e)
- The Company generated $5.39 billion of net cash provided by operating activities in 2024, an increase of 14.2% from the prior year. This strong operating cash flow growth resulted in free cash flow increasing 21.8% to $2.32 billion.(a)
- In addition to the acquisition of Stericycle, the Company invested approximately $800 million in acquisitions in 2024, largely for solid waste businesses. These acquired businesses contributed about $150 million of revenue growth in 2024.
2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
WM's 2025 outlook includes a significant step change in revenue and earnings driven by continued growth in the solid waste business, the addition of WM Healthcare Solutions, and increased contributions from sustainability growth investments.
Projected Results
(in millions)
Projected Year-Over-Year Change
at Midpoint
Revenue
$25,550 - $25,800
Growth of 16.4%, including 5.7% organic growth and 10.7% acquisition growth
Adjusted operating EBITDA(a)
$7,450 - $7,650
Growth of 15.0%
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin(a)
29.2% - 29.7%
WM Legacy Business expected to achieve 30.7% and WM Healthcare Solutions expected to achieve 17.6%
Capital to support the business
$2,575 - $2,625
Includes a $140 million increase from WM Legacy Business and a $180 million increase from WM Healthcare Solutions(f)
Sustainability growth capital
$600 - $650
Reduction of $325 million
Free cash flow(a)
$2,675 - $2,775
Growth of 17.6%
2024 Adjusted Operating EBITDA(a)
$6,563
Growth at Midpoint
Collection and Disposal
500
Recycling Processing and Sales
90
WM Renewable Energy
60
WM Healthcare Solutions
400
Corporate and Other
(63)
2025 Adjusted Operating EBITDA Midpoint(a)
$7,550
Collection and Disposal
- Strong growth in the Collection and Disposal business is expected to be driven by disciplined pricing and continued cost optimization. Revenue growth outlook is based upon core price in 2025 of between 5.8% and 6.2%, yield of between 4.0% and 4.2%, and volumes between 0.25% and 0.75%.
- Rollover from solid waste acquisitions is expected to contribute $150 million of revenue and $35 million of adjusted operating EBITDA.(a)
Sustainability Businesses
- Growth in the Company's sustainability businesses is expected to be driven by increased contributions from growth projects, partially offset by lower commodity prices.
- The outlook includes a blended average single-stream recycled commodity price of approximately $85 per ton. The Company estimates that a $10 per ton change in the blended average single-stream commodity price impacts total Company operating EBITDA by approximately $25 million.(g)
- About 50% of the Company's renewable natural gas expected to be sold in 2025 has already been contracted at a blended average price of $28.80 per MMBtu. The Company's current sensitivity to a $0.25 change in the value of Renewable Fuel Standard credits is approximately $15 million of operating EBITDA.(h)
WM Healthcare Solutions
- The WM Healthcare Solutions business is expected to grow about 9% before synergies in 2025 driven by organic revenue growth and operations initiatives, including fleet and asset network optimization.
- The integration of the business is expected to generate up to $100 million from synergies in 2025.
- The Company now expects to achieve synergies from the acquisition of $250 million, double its original estimate. The Company expects to achieve this run-rate in 2027.
WM's strong balance sheet and cash flow growth outlook position the Company to continue its commitment to sound capital allocation. The Company's outlook includes $100 to $200 million of investment in solid waste acquisitions and estimated annual dividends paid to shareholders of $1.3 billion. The Board of Directors has indicated its intention to increase the annual dividend by $0.30 per share to $3.30 in 2025, though all future dividends must be declared by the Board. As previously announced, the Company has temporarily suspended share repurchases reflecting the Company's commitment to return to targeted leverage levels. By the end of 2025, the Company expects its leverage to be approximately 3.1 times.
SUSTAINABILITY GROWTH OUTLOOK
WM is progressing its sustainability growth portfolio and remains committed to investing in an industry-leading network of renewable natural gas projects and recycling assets. The renewable natural gas projects have a projected payback period of about three years and the recycling assets have a projected payback period of about six years. These anticipated returns reflect the Company's views that these investments create strong economic value, in addition to underlying environmental value. The Company is providing an updated outlook for the capital expenditures and total adjusted operating EBITDA contributions from the projects for the next three years.
(in millions)
2024
2025
2026
2027
Capital Expenditures
Recycling Automation and Growth Projects
$443
$180 - $200
$65 - $85
-
Renewable Natural Gas Growth Projects
$507
$420 - $450
$55 - $85
-
Total Sustainability Growth Capital
$950
$600 - $650
$120 - $170
-
Operating EBITDA
Recycling Automation and Growth Projects
$53
$120 - $130
$250 - $260
$290 - $300
Renewable Natural Gas Growth Projects
$39
$150 - $160
$350 - $380
$470 - $500
Sustainability Growth Operating EBITDA(e)
$92
$270 - $290
$600 - $640
$760 - $800
2025 projections are based on commodity price assumptions consistent with the Company's 2025 outlook for a single-stream recycled commodity price of $85 per ton and for a blended average renewable natural gas value of $29.50 per MMBtu. 2026 and 2027 projections are based on a single-stream recycled commodity price of $125 per ton and a blended average renewable natural gas value of $26 per MMBtu, which were the commodity prices used to substantiate our investment case and project earnings. Commodity price variability can impact actual results.
WM is planning to host an investor day in New York City on June 24, 2025, to discuss the Company's long-term vision and growth strategies across the business. Additional information about the event will be provided in the coming months.
Fish concluded, "Our outstanding performance in 2024 underscores our dedication to excellence, sustainability, and innovation. Through the hard work of our team, we've achieved significant growth and are set for continued success. In 2025, we are focused on advancing the growth of our solid waste and sustainability businesses while also optimizing and growing the WM Healthcare Solutions business, which further strengthens our capabilities as the largest environmental services provider in North America. With a solid foundation and a clear vision, we are confident WM is positioned to achieve our targets for the year."
(a)
The information labeled as adjusted in this press release, as well as free cash flow, are non-GAAP measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the reconciliations in the accompanying schedules for more information.
(b)
Management defines operating EBITDA as GAAP income from operations before depreciation and amortization; this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
(c)
For purposes of this press release, all references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Management, Inc."
(d)
Core price is a performance metric used by management to evaluate the effectiveness of our pricing strategies; it is not derived from our financial statements and may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Core price is based on certain historical assumptions, which may differ from actual results, to allow for comparability between reporting periods and to reveal trends in results over time.
(e)
The Company's blended average price received for single stream recycled commodities sold during the quarter was about $87 per ton compared to about $75 per ton in the prior year period, and $92 per ton for the full year compared to $62 per ton in the prior year period. The blended average price for renewable natural gas sold in 2024 was about $31 per MMBtu. The average price received for Renewable Fuel Standard credits was $3.02 during the quarter compared to $2.77 in the prior year period, and $3.05 for the full year compared to $2.45 in the prior year period. The average price received for natural gas was $2.30 per MMBtu during the quarter compared to $1.87 per MMBtu in the prior year period and $1.99 for the full year, compared to $2.07 in the prior year period. The average price received for electricity was about $65 per megawatt hour in the quarter compared to about $62 per megawatt hour in the prior year period and $63 per megawatt hour for the full year, compared to $64 in the prior year period.
(f)
Management defines WM Legacy Business as total Company GAAP results excluding the WM Healthcare Solutions segment and net of intercompany eliminations.
(g)
At the midpoint of the outlook, adjusted operating EBITDA contributions from renewable energy and recycling growth projects are expected to total approximately $280 million in the year, providing year-over-year growth of about $190 million.(a) The difference between sustainability growth contributions and segment growth in the year is related to the royalty that the WM Renewable Energy business allocates to the landfills as well as headwinds in the base renewable energy business, primarily from lower contributions from renewable electricity facilities and the Company's third-party renewable fuel program.
(h)
The Company expects to generate between 11 and 12 million MMBtu of renewable natural gas in 2025 and plans to sell between 10 and 11 million MMBtu in 2025. The Company projects that the renewable natural gas to be sold at market rates in 2025 will be sold at an average Renewable Fuel Standard credit price of $2.40 and an average natural gas price of $2.20 per MMBtu for an expected total value of $30.25 per MMBtu.
WM (WM.com) is North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial, medical and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them pursue their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is a leader in beneficial use of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most landfill gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes more than 12,000 natural gas trucks - the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet in the industry in North America. WM Healthcare Solutions provides collection and disposal services of regulated medical waste, as well as secure information destruction services, in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating revenues
$
5,893
$
5,217
$
22,063
$
20,426
Costs and expenses:
Operating
3,553
3,146
13,383
12,606
Selling, general and administrative
747
513
2,264
1,926
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
652
526
2,267
2,071
Restructuring
2
1
4
5
(Gain) loss from divestitures, asset impairments and unusual items, net
20
246
82
243
4,974
4,432
18,000
16,851
Income from operations
919
785
4,063
3,575
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(201
)
(128
)
(598
)
(500
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net
(7
)
-
(7
)
-
Equity in net income (losses) of unconsolidated entities
-
(19
)
4
(60
)
Other, net
(11
)
6
(4
)
6
(219
)
(141
)
(605
)
(554
)
Income before income taxes
700
644
3,458
3,021
Income tax expense
102
175
713
745
Consolidated net income
598
469
2,745
2,276
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(24
)
(1
)
(28
)
Net income attributable to Waste Management, Inc.
$
598
$
493
$
2,746
$
2,304
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.49
$
1.23
$
6.84
$
5.69
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.48
$
1.22
$
6.81
$
5.66
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
401.6
402.0
401.5
404.9
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
403.6
404.2
403.4
406.9
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
$
2,745
$
2,276
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,267
2,071
Goodwill impairment
-
168
Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net
7
-
Other
402
455
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures
(31
)
(251
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,390
4,719
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(7,488
)
(170
)
Capital expenditures
(3,231
)
(2,895
)
Proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets, net of cash divested
158
78
Other, net
(40
)
(104
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,601
)
(3,091
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
New borrowings
24,578
21,306
Debt repayments
(17,870
)
(20,394
)
Common stock repurchase program
(262
)
(1,302
)
Cash dividends
(1,210
)
(1,136
)
Exercise of common stock options
53
44
Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions
(52
)
(31
)
Other, net
(82
)
(11
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
5,155
(1,524
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(9
)
3
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(65
)
107
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
552
445
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
487
$
552
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
SUMMARY DATA SHEET
Operating Revenues by Line of Business
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Gross
Intercompany
Net
Gross
Intercompany
Net
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Revenues(a)
Revenues(a)
Revenues
Revenues(a)
Revenues(a)
Revenues
Commercial
$
1,578
$
(212
)
$
1,366
$
1,501
$
(184
)
$
1,317
Industrial
968
(202
)
766
947
(190
)
757
Residential
896
(22
)
874
879
(23
)
856
Other collection
840
(68
)
772
799
(59
)
740
Total collection
4,282
(504
)
3,778
4,126
(456
)
3,670
Landfill(a)
1,231
(374
)
857
1,161
(361
)
800
Transfer
629
(270
)
359
574
(257
)
317
Total Collection and Disposal
$
6,142
$
(1,148
)
$
4,994
$
5,861
$
(1,074
)
$
4,787
Recycling Processing and Sales
476
(78
)
398
422
(73
)
349
WM Renewable Energy
93
-
93
75
-
75
WM Healthcare Solutions
413
(10
)
403
-
-
-
Corporate and Other
12
(7
)
5
12
(6
)
6
Total
$
7,136
$
(1,243
)
$
5,893
$
6,370
$
(1,153
)
$
5,217
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Gross
Intercompany
Net
Gross
Intercompany
Net
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Commercial
$
6,169
$
(798
)
$
5,371
$
5,801
$
(692
)
$
5,109
Industrial
3,883
(794
)
3,089
3,836
(753
)
3,083
Residential
3,555
(89
)
3,466
3,474
(96
)
3,378
Other collection
3,194
(230
)
2,964
3,006
(220
)
2,786
Total collection
16,801
(1,911
)
14,890
16,117
(1,761
)
14,356
Landfill
4,958
(1,513
)
3,445
4,731
(1,479
)
3,252
Transfer
2,448
(1,067
)
1,381
2,293
(1,036
)
1,257
Total Collection and Disposal
$
24,207
$
(4,491
)
$
19,716
$
23,141
$
(4,276
)
$
18,865
Recycling Processing and Sales
1,890
(287
)
1,603
1,576
(312
)
1,264
WM Renewable Energy
321
(3
)
318
276
(3
)
273
WM Healthcare Solutions
413
(10
)
403
-
-
-
Corporate and Other
48
(25
)
23
46
(22
)
24
Total
$
26,879
$
(4,816
)
$
22,063
$
25,039
$
(4,613
)
$
20,426
_________________
(a)
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company adjusted gross and intercompany operating revenues to reflect the 15% royalty paid by WM Renewable Energy to Collection and Disposal and Corporate and Other businesses for the purchase of landfill gas. There was no change to net operating revenues. Prior periods were recast to conform to current year presentation.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
SUMMARY DATA SHEET
Internal Revenue Growth
Period-to-Period Change for the
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 vs. 2023
Period-to-Period Change for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2024 vs. 2023
As a % of
As a % of
As a % of
As a % of
Related
Total
Related
Total
Amount
Business(a)
Amount
Company(b)
Amount
Business(a)
Amount
Company(b)
Collection and disposal
$
200
4.4
%
$
811
4.5
%
Recycling Processing and Sales and WM Renewable Energy (c)
33
7.6
271
17.1
Energy surcharges and mandated fees
(42
)
(16.8
)
(97
)
(9.9
)
Total average yield (d)
$
191
3.7
%
$
985
4.8
%
Volume (e)
17
0.3
88
0.4
Internal revenue growth
208
4.0
1,073
5.2
Acquisitions
476
9.2
584
2.9
Divestitures
(3
)
(0.1
)
(8
)
-
Foreign currency translation
(5
)
(0.1
)
(12
)
(0.1
)
Total
$
676
13.0
%
$
1,637
8.0
%
Period-to-Period Change for the
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 vs. 2023
Period-to-Period Change for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2024 vs. 2023
As a % of Related Business(a)
As a % of Related Business(a)
Yield
Volume(f)
Yield
Volume(f)
Commercial
5.9
%
0.3
%
6.2
%
0.8
%
Industrial
4.7
(4.0
)
5.0
(4.1
)
Residential
6.7
(4.6
)
6.2
(3.4
)
Total collection
5.5
(2.3
)
5.6
(1.8
)
MSW
2.8
5.9
3.1
4.4
Transfer
4.1
0.0
4.5
1.3
Total collection and disposal
4.4
%
(0.9
)%
4.5
%
(0.1
)%
_________________
(a)
Calculated by dividing the increase or decrease for the current year by the prior year's related business revenue adjusted to exclude the impacts of divestitures for the current year.
(b)
Calculated by dividing the increase or decrease for the current year by the prior year's total Company revenue adjusted to exclude the impacts of divestitures for the current year.
(c)
Includes combined impact of commodity price variability in both our Recycling Processing and Sales and WM Renewable Energy segments, as well as changes in certain recycling fees charged by our collection and disposal operations.
(d)
The amounts reported herein represent the changes in our revenue attributable to average yield for the total Company.
(e)
Includes activities from our Corporate and Other businesses.
(f)
Workday adjusted volume impact.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
SUMMARY DATA SHEET
Free Cash Flow(a)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,511
$
1,382
$
5,390
$
4,719
Capital expenditures to support the business
(736
)
(675
)
(2,281
)
(2,131
)
Proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets, net of cash divested
59
10
158
78
Free cash flow before sustainability growth investments
834
717
3,267
2,666
Capital expenditures - sustainability growth investments
(379
)
(367
)
(950
)
(764
)
Free cash flow
$
455
$
350
$
2,317
$
1,902
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Supplemental Data
Internalization of waste, based on disposal costs
70.1
%
68.9
%
69.4
%
68.8
%
Landfill depletable tons (in millions)
31.1
30.1
125.0
122.8
Acquisition Summary(b)
Gross annualized revenue acquired
$
2,622
$
20
$
2,917
$
141
Total consideration, net of cash acquired
6,720
44
7,500
182
Cash paid for acquisitions consummated during the period, net of cash acquired
6,706
31
7,479
165
Cash paid for acquisitions including contingent consideration and other items from prior periods, net of cash acquired
6,713
34
7,503
173
Landfill Depletion and Accretion Expenses:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Landfill depletion expense:
Cost basis of landfill assets
$
159
$
145
$
633
$
598
Asset retirement costs
56
46
162
147
Total landfill depletion expense(c)
215
191
795
745
Accretion expense
34
33
133
130
Landfill depletion and accretion expense
$
249
$
224
$
928
$
875
_________________
(a)
The summary of free cash flow has been prepared to highlight and facilitate understanding of the principal cash flow elements. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and is not intended to replace the consolidated statement of cash flows that was prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
(b)
Represents amounts associated with business acquisitions consummated during the applicable period except where noted
(c)
For both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024, the increase in landfill depletion expense was driven by changes in depletion rates from revisions in landfill estimates and volume increases, partially offset by the closure of a landfill in our East Tier.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Income from
Pre-tax
Tax
Net
Diluted Per
Operations
Income
Expense
Income(a)
Share Amount
As reported amounts
$
919
$
700
$
102
$
598
$
1.48
Adjustments:
Stericycle transaction and integration costs
113
113
22
91
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
7
2
5
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net(b)
22
22
28
(6
)
135
142
52
90
0.22
As adjusted amounts
$
1,054
$
842
$
154
$
688
$
1.70
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
652
As adjusted operating EBITDA
$
1,706
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
28.9
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Income from
Pre-tax
Tax
Net
Diluted Per
Operations
Income
Expense
Income(a)
Share Amount
As reported amounts
$
785
$
644
$
175
$
493
$
1.22
Adjustment:
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net(c)
247
247
5
210
0.52
As adjusted amounts
$
1,032
$
891
$
180
$
703
$
1.74
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
526
As adjusted operating EBITDA
$
1,558
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
29.9
%
_________________
(a)
For purposes of this press release table, all references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Management, Inc."
(b)
Primarily relates to a charge of $13 million to adjust an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary's estimated potential share of the liability for a proposed environmental remediation plan at a closed site. The tax expense and net income amounts also include a benefit from the determination that a realized loss from a prior period is deductible for tax purposes.
(c)
Primarily relates to (i) a $168 million goodwill impairment charge related to a business engaged in accelerating film and plastic wrap recycling capabilities, which was partially offset by the recognition of $46 million of income related to the reversal of contingent consideration associated with our investment in such business, (ii) $107 million of impairment charges for certain investments in waste diversion technology businesses, and (iii) a $17 million charge to adjust an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary's estimated potential share of the liability for a proposed environmental remediation plan at a closed site.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Recycling
WM
Total WM
WM
Collection
Processing
Renewable
Corporate
Legacy
Healthcare
and Disposal(a)(b)
and Sales(a)
Energy(b)
and Other
Business
Solutions
Total WM
Operating revenues, as reported
$
4,994
$
398
$
93
$
5
$
5,490
$
403
$
5,893
Income from operations, as reported
$
1,380
$
17
|
$
32
$
(441
)
$
988
$
(69
)
$
919
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
484
38
10
47
579
73
652
Operating EBITDA, as reported
$
1,864
$
55
$
42
$
(394
)
$
1,567
$
4
$
1,571
Adjustments:
Stericycle transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
56
56
57
113
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net
5
3
-
14
22
-
22
5
3
-
70
78
57
135
Adjusted operating EBITDA
$
1,869
$
58
$
42
$
(324
)
$
1,645
$
61
$
1,706
Operating EBITDA margin, as reported
37.3
%
13.8
%
45.2
%
N/A
28.5
%
1.0
%
26.7
%
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
37.4
%
14.6
%
45.2
%
N/A
30.0
%
15.1
%
28.9
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Recycling
WM
Collection
Processing
Renewable
Corporate
and Disposal(a)(b)
and Sales(a)
Energy(b)
and Other
Total WM
Operating revenues, as reported
$
4,787
$
349
$
75
$
6
$
5,217
Income from operations, as reported
$
1,325
$
(99
)
$
28
$
(469
)
$
785
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
448
30
8
40
526
Operating EBITDA, as reported
$
1,773
$
(69
)
$
36
$
(429
)
$
1,311
Adjustment:
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net
-
122
-
125
247
Adjusted operating EBITDA
$
1,773
$
53
$
36
$
(304
)
$
1,558
Operating EBITDA margin, as reported
37.0
%
(19.8
)%
48.0
%
N/A
25.1
%
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
37.0
%
15.2
%
48.0
%
N/A
29.9
%
_________________
(a)
Certain fees related to the processing of recycled material we collect are included within our Collection and Disposal businesses. The total amount of such fees in income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is $23 million and $19 million, respectively.
(b)
WM Renewable Energy pays a 15% intercompany royalty to our Collection and Disposal businesses for landfill gas. The total amount of royalties in income from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is $14 million and $11 million, respectively.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Income from
Pre-tax
Tax
Net
Diluted Per
Operations
Income
Expense
Income(a)
Share Amount
As reported amounts
$
4,063
$
3,458
$
713
$
2,746
$
6.81
Adjustments:
Stericycle transaction and integration costs
160
160
28
132
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
7
2
5
Collective bargaining agreement costs
1
1
-
1
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net(b)
72
72
40
32
233
240
70
170
0.42
As adjusted amounts
$
4,296
$
3,698
$
783
$
2,916
$
7.23
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,267
As adjusted operating EBITDA
$
6,563
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
29.7
%
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Income from
Pre-tax
Tax
Net
Diluted Per
Operations
Income
Expense
Income(a)
Share Amount
As reported amounts
$
3,575
$
3,021
$
745
$
2,304
$
5.66
Adjustments:
Collective bargaining agreement costs
8
8
2
6
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net(c)
245
245
4
209
253
253
6
215
0.53
As adjusted amounts
$
3,828
$
3,274
$
751
$
2,519
$
6.19
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,071
As adjusted operating EBITDA
$
5,899
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
28.9
%
_________________
(a)
For purposes of this press release table, all references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Management, Inc."
(b)
Primarily includes a $54 million charge required to increase the estimated fair value of a liability associated with the expected disposition of an investment the Company holds in a waste diversion technology business and a $13 million charge to adjust an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary's estimated potential share of the liability for a proposed environmental remediation plan at a closed site.
(c)
Primarily relates to (i) a $168 million goodwill impairment charge related to a business engaged in accelerating film and plastic wrap recycling capabilities, which was partially offset by the recognition of $46 million of income related to the reversal of contingent consideration associated with our investment in such business, (ii) $107 million of impairment charges for certain investments in waste diversion technology businesses, and (iii) a $17 million charge to adjust an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary's estimated potential share of the liability for a proposed environmental remediation plan at a closed site.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Recycling
WM
Total WM
WM
Collection
Processing
Renewable
Corporate
Legacy
Healthcare
and Disposal(a)(b)
and Sales(a)
Energy(b)
and Other
Business
Solutions
Total WM
Operating revenues, as reported
$
19,716
$
1,603
$
318
$
23
$
21,660
$
403
$
22,063
Income from operations, as reported
$
5,444
$
86
$
99
$
(1,497
)
$
4,132
$
(69
)
$
4,063
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,900
132
36
126
2,194
73
2,267
Operating EBITDA, as reported
$
7,344
$
218
$
135
$
(1,371
)
$
6,326
$
4
$
6,330
Adjustments:
Stericycle transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
103
103
57
160
Collective bargaining agreement costs
1
-
-
-
1
-
1
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net
(12
)
3
7
74
72
-
72
(11
)
3
7
177
176
57
233
Adjusted operating EBITDA
$
7,333
$
221
$
142
$
(1,194
)
$
6,502
$
61
$
6,563
Operating EBITDA margin, as reported
37.2
%
13.6
%
42.5
%
N/A
29.2
%
1.0
%
28.7
%
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
37.2
%
13.8
%
44.7
%
N/A
30.0
%
15.1
%
29.7
%
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Recycling
WM
Collection
Processing
Renewable
Corporate
and Disposal(a)(b)
and Sales(a)
Energy(b)
and Other
Total WM
Operating revenues, as reported
$
18,865
$
1,264
$
273
$
24
$
20,426
Income from operations, as reported
$
4,821
$
(44
)
$
79
$
(1,281
)
$
3,575
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,812
110
33
116
2,071
Operating EBITDA, as reported
$
6,633
$
66
$
112
$
(1,165
)
$
5,646
Adjustments:
Collective bargaining agreement costs
8
-
-
-
8
(Gain) loss from asset impairments and other, net
-
122
-
123
245
8
122
-
123
253
Adjusted operating EBITDA
$
6,641
$
188
$
112
$
(1,042
)
$
5,899
Operating EBITDA margin, as reported
35.2
%
5.2
%
41.0
%
N/A
27.6
%
Adjusted operating EBITDA margin
35.2
%
14.9
%
41.0
%
N/A
28.9
%
_________________
(a)
Certain fees related to the processing of recycled material we collect are included within our Collection and Disposal businesses. The total amount of such fees in income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is $100 million and $61 million, respectively.
(b)
WM Renewable Energy pays a 15% intercompany royalty to our Collection and Disposal businesses for landfill gas. The total amount of royalties in income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is $48 million and $41 million, respectively.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
Amount
Adjusted Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses Margin
Operating revenues, as reported
$
22,063
$
20,426
Operating expenses, as reported
$
13,383
$
12,606
As a % of revenues
60.7
%
61.7
%
Adjustments:
Collective bargaining agreement costs
(1
)
(7
)
Loss contingency reserve adjustment and other, net
-
3
As adjusted operating expenses(a)
$
13,382
$
12,602
As a % of revenues
60.7
%
61.7
%
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
WM
WM
Legacy Business
Healthcare Solutions
Total WM
Total WM
Adjusted SG&A Expenses and Adjusted SG&A Expenses Margin
Operating revenues, as reported
$
5,490
$
403
$
5,893
$
5,217
SG&A expenses, as reported
$
592
$
155
$
747
$
513
As a % of revenues
10.8
%
38.5
%
12.7
%
9.8
%
Adjustment:
Stericycle transaction and integration costs
(56
)
(57
)
(113
)
As adjusted SG&A expenses
$
536
$
98
$
634
As a % of revenues
9.8
%
24.3
%
10.8
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
WM
WM
Legacy Business
Healthcare Solutions
Total WM
Total WM
Adjusted SG&A Expenses and Adjusted SG&A Expenses Margin
Operating revenues, as reported
$
21,660
$
403
$
22,063
$
20,426
SG&A expenses, as reported
$
2,109
$
155
$
2,264
$
1,926
As a % of revenues
9.7
%
38.5
%
10.3
%
9.4
%
Adjustments:
Stericycle transaction and integration costs
(89
)
(57
)
(146
)
-
Collective bargaining agreement costs
-
-
-
(1
)
As adjusted SG&A expenses
$
2,020
$
98
$
2,118
$
1,925
As a % of revenues
9.3
%
24.3
%
9.6
%
9.4
%
_________________
(a)
Total WM and WM Legacy Business reconciliation is the same.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES
2025 Projected Free Cash Flow Reconciliation(a)
Scenario 1
Scenario 2
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
5,750
$
5,900
Capital expenditures to support the business
(2,575
)
(2,625
)
Proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets, net of cash divested
100
150
Free cash flow before sustainability growth investments
$
3,275
$
3,425
Capital expenditures - sustainability growth investments
(600
)
(650
)
Free cash flow
$
2,675
$
2,775
_________________
(a)
The reconciliation includes two scenarios that illustrate our projected free cash flow range for 2025. The amounts used in the reconciliation are subject to many variables, some of which are not under our control and, therefore, are not necessarily indicative of actual results.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION PROVIDED FOR ILLUSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY
Diversity in the structure of recycling contracts results in different accounting treatment for commodity rebates. In accordance with revenue recognition guidance, our Company records gross recycling revenue and records rebates paid to customers as cost of goods sold. Other contract structures allow for netting of rebates against revenue.
Additionally, there are differences in whether companies adjust for accretion expense in their calculation of EBITDA. Our Company does not adjust for landfill accretion expenses when calculating operating EBITDA, while other companies do adjust it for the calculation of their EBITDA measure.
The table below illustrates the impact that differing contract structures and treatment of accretion expense has on the Company's adjusted operating EBITDA margin results. This information has been provided to enhance comparability and is not intended to replace or adjust GAAP reported results.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
Change in
Adjusted
Operating
EBITDA Margin
Amount
Change in
Adjusted
Operating
EBITDA Margin
Recycling commodity rebates
$
236
1.3
%
$
171
1.0
%
Accretion expense
$
34
0.6
%
$
33
0.6
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
Change in
Adjusted
Operating
EBITDA Margin
Amount
Change in
Adjusted
Operating
EBITDA Margin
Recycling commodity rebates
$
879
1.3
%
$
604
0.9
%
Accretion expense
$
133
0.7
%
$
130
0.6
%
