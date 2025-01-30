Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
30.01.25
11:11 Uhr
20,160 Euro
+0,250
+1,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,44020,58011:45
20,42020,58011:45
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 08:43 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitrolife AB (publ): Vitrolife AB Fourth quarter and full year report, 2024: A strong finish to the year

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter

  • Sales of SEK 959 (904) million, an increase of 6% in local currencies and 6% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +10% in EMEA, +9% in Americas and -2% in APAC.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +9% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 61.1% (56.9).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 337 (294) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 35.1% (32.5).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 268 million (171).
  • Net income was SEK 139 (-4,179) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 1.03 (-30.86) and after dilution of SEK 1.02 (-30.86).
  • Helena Wennerström was appointed acting CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 3 December 2024.

Full year

  • Sales of SEK 3,609 (3,512) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 3% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +7% in EMEA, +1% in Americas and +5% in APAC.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +16% in Technologies and -5% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 59.3% (56.3).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 1,225 (1,136) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.0% (32.3).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 907 million (757).
  • Net income was SEK 514 (-3,851) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 3.79 (-28.44) and after dilution of SEK 3.78 (-28.44).

Dividend

  • The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (135) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share.

Gothenburg, January 30, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor,
CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 30-01-2025 08:00 CET.

Contact:
Helena Wennerström, acting CFO, phone: +4670 822 80 86

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/fourth-quarter-and-full-year-report--2024--a-strong-finish-to-the-year,c4098077

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4098077/3235667.pdf

Interim report Q4, 2024: A strong finish to the year

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.