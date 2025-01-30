Vitrolife AB (publ): Vitrolife AB Fourth quarter and full year report, 2024: A strong finish to the year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter

Sales of SEK 959 (904) million, an increase of 6% in local currencies and 6% in SEK.

Sales per region, in local currencies was +10% in EMEA, +9% in Americas and -2% in APAC.

Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +9% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 61.1% (56.9).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 337 (294) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 35.1% (32.5).

Operating cash flow increased to SEK 268 million (171).

Net income was SEK 139 (-4,179) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 1.03 (-30.86) and after dilution of SEK 1.02 (-30.86).

Helena Wennerström was appointed acting CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 3 December 2024.

Full year

Sales of SEK 3,609 (3,512) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 3% in SEK.

Sales per region, in local currencies was +7% in EMEA, +1% in Americas and +5% in APAC.

Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +16% in Technologies and -5% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 59.3% (56.3).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 1,225 (1,136) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.0% (32.3).

Operating cash flow increased to SEK 907 million (757).

Net income was SEK 514 (-3,851) million, resulting in earnings per share before dilution of SEK 3.79 (-28.44) and after dilution of SEK 3.78 (-28.44).

Dividend

The Board to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 149 (135) million, corresponding to SEK 1.10 (1.00) per share.

Gothenburg, January 30, 2025

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor,

CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 30-01-2025 08:00 CET.

Contact:

Helena Wennerström, acting CFO, phone: +4670 822 80 86

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

