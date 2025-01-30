Tubulis continues expansion of its clinical pipeline with a second ADC drug candidate entering the clinic

TUB-030 is a next-generation ADC targeting 5T4 with an exatecan payload, developed based on Tubulis' proprietary P5 conjugation technology, which has demonstrated effective and durable responses in a range of preclinical solid tumor models

The 5-STAR 1-01 clinical trial will enroll up to 130 patients with advanced solid tumors in the US and Canada with the dose optimization cohort focusing on selected major cancer indications

Tubulis announced today that its second drug candidate, TUB-030, has entered clinical evaluation with successful dosing of the first patient in the 5-STAR 1-01 Phase I/IIa trial (NCT06657222). The study is evaluating TUB-030, Tubulis' next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced solid tumors. The ADC targets 5T4, an oncofetal antigen expressed in a broad range of solid tumors. The program was developed using Tubulis' proprietary Tubutecan linker-payload platform, which enables superior biophysical properties for precise and sustained on-tumor payload delivery.

"This milestone for TUB-030 demonstrates our ability to execute on our strategy to advance innovative programs into our proprietary pipeline and rapidly bring them into the clinic," said Dominik Schumacher, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tubulis. "As an organization, Tubulis has made a large step forward with two differentiated ADC molecules in clinical evaluation in less than a year. Our goal is to continue being an innovation driver in the field by delivering on the transformative potential of our platforms for patients."

The multicenter, first-in-human, dose escalation and optimization Phase I/IIa study 5-STAR 1-01 aims to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TUB-030 as a monotherapy to treat a broad range of solid tumors. The trial will enroll a total of 130 patients and will be conducted at sites across the US and Canada. Phase I comprises dose escalation to determine the safety profile and to identify the maximum tolerated dose and/or the identified dose for optimization in patients with advanced solid tumor indications. Phase IIa will focus on dose optimization, safety, and preliminary efficacy of TUB-030 in selected indications.

"Building on our strong preclinical efficacy and safety data, we are expecting that targeting 5T4 with our high-performance ADC technology may offer a new precision therapy option for a variety of solid tumor indications. With our differentiated target, a strong bystander effect and efficient and durable target engagement via the Tubutecan platform, TUB-030 provides the potential to induce robust anti-tumor activity in 5T4-expressing tumors," stated Günter Fingerle-Rowson, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Tubulis.

TUB-030 consists of a humanized, Fc-silenced IgG1 antibody targeting 5T4 equipped with Tubulis' proprietary Tubutecan technology, which is based on P5 conjugation chemistry and the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor exatecan. Tubulis previously presented a comprehensive preclinical data set at AACR demonstrating TUB-030's stability and minimal loss of linker-payload conjugation. In a range of preclinical models, TUB-030 produced high and long-lasting anti-tumor responses, including responses at relatively low 5T4 expression levels, while maintaining an excellent safety and tolerability profile. A single treatment with TUB-030 eliminated tumors in a triple-negative breast cancer mouse model, further underlining its potential efficacy. Preclinical analysis including safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics demonstrated that TUB-030 has a therapeutic window in a large variety of solid tumors.

About TUB-030 and the Tubutecan Technology

Tubulis' second antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) TUB-030 is directed against 5T4, an oncofetal antigen, expressed in a broad range of solid tumor types. It consists of an IgG1 antibody targeting 5T4 connected to the Topoisomerase I inhibitor exatecan through a cleavable linker system based on the company's proprietary P5 conjugation technology with a homogeneous DAR of 8. P5 conjugation is a novel chemistry for cysteine-selective conjugation that enables ADC generation with unprecedented linker stability and biophysical properties. The candidate is currently being investigated in a multicenter Phase I/IIa study (5-STAR 1-01, NCT06657222) that aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TUB-030 as a monotherapy in advanced solid tumors.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications, including ovarian, lung and head and neck cancers. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

