THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT LAUNCHES ITS BIGGEST-EVER 99.99% PURE SILVER MAPLE LEAF COIN

BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint has crafted an outsized numismatic tribute to its iconic Silver Maple Leaf (SML) bullion coin with a 10 kilo version, struck in exquisite detail and precision at the Mint's Ottawa facility. The Big Silver Maple Leaf is the biggest 99.99% pure silver coin of its kind, both in terms of weight and diameter. It also features all the signature elements that make the SML one of the world's most sought-after silver bullion coins. This rare and imposing showpiece was unveiled today at the 2025 World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany, home to the world's premier gathering of the global minting industry.

"The Royal Canadian Mint's Silver Maple Leaf bullion has long dominated the precious metals market because it sets the benchmark for purity, security and manufacturing excellence," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "I am very proud to see those qualities amplified in our new 10 kilo, 99.99% pure Big Silver Maple Leaf that is yet another shining example of the talent and innovation of the people behind the one of the world's favourite silver bullion coins."

Struck in a customized 2,500-ton hydraulic press, the 99.99% pure 10 kilo Big Silver Maple Leaf meticulously captures every detail of the 1 oz. silver bullion coin it honours and celebrates. Its maple leaf-shaped security mark, the dazzling array of radial lines filling the reverse and obverse of the coin, and the trademark Walter Ott-designed sugar maple leaf shining from the coin's centre in (natural) finish are magnified in stunning scale and precision. The obverse of the coin features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III created by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

Priced at $24,999.95 CAD each, only 299 of these made-in-Canada masterpieces are available to collectors of rare and exclusive coins. Customers interested in this product should contact the Mint directly at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada or 1-800-268-6468 in the US.

Coin images are available here.

