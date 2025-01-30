RxPR: The First Public Relations and Business Development Agency Dedicated to Pharmacy Launches January 30, 2025

First podcast about the profession of pharmacy builds 70K+ listener market and network to expand client's brands, stories, and connections to pharmacy leaders.

RxPR, the first public relations and business development agency exclusively dedicated to the pharmacy profession, is officially launching on January 30, 2025. Founded by Todd Eury, a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience in pharmacy business development, marketing, and social media strategy, RxPR aims to redefine how pharmacists and pharmacy businesses achieve recognition and growth in today's healthcare landscape.

RxPR's mission is clear: to empower pharmacists as leading healthcare providers and elevate the pharmacy profession as a cornerstone of patient care. Combining strategic business development expertise, cutting-edge marketing techniques, and deep insights into public policy, RxPR offers clients unparalleled opportunities for sustainable growth and success.

RxPR, LLC is the parent company which Pharmacy Podcast Network will be a special division serving the pharmacy profession. RxPR has formed special agreements and partnerships with Finch Marketing, Medika Life, Dispense Times Magazine, and Suite Works. Concentrating on building connections between pharmacy buying groups, software technology, trade associations, and other special collaborations, RxPR is prepared to elevate the brands and messaging of it's client's businesses.

A Vision for Pharmacy's Future

RxPR is more than just an agency-it is a movement to spotlight the essential role pharmacists play in modern healthcare. Through innovative campaigns and personalized strategies, RxPR will help clients navigate the complex market dynamics of the pharmacy sector, improve stakeholder engagement, and increase shareholder value.

Key Services Include:

Comprehensive PR and media relations to amplify brand stories.

Strategic business development and scalable growth solutions.

Expert-led marketing campaigns tailored to pharmacy audiences.

In-depth insights into public policy and advocacy strategies.

Dynamic social media content creation and distribution.

Strengthening Pharmacy Through Proven Experience, Networking, and Expertise

With the strength of the Pharmacy Podcast Network - the first and largest podcast network dedicated to pharmacy-RxPR leverages 15 years of digital content creation and distribution expertise. RxPR also collaborates with leading trade and advocacy associations, positioning clients at the forefront of industry innovation.

Todd Eury, founder and CEO of RxPR, shared his vision:

"Pharmacy is at a crossroads. With pharmacy deserts growing and healthcare dynamics shifting, we must amplify the voices of pharmacists and independent pharmacies. RxPR is uniquely positioned to deliver the messaging, strategies, and advocacy needed to help our clients thrive. This isn't just about business-it's about building a stronger healthcare system through pharmacy."

About RxPR

RxPR is the first public relations and business development agency exclusively dedicated to the pharmacy profession. With an innovative approach to PR and marketing, RxPR is committed to advancing the success of pharmacists and pharmacy businesses. Through industry expertise, strategic campaigns, and impactful storytelling, RxPR empowers clients to lead the future of pharmacy.

Contact Information

Todd Eury

CEO

eury@rxpr.net

412-585-4001

RxPR.net

