Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the 2024 summer sampling and mapping campaign at the Gold Rock Camp. As part of its 2024 district-wide field program, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling campaign targeting the extension of the Gold Rock Camp structural trend to the northeast. Dryden Gold has completed a 3-D geophysical inversion, completed by Mira Geosciences, and employed outside consultants to identify the structural anomalies tested at Mud Lake.

Highlights:

Sampling program confirms mineralized trend extension two kilometers to the northeast from Dryden Gold's previous work programs (Figure 1, Figure 2).

Sampling program returned six samples over 5 g/t gold including 24.2 g/t gold, 9.54 g/t gold and 9.13 g/t gold (Table1).

Dryden Gold has submitted an Exploration Drill Permit for the northern extension of Elora and the Mud Lake Area.

"The extension of mineralization northeast from Elora and Big Master presents an excellent exploration opportunity for Dryden Gold. We are pleased to have six surface samples grading over 5 g/t gold on the northern extension at the Mud Lake Target. These excellent grades from our surface rock sampling program are foundational for planning additional fieldwork and future drill targets at Mud Lake" stated Maura J. Kolb, President of Dryden Gold. "We have now tested the geophysical anomalies identified in our Mira Geoscience study at Mud Lake, with additional untested anomalies on trend to the northeast. With the success we have seen using these geophysical anomalies at Hyndman and now on Mud Lake, we are excited to plan more field work exploring our other under-explored anomalies this year like the target further to the northeast on the Gold Rock Trend in Figure 2."

The Mud Lake target area is located two kilometers northeast of the Gold Rock Camp's Laurentian Mine (Figure 2). Sampling results confirm three distinct mineralized structures in the area, with the eastern structure yielding 24.20 g/t gold, the central structure 6.26 g/t gold, and the western structure 4.69 g/t gold. The strike length of the eastern structure is approximately one kilometer and remains open Dryden Gold was able to confirm historical gold showings and expand upon these with this campaign. Mineralization associated with the samples from Mud Lake is very similar to the styles observed by the Dryden Gold geology team at Gold Rock. Gold mineralization in quartz veins and gold mineralization associated with pyrite is very common for both areas. Detailed maps are being integrated with the newly acquired LiDAR data from the 2024 survey. A more detailed geological update will follow when the final interpretation is completed on the Gold Rock Area.

Figure 1: Gold Rock and Mud Lake Mineralized structures and new 2024 surface sample results over 1 g/t Au.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/238926_d17c23f144526b93_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Geophysical Anomalies on Gold Rock Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/238926_d17c23f144526b93_002full.jpg

The mapping and sampling program at Mud Lake was based on structural trends and the 3D magnetic susceptibility inversion and subsequent models generated by Mira Geoscience. The Mira study used the existing high resolution airborne magnetic survey then reprocessed the data to produce a 3D geological model of the Gold Rock Camp regional geology and 3D constrained magnetic susceptibility inversion. The Mira model identified several high priority exploration targets including known mineralization at historical mines and where historical drilling had been completed. The Mud Lake Area had historical gold showings, favourable geological features and geophysical anomalies making it a high priority for the 2024 campaign. During the 2024 field campaign, a total of 140 samples were collected in the Mud Lake area with seven surface samples returning strongly anomalous values (over the 95th percentile, 4.40 g/t gold), and 14 samples returning moderately anomalous (over the 90th percentile, 1.40 g/t gold). A total of 124 samples returned values under 1 g/t gold.

Table 1: Significant Gold Results (over 5 g/t) from Mud Lake Area - Gold Rock Camp

Sample ID UTM Easting UTM Northing Au (g/t) Description 483734 523,653 5,478,830 24.20 Strongly mineralized wall-rock; strong sericite, chlorite, calcite; pyrrhotite ~10% in foliation-parallel seams 483741 523,704 5,479,015 9.54 Sample of vein from trench; sugary vein, minor chlorite seams, no mineralization observed but slightly rusty 483750 523,150 5,478,281 9.13 Sample from ~5 cm wide, extreme mineralization halo on vein; intense sericite, strong ankerite alteration; pyrite 10% fine disseminated cubes 483739 523,671 5,478,966 6.79 Sample of sugary quartz vein; minor black quartz grains and chlorite seams; otherwise unmineralized 483733 523,653 5,478,830 6.38 Sample from spoil pile. The "Little Master North Shaft" type quartz vein; here ~10 cm wide, unusually sugary texture, with ~25% rusty wall-rock, internal seams of chlorite/sericite/pyrrhotite; strongly mineralized, ~5% pyrrhotite in vein & wall-rock 483718 523,355 5,478,762 6.26 Sample of massive basalt, altered wall-rock; intense ankerite and sericite, ~5% pyrite, ~50 cm north of the vein

Exploration Recommendations

The Company has submitted a drill permit for the Mud Lake Extension areas to continue to explore the northern extension of the Gold Rock Camp (Elora and Big Master). The fieldwork results confirm locations and styles of mineralization in the area, further strengthening the understanding of the target. This is the second area with significant surface sample results based on the geophysical studies completed by Dryden Gold and Mire Geoscience. Dryden Gold's geology team is working on preparing data for further geophysical studies to refine exploration targeting on the property. As the remaining 2024 results are returned and the final interpretations are completed the geology team will finalize the 2025 summer field campaign.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Field samples from the 2024 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

