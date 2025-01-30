Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40DQH | ISIN: CA50202P2044 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.01.25
21:52 Uhr
1,005 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LI-CYCLE
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP1,0050,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.