FusionLayer Transforms Edge Instantiation with Instant Activation

FusionLayer Inc. announced FusionLayer Xverse, a next-generation solution designed to transform security and infrastructure service deployment at the network edge. Xverse combines seamless, secure device onboarding with an AI-driven service catalog, enabling users to deploy new security and infrastructure services in minutes instead of weeks.

As edge cloud gains momentum as the foundation for next-generation AI-enabled applications powered by technologies like OpenAI and DeepSeek, the ability to instantiate new devices at the edge rapidly and to deploy applications in them is becoming a critical business challenge. Without efficient deployment, innovation is stalled.

New composable edge cloud architectures, which leverage task-specific processing units such as CPUs, GPUs, and DPUs, introduce added complexity. Consequently, seamless device onboarding and the rapid deployment of essential security and infrastructure services are becoming more intricate, necessitating faster and more intelligent solutions.

"With FusionLayer Xverse, spinning up new edge cloud nodes-along with the necessary security and infrastructure services-is effortless," said Juha Holkkola, Co-Founder and CEO of FusionLayer. "Unlike traditional solutions designed for private networks, Xverse securely onboards and deploys edge cloud nodes over the public Internet in just minutes. This game-changing flexibility allows businesses to expand their networks on demand-anytime, anywhere-without the usual delays of weeks-long setups."

To validate Xverse's real-world performance, FusionLayer has conducted a series of Proof-of-Concept (PoC) tests in collaboration with industry partners. These tests have focused on the zero-touch deployment of infrastructure services that facilitate seamless cloud and data center application portability and popular edge cloud use cases such as remote onboarding and deployment of Private 5G networks.

Preliminary results confirm that FusionLayer Xverse can onboard and deploy a Private 5G core at a remote site in under two minutes. This breakthrough significantly accelerates the adoption and deployment of edge cloud technology efficiency.

"As edge computing adoption accelerates, traditional onboarding solutions that rely on existing Wide Area Network (WANs) or Virtual Private Network (VPNs) connectivity will no longer be sufficient," Holkkola continued. "Edge computing is evolving into a dynamic, AI-driven fabric that can be activated, deactivated, and scaled across multiple locations on demand. Change is the only constant in this fluid environment, making secure onboarding over the public Internet essential. Until now, no solution has achieved this securely."

FusionLayer will publish detailed use case documents on cloud application portability and Private 5G in February and March 2025. Also, Proof-of-Concept trials will be available to qualified enterprise customers from April to June 2025 before the public launch in the second half of 2025.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer offers patented Network Source of Truth and IP addressing solutions, which form the foundation for automating network functions, intelligent devices, and business applications that connect through next-generation edge clouds. The future of networks is here. At scale. With ease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130476822/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Eiva Airaksinen

pr@fusionlayer.com

+358 75 325 2992