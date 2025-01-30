Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 35 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on February 11 at 11:20 am Eastern Time (ET).

Citi's 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit: Zymeworks' management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on February 20 at 2:00 pm ET.

B. Riley Securities Precision Oncology & Radiopharma Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion on February 28 in New York, NY.



Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

