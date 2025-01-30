Reka Industrial Plc: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Reka Industrial Plc was held today, 30 January 2025, in Hyvinkää.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved, in accordance with the shareholders' proposal, that the number of members of the Board shall be four (4) and elected the following persons to the Board: Markku Rentto, chairperson; Riitta Mynttinen, deputy chairperson and Matti Copeland and Riku Kytömäki as members of the Board. No deputy members were elected.

Hyvinkää, 30 January 2025



Reka Industrial Plc

Sari Tulander

President and CEO

Further information:

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, tel. +358 44 044 1015

www.rekaindustrial.fi/en

Contacts

Sari Tulander, President and CEO, +358 44 044 1015, sari.tulander@reka.eu

About Reka Industrial Oyj

As an industrial family company, we are committed to developing the performance and sustainability of the companies we own. Reka Industrial class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.