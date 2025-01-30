Gimme Credit Appoints Jodi Lin Gresham as Chief Communications Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit today announced the appointment of Jodi Lin Gresham as Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. Gresham brings a wealth of experience in Media Relations, Marketing and Branding to the role, and will be instrumental in driving the corporate bond research and data firm's brand development, growth and promotion. An elevation from her former post of Director of Marketing and Media Relations, the new position will oversee a number of reports, most notably Melodi Pomeroy, Gimme Credit's newly promoted Director or Marketing and Product Design.

Jodi Lin Gresham has a distinguished career spanning 25+ years; two decades of which were spent operating Public Relations and Branding agency, Jodi Lin PR. Adept in areas from finance to fashion, real estate to lifestyle, premier projects have included Samsonite, Target, Perry Ellis, K-Swiss, Zac Posen, Hummingbird Sports and more. Most recently she was recognized for her work on the 2021 sale of prop-tech firm Suburban Jungle to Chicago-based residential brokerage @properties.

"I am thrilled and inspired to join the C-suite at Gimme Credit at this very important and accelerative time of growth," says Gresham. "We are in a moment of significant global expansion and product innovation, making 2025 a year of exciting announcements; from product launches to partnerships, office openings to staff appointments and so much more."

"Jodi is a highly effective leader with a proven track record of success. We are confident that she will play a critical role in executing our strategic vision and driving value for our stakeholders," said Gimme Credit CEO, Arthur Rosenzweig.

Gimme Credit, provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. The company has built its reputation on providing unhedged corporate bond investment recommendations by experienced, independent senior analysts. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, FT and other authoritative publications.

