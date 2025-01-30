Bio-polypropylene Market worth $1,16,028 Thousand in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Bio-polypropylene Market by Source (Edible and Non Edible Oil, Starch), End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging), Application (Injection Molding, Textiles, Films), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is expected to reach USD 1,16,028 Thousand in 2029 from USD 32,480 Thousand in 2024, at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2024 to 2029.

A number of interactive factors are leading to the increasing use of bio-polypropylene and this trend is expected to continue in the future. As environmental consciousness grows and market trends lean toward sustainability, consumers and businesses are increasingly looking for the environmentally conscious version of the traditional plastic. Bio-polypropylene produced with sustainable feedstocks such as corn or sugarcane featuring carbon footprint reduction and biodegradability has begun to be highly desired by environmentally-minded consumers. Furthermore, the proliferation of plastic pollution and the rising government regulation to restrict plastic pollution and promote bio-based substitutes are prompting industry to use bio-based options. This has been extended by technological development which enhances the characteristics of bio-polypropylene along with its corresponding performance, to gain competitiveness over conventional polypropylene both in performance and cost effectiveness. The rise in market demands for critical industries, particularly from the packaging and automotive industry, for lightweight and sustainable materials is significantly boosting market growth.

Flims application segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in bio-polypropylene market during the forecasted period in terms of value.

The bio-polypropylene market is segmented based on application i.e. Injection molding, textiles, films and other application. The films segment is the driving force in the bio-polypropylene market due to its wide spread application in packaging fields, especially in food and beverages. Its high barrier properties, weightlessness, and biodegradability facilitate the adoption of the material for environmentally friendly packaging applications, leading to a high current demand in this field. The films segment is leading the bio-polypropylene market owing to its wider application in packaging processes, mainly in the food and beverage industries. Bio-polypropylenes' good barrier property, lightweightness, and biodegradability enable it to be a solution to sustainable packaging, so it exponentially increases demand in that market. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products and the growing plastic waste regulations are also pushing the use of the bio-polypropylene films. With the aim of strengthening their sustainability profiles, companies in the film segment are forecasted to remain the market leader, due to innovations in production technologies that enhance the performance and capabilities of bio-polypropylene across applications.

Starch source is expected to have highest CAGR during forecasting period in terms of value.

Starch-based bio-polypropylene is anticipated to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the bio-polypropylene market due to its alignment with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and easy-to-decompose materials. With increasing environmental pressures, there is a major trend toward eco-friendly packaging in many different sectors including food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Starch-based bio-polypropylene provides a biodegradable solution fulfilling these sustainability requirements while also offering the necessary properties such as moisture resistance, which are crucial to maintain the product quality. Further advances in manufacturing technologies have also ensured feasibility and affordability of producing starch-based bioplastic and hence, have increased their attractiveness to manufacturers. Support for regulatory use of biodegradables consolidates demand, as governments enact regulations to cut down plastic waste. The broad application range of starch-based bio-polypropylene lends itself to use in a range of applications, which makes starch-based bio-polypropylene a choice of interest to industry seeking to improve their sustainability profile.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

The bio-polypropylene market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is currently undergoing a period of accelerated economic expansion, that is, in the case of, China and India, which is creating a considerable market for bio-based materials in several sectors such as automotive, packaging, and construction. Consumer and business awareness of the environmental sustainability are increasing, resulting in a trend toward eco-friendly materials. This tendency is corroborated by the use of bio-degradable plastic use made by the government, as well as the stringent regulations imposed on conventional plastics, generating an encouraging climate for bio-polypropylene implementations.

Key players

Prominent companies include Braskem (Brazil), Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan), FKuR (Germany), CITRONIQ, LLC (US), Borealis AG. (Austria), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), TotalEnergies (France), Borouge (UAE), Beaulieu International group (Belgium), INEOS (United Kingdom), Orlen Group (Poland), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Avient Corporation (US) and among others.

