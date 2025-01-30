ELYSIUM Bayside, a visionary mixed-use development by the TNG Global Foundation and its real estate arm TNG Global Realty Limited, is set to redefine Gibraltar's urban landscape. Situated along Bayside Road, this transformative project will blend community, accessibility, and sustainability, serving as a dynamic bridge between Gibraltar's historical core and the neighbouring waterfront.

The name ELYSIUM represents an ideal paradise, encapsulating the development's aspiration to create an exclusive urban sanctuary. This space harmoniously merges premium living and working environments with natural beauty and innovative design, promising a lifestyle destination that exudes sophistication and timeless appeal.

A Gateway to Investment Opportunities in Gibraltar

Gibraltar, located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula, is a British Overseas Territory strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Africa, overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar. This unique location makes Gibraltar not only a global shipping hub but also an attractive destination for investors. With its robust economy, favourable business environment, and vibrant culture, Gibraltar continues to draw attention from international stakeholders.

ELYSIUM Bayside enhances Gibraltar's standing by offering a forward-thinking development that integrates residential, office, retail, and public spaces. This project underscores the region's potential as a desirable destination for global investors seeking innovative and sustainable urban developments.

Design Excellence and Community Focus

Crafted by renowned Italian architectural firm Cino Zucchi Architetti, ELYSIUM Bayside brings a contemporary Mediterranean aesthetic while respecting Gibraltar's heritage. At the heart of the development is a vibrant piazza designed for both residents and the local community, fostering social interaction and cultural events. The open design ensures accessibility and inclusivity, enhancing the urban experience.

Residents will enjoy seamless access to Gibraltar's international airport, historic town centre, and the bustling Marina Bay and Ocean Village areas. With opportunities for al fresco dining, shopping, and leisure activities, ELYSIUM Bayside epitomises convenience and luxury living.

Pioneering Sustainable Development

ELYSIUM Bayside leads in sustainability by integrating innovative, energy-efficient systems like photovoltaic panels and high-efficiency heat pumps, ensuring compliance with nearly zero-energy building standards. Features such as shaded zones and optimised wind channels create comfortable outdoor areas while minimising environmental impact.

Luxurious amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art gym, wellness centres, rooftop lounges, and co-working spaces. The inclusion of green terraces and biophilic design elements promotes well-being, connecting residents with nature.

Commitment to Gibraltar's Future

TNG Global Realty Limited, in partnership with ROX Living Global, brings international expertise and a legacy of creating vibrant, sustainable urban spaces. The TNG Global Foundation's ongoing investments, including Trusted Novus Bank and numerous community projects, reaffirm its dedication to Gibraltar's growth and prosperity.

Adrian Olivero, spokesperson for TNG Global Foundation, stated:

"Our ELYSIUM development symbolises our unwavering commitment to Gibraltar's future. By blending modern living with sustainability and community, we aim to create a landmark development that enhances Gibraltar's appeal both locally and globally."

