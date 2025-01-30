Groove Life Appoints Kyle Yeoman as President and Announces Two Key Leadership Positions

Shawn Benk and Kevin Stayart Join the Team to Drive Brand Growth and Innovation

Groove Life®, the market leader in premium performance accessories for everyday wear, is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Yeoman as President. With a proven track record of success at Groove Life and beyond, Yeoman will lead the development and execution of the company's three-year strategic plan while refining and advancing the brand's mission and vision to solve customer's daily challenges.

Prior to being named President, Kyle Yeoman served as Groove Life's Chief Revenue Officer for two years, overseeing sales, marketing, branding, product development and customer service. Under his guidance, the company experienced significant growth and strengthened its reputation as a leader in performance accessories. Before joining Groove Life, Kyle was the Managing Partner and VP of Paid Media at One Country, where he spearheaded the company's growth strategy. Kyle holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Union University.

"Kyle has been instrumental in shaping Groove Life into the brand it is today," said Peter Goodwin, founder and CEO of Groove Life. "His passion, vision and dedication to our mission make him the ideal leader to guide us into the next phase of growth."

"I am deeply honored to step into this role and build on the incredible foundation we've established at Groove Life," said Yeoman. "My focus will be on improving the everyday challenges of our customers by continuing to innovate, inspire our team and deliver exceptional products that resonate with adventurous lifestyles."

Joining Yeoman in Groove Life's leadership team are Shawn Benk as Chief Marketing Officer and Kevin Stayart as Vice President of Brand and Product. Both bring extensive experience and fresh perspectives to the company, further solidifying Groove Life's position as an industry leader.

Shawn Benk, Groove Life's new Chief Marketing Officer, specializes in e-commerce and digital marketing strategies, with nearly 15 years of experience spanning retail, subscription models, SaaS and private lifestyle brands. Benk's expertise in driving customer-focused growth strategies will be pivotal as Groove Life continues to expand its digital presence and product offerings.

Kevin Stayart brings over 15 years of experience in product development, marketing and brand storytelling with leading outdoor and lifestyle brands, including Timberland Pro, Saucony, Boa, Fjällräven and Filson. Most recently, Stayart helped Ridge scale its operations through innovative products and branding initiatives. Stayart's vision for Groove Life includes evolving the brand's "Groove 2.0" strategy to deliver adventure-ready, everyday essentials that resonate with customers.

Goodwin emphasized the importance of these leadership appointments in shaping the future of the brand. "Kevin's ability to blend product innovation with authentic brand storytelling and Shawn's expertise in digital marketing are invaluable assets to Groove Life. Together with Kyle, they're the perfect team to lead us into our next chapter."

Groove Life is the industry leader in premium performance accessories that enhance customers' everyday lives. Founded in 2015 by Alaskan adventure guide Peter Goodwin, and best known for its silicone rings, belts, wallets, and more, Groove Life is synonymous with quality, durability, style and a No-BS approach to life and adventure.

For more information about Groove Life and its products, visit GrooveLife.com or connect with Groove Life on social media @groovelife.

