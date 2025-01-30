Indecomm's AI-Powered DecisionGenius Automates Key Complexities of FHA Underwriting

Indecomm, a leading provider of mortgage technology and services, announced today that it has expanded its DecisionGenius underwriting and loan decisioning platform to include Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. Powered by its AI-driven intelligent document extraction (IDX) technology and government lending business rules, DecisionGenius enables FHA lenders to reduce complexities associated with FHA underwriting.

The FHA loan underwriting process is governed by stringent HUD guidelines, making it complex and document intensive. Since FHA underwriting cannot be outsourced, lenders must depend on internal resources, even when constrained by tight fixed-cost budgets. DecisionGenius addresses these challenges by leveraging AI and automating some of the most time-consuming tasks, delivering efficiency, cost savings, and scalability while ensuring compliance with HUD guidelines.

"DecisionGenius is a gamechanger for FHA lenders," said Indecomm CEO Rajan Nair. "What once required extensive human capital to navigate complex regulations is now aided by smart workflow, AI, and automation. For Indecomm, this marks a significant technological breakthrough; for our clients, it empowers underwriters to focus on what matters most and eliminate unnecessary complexity."

DecisionGenius FHA underwriting features include:

Integrated FHA/ HUD Lending Rules : DecisionGenius' business rules comply with strict guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Automated Eligibility Verification : DecisionGenius extracts data from documents with 98-99% accuracy, verifying data and capturing discrepancies that could delay the underwriting process. Learn about IDXGenius.

Streamlined FHA Underwriting Workflows: DecisionGenius reduces paperwork by automating routine tasks, freeing underwriters to concentrate on high-value responsibilities like collateral review.

Indecomm's DecisionGenius innovators - spanning product management, R&D, engineering, QA, and automation/AI - dedicated significant time and expertise to not only integrating and streamlining FHA/HUD requirements, but also uncovering key opportunities to optimize workflows and enhance FHA underwriting efficiency.

"At Indecomm, we thrive on navigating the complexities of requirements and regulations, finding creative solutions that stay within the lines while delivering exceptional results," said Indecomm's SVP, Product Management, Rachael Harris. "Innovation is not always about breaking barriers, but instead working within them."

Beyond its technology and AI features, Indecomm simplifies FHA underwriting and instills confidence in DecisionGenius' outcomes with:

Glass-Box Decisioning : The underlying factors used to make FHA underwriting are visible in the DecisionGenius platform to better support DE underwriters.

Indecomm Promise Warranty: Confidence backed by Indecomm' s warranty, covering DecisionGenius' FHA Underwriting recommendations except for those overridden by the underwriter.

In the last several years, Indecomm has seen a significant increase in DecisionGenius adoption, signaling that lenders are seeking out solutions that deliver accurate and fast underwriting analyses and more accurate loan decisions. By incorporating FHA lending criteria, DecisionGenius helps FHA lenders achieve the same level of underwriting efficiency and accuracy that conventional lenders are getting from the platform.

About Indecomm

With over 25 years of experience, Indecomm combines its groundbreaking Genius suite of AI, automation, and SaaS solutions with deep mortgage banking expertise to streamline operations, enhance scalability, and solve complex challenges. By optimizing middle- and back-office workflows, Indecomm empowers mortgage organizations to improve efficiency and deliver superior borrower experiences.

