Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Provides Update on Majority Acquisition of Cedarcross Technologies and Commentary on DeepSeek AI

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce progress in its previously announced proposed acquisition of an aggregate 26% stake of Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. ("Cedarcross Technologies"), the Company's flagship AI cloud computing infrastructure portfolio company (the "Acquisition"). While the closing process has taken longer than initially anticipated, the Company is in the final stages of due diligence and is actively working to complete the Acquisition, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Upon closing, Alset AI will hold an approximately 75% equity interest in Cedarcross Technologies, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation in AI cloud infrastructure.

"We are excited to be in the final stages of acquiring majority ownership of Cedarcross Technologies, a significant milestone in Alset AI's journey to becoming an emerging leader in AI computing infrastructure," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "Cedarcross Technologies is a cornerstone of our long-term vision, and we remain fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders as we work to complete this transformational acquisition. We appreciate the patience of our stakeholders and look forward to providing further updates as we move toward closing."

DeepSeek AI and Reaffirmation of Commitment to AI Computing Infrastructure:

Recent industry developments, particularly DeepSeek AI's claims of developing a large language model (LLM) at a fraction of the cost and computing resources required by industry leaders like OpenAI's ChatGPT, underscore the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. While advancements in model efficiency continue to shape the sector, Alset AI remains steadfast in its mission to drive AI infrastructure development-recognizing that scalable, high-performance computing remains the backbone of AI innovation.

In response to this rapidly evolving environment, Alset AI is intensifying its investments in AI infrastructure, understanding that efficiency breakthroughs in model training and deployment do not diminish the fundamental need for robust computational power. DeepSeek's announcement highlights a critical reality: as AI capabilities expand, the demand for high-performance hardware, specialized chips, and efficient data processing infrastructure continues to accelerate. Ensuring the scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of AI ecosystems is more important than ever.

"Our vision for Alset AI is centered on advancing the foundational infrastructure that enables the next wave of AI innovation," said Adam Ingrao. "As AI models grow more complex and computational demands increase, we see tremendous opportunities to support this ecosystem by investing in advanced AI infrastructure solutions. From high-performance computing clusters to next-generation hardware optimizations, our focus is on supporting the essential framework that will drive AI forward."

Alset AI's commitment to infrastructure development positions it at the core of AI's future, ensuring that advancements in model efficiency are complemented by the computational power necessary to sustain and scale next-generation artificial intelligence solutions.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things, the anticipated closing date of the acquisition of Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., the Company's expectations regarding its ownership stake in Cedarcross Technologies following the closing of the Acquisition, the Company's plans for investment in AI infrastructure, the anticipated benefits and strategic importance of the Acquisition, and the Company's positioning in response to industry advancements, including DeepSeek AI's developments in large language models (LLMs). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding regulatory approvals, the Company's ability to complete its due diligence in a timely manner, successful negotiation of definitive agreements, prevailing market conditions, and the Company's ability to secure necessary resources to execute its strategic initiatives.Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed as planned or at all, regulatory approvals not being obtained in a timely manner or at all, risks related to delays in financial reporting and regulatory consequences thereof, uncertainties regarding AI market conditions and infrastructure investment returns, risks related to the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives, and other general business, economic, and competitive uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided in reliance on safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws and should be read with the cautionary statements and risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

