GMS Flash Call Management solution is AI-driven and fully customizable, enabling mobile operators to effectively detect, manage, monetize and mitigate flash calls, safeguarding revenues and improving service quality.

GMS, the AI-driven communications solutions company for global enterprises and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), announced today that it has earned the Gold Winner distinction at the Juniper Research Telco Innovation Award in the Flash Call Authentication Solution Innovation category.

Flash calls, the process in which users' profiles are verified via a missed phone call, can significantly reduce operators' income by exploiting legitimate telecommunication resources. By leveraging advanced analytics and AI-driven algorithms, the innovative GMS Flash Call Management solution ensures accurate identification of abnormal call patterns associated with flash calls, thus enabling mobile operators to effectively detect, manage, monetize and mitigate flash calls, safeguarding revenues and improving service quality.

Amer Siraj, Chief Revenue Officer at GMS: "We are thrilled to see our GMS Flash Call Management solution recognized as the best by Juniper Research, a testament to customers' trust in our world-class solutions. GMS has made significant advancements to offer a comprehensive Network Protection solution. Our AI-driven Network Protection suits mobile network operators, safeguarding their revenue streams by using advanced, robust firewalls and enhanced security systems."

The Juniper Research Telco Innovation Awards recognize leading companies and solutions in telecommunications, celebrating excellence in areas such as roaming, messaging, and network security.

About GMS

GMS is the world's leading AI-driven communications solutions partner for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and enterprises. GMS' deep understanding of messaging business, profound expertise in network protection, and global connectivity set the foundations for GMS to move into the future: AI communications solutions. For almost 20 years, GMS greenlights secure, engaging conversations that foster trust between brands and their customers, helping businesses grow and improve operational efficiency.

For more information, visit: https://gms.net/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130907129/en/

Contacts:

Marketbridge for GMS

gms@marketbridge.com