Laure Nguyen Appointed as Chief Product Officer to Drive Product Innovation at Opti Digital

The premium advertising monetization platform, has just announced the appointment of Laure Nguyen as Chief Product Officer.

Opti Digital , the premium advertising monetization platform, has just announced, as part of its strategy, the appointment of Laure Nguyen as Chief Product Officer to drive product innovation.

Nguyen will lead Opti Digital's overall product strategy, focusing on both refining existing offerings and launching new innovations. Working closely with the technology and strategic teams, her key objective will be to enhance the value of Opti Digital's platform, ensuring it empowers publishers to optimize their advertising revenues effectively.

Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO at Opti Digital, stated: "Laure brings a deep understanding of the AdTech industry, coupled with an impressive track record of delivering impactful product strategies. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation and helping Opti Digital achieve its ambitious growth objectives for 2025."

Before joining Opti Digital, she held the position of Senior Product Manager at Teads, where she was responsible for shaping the global product strategy, defining the roadmap, and overseeing the planning and execution of Teads' performance-based advertising solutions. She was also previously in charge of internal and partners products management for 10 years at NTT.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter and join a company that puts technological innovation at the core of its strategy. With 2025 shaping up to be an exciting year, I'm eager to contribute to its success, particularly in an advertising landscape where true innovation can be difficult to achieve. I'm excited to help develop solutions that truly stand out and provide real value to publishers," adds Laure Nguyen.

Nguyen's appointment positions Opti Digital for a successful year ahead. The company is targeting double-digit growth in 2025, fueled by its expansion into new markets and a strong focus on product innovation.

Contact Information

Maëva Caratis

PR & Events Manager at Opti Digital

maeva@optidigital.com

+1 (646) 551-0848





SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire