Green Concepts Inc: Greene Concepts Confirms High-Quality Water Testing and Compliance at Marion, NC Bottling Plant

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce its continual commitment to maintaining the highest compliance standards through rigorous water testing, procedural reviews, and maintenance practices. These efforts ensure the company's bottling plant consistently delivers safe, clean, and high-quality water while meeting regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.

Key elements of Greene Concepts' quality standards include:

Sourcing premium water

Advanced filtration

Stringent sanitation protocols

Regulatory compliance

Quality Assurance (QA) testing

Sustainability initiatives

Innovation and process transparency

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states: "As we expand BE WATER sales and third-party white-label manufacturing, we remain dedicated to exceptional plant operations. We rigorously follow Safe Quality Food (SQF) protocols, conducting both third-party laboratory and in-house water testing."

Mr. Greene continues: "Our 13 in-house tests are conducted at startup and hourly thereafter, with comprehensive line checks following production halts exceeding 15 minutes. We uphold food safety and quality with daily cleanings and full weekly sanitation. Additionally, our facility is certified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, confirming compliance with state production standards. These rigorous protocols ensure superior products, safeguard public health, and promote environmental stewardship."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Our quality control processes are overseen by an exceptional team led by bottling plant manager Ken Porter, a veteran with over 40 years of beverage industry experience. Mr. Porter's credentials include SQF Practitioner certification, HACCP certification, TQM trainer credentials, and Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Six Sigma Process Champion certifications. With over 20 years in Quality Assurance, he has consistently achieved SQF scores of 97% or higher at previous facilities."

For a closer look at our production process and testing procedures, watch our 2021 bottling plant video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgGLH7hi9DQ.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

