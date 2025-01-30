Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of the Ruby copper showing at the Topley property in the Babine Porphery Belt ('BPB"). The Cortina, Pro, Gold Dust, Chris and Jill showings on the Topley Claims are included in a large area with elevated Antimony south of Fulton Lake (Levenson 2002).

Ruby Showing

Historic exploration located and sampled copper staining (malachite and azurite) within a ravine 1.3 km to the west of the Topley claims. Assays were also anomalous in silver, lead, and zinc with results ranging up to 756 g/t Ag, 0.665% Cu, 10.2% Pb, and 0.103% Zn. During the fall exploration program at Topley the team discovered this outcrop with a 2 to 3 metre zone with abundant malachite staining. This out crop is located in an area northwest of the Cortina showing. Assay results of rock samples collected at this site this fall ranged from 0.40% to 0.60% copper.

Geologica has staked additional claims of 186.5 Ha to cover this out crop to bring the total claim size to 4,402 Ha.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10667/238904_d161188474fbda39_001full.jpg

In 1970, Nittetsu Mining Co. completed geochemical and Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys over the area. The geochemical survey returned two anomalous copper values (102 and 216 ppm Cu) in the vicinity of a small lake. The IP survey identied two areas of increased chargeability just north of the anomalous geochemistry.

In 1971, Nittetsu conducted more IP that located anomalies on all lines of the survey and the irregular anomalous zone was thought to represent weakly disseminated mineralization.

The IP anomaly is within the new Topley claims .

About Geologica Resource Corp.

Geologica Resource Corp. is focused on exploration of copper and critical minerals. Geologica's Topley Copper Project is enhanced with Antimony and located in the BPB with excellent infrastructure. BPB is a very active area with major miners investing in junior explorers. The Company recently acquired the Titan polymetallic property enhanced with Silver (Ag) Antimony (Sb) and Tellurium (Te) as well as the Lincoln copper/gold property in the Atlin camp. Atlin is area with many operating and past producing precious and base metal mines.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview had been reviewed by David Mark P.Geo. David is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors. He approves the technical content of this press release.

Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

(1)Levenson (2002): Quaternary Geology and Till Geochemistry of the Babine Porphyry Copper Belt, B.C. Bulletin 110. Energy and Metals Division. Retrieved from

https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/Bulletin/BCGS_B110.pdf

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "ensuring", "believe", "anticipate", "will", "would" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Topley Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and other risk factors set forth in the long-form prospectus of the Company dated July 22, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

