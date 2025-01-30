RPC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) ("RPC" or the "Company"), a leading diversified oilfield services company, announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues decreased 1% sequentially to $335.4 million

Net income was $12.8 million, down 32% sequentially, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.06; Net income margin decreased 180 basis points to 3.8%

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $46.1 million, down 17% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 270 basis points to 13.7%

Results reflected improved utilization driving higher revenues in pressure pumping, while the Company's other service lines' revenues were generally lower due to seasonal softness

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenues decreased 13% versus prior year to $1.4 billion

Net income was $91.4 million and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.43; Net income margin was 6.5%

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $233.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5%

Net cash flow from operating activities was $349.4 million and free cash flow was $129.5 million

The Company remained debt-free, paid $34.4 million in dividends, and repurchased $9.9 million of common stock in 2024 (including $7.5 million of buyback program repurchases)

Management Commentary

"We finished 2024 with a slight sequential improvement in pressure pumping results, while the rest of the business was generally soft, reflecting typically lower fourth quarter customer activity," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The improved utilization of our pressure pumping assets, off a weak third quarter, was driven by tier 4 dual fuel asset demand. While there is some general energy sector optimism regarding the new presidential administration, the oilfield services industry remains highly competitive."

"Looking forward in 2025, we are optimistic about our new products and services in downhole tools gaining traction after early positive results in 2024. We plan to continue investing in innovation across the business and project capital spending in the range of $150 million to $200 million this year. Pursuing acquisitions to expand our business remains another key strategic priority, and we remain focused on targeting high cash flow, profitable operations with strong customer bases. Our debt-free balance sheet remains strong and liquid, with over $300 million in cash at year end to fund organic investments, potential acquisitions and capital returns to our investors," concluded Palmer.

Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)













































4Q:24

3Q:24

Change

% Change

4Q:23

Change

% Change

U.S. rig count (avg)



586



586



-

- %

622



(36)

(5.8) %

Oil price ($/barrel)

$ 70.59

$ 76.57

$ (5.98)

(7.8) % $ 78.52

$ (7.93)

(10.1) %

Natural gas ($/Mcf)

$ 2.43

$ 2.10

$ 0.33

15.7 % $ 2.74

$ (0.31)

(11.3) %



4Q:24 Consolidated Financial Results (Sequential Comparisons versus 3Q:24)

Revenues were $335.4 million, down 1%. Revenues for pressure pumping, the Company's largest service line, increased 3%, while all other service lines combined decreased 3%. Within the Technical Services segment, pressure pumping revenues increased primarily due to higher asset utilization, while pricing remains highly competitive in the marketplace. Coiled tubing revenues also increased after a soft third quarter with growth across several large customers, including some new business gains. Service lines such as downhole tools (Technical Services segment) and rental tools (Support Services segment) were lower in the quarter due to seasonal slowdowns. New product launches in downhole tools continued to gain initial customer acceptance and are expected to contribute more meaningfully in 2025.

Cost of revenues, which excludes depreciation and amortization of $32.0 million, was $250.2 million, up from $247.5 million. These costs increased 1% during the quarter despite a modest revenue decline. The increase was primarily due to higher insurance costs. In addition, employee benefit costs increased but were offset by lower maintenance and repair ("M&R") expenses. M&R decreased after a high third quarter as the Company performed maintenance activities during that lower utilization period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $41.2 million, up from $37.7 million; as a % of revenues, SG&A increased 110 basis points to 12.3% due primarily to the timing of incentive costs.

Interest income totaled $3.3 million, reflecting lower interest rates, partially offset by higher cash balances.

Income tax provision was $1.3 million, or 9.1% of income before income taxes, below the Company's typical tax rate, primarily due to the implementation of certain tax planning strategies and interest received on tax refunds.

Net income and diluted EPS were $12.8 million and $0.06, respectively, down from $18.8 million and $0.09, respectively, in 3Q:24. Net income margin decreased 180 basis points sequentially to 3.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million, down from $55.2 million, reflecting slightly lower revenues, associated negative operating leverage and fixed cost absorption, and the insurance costs referenced above. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 270 basis points sequentially to 13.7%.

Non-GAAP adjustments: there were no adjustments to GAAP performance measures in 4Q:24 other than those necessary to calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (see Appendices A, B, C and D).

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents were $326.0 million at the end of 2024, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility (facility subject to $16.3 million outstanding letters of credit).

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $349.4 million and $129.5 million, respectively, in 2024. Operating cash flow benefitted from the $53 million tax refund received in 2Q:24 as well as other favorable working capital timing inflows during 4Q:24.

Payment of dividends totaled $34.4 million in 2024. The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on March 10, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2025.

Share repurchases totaled $9.9 million in 2024. Buybacks under the Company's share repurchase program totaled $7.5 million in 2024 (1,010,258 shares).

Segment Operations: Sequential Comparisons (versus 3Q:24)

Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, cementing, and other offerings.

Revenues were essentially unchanged at $314.6 million

Operating income was $10.6 million, down 35%

Results were driven primarily by higher direct costs (insurance-related) and SG&A costs despite flat revenues

Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including rental tools, and pipe inspection services and storage.

Revenues were $20.7 million, down 14%

Operating income was $2.6 million, down 51%

Results were driven by lower activity in rental tools and the high fixed-cost nature of these service lines





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





Revenues:





























Technical Services

$ 314,635

$ 313,492

$ 371,059

$ 1,326,005

$ 1,516,137 Support Services



20,726



24,160



23,472



88,994



101,337 Total revenues

$ 335,361

$ 337,652

$ 394,531

$ 1,414,999

$ 1,617,474 Operating income:





























Technical Services

$ 10,603

$ 16,344

$ 46,442

$ 89,101

$ 245,904 Support Services



2,572



5,286



5,036



15,836



26,461 Corporate expenses



(4,515)



(4,216)



(3,880)



(15,598)



(18,473) Pension settlement charges



-



-



-



-



(18,286) Gain on disposition of assets, net



1,857



1,790



1,615



8,199



9,344 Total operating income

$ 10,517

$ 19,204

$ 49,213

$ 97,538

$ 244,950 Interest expense



(130)



(261)



(95)



(724)



(341) Interest income



3,303



3,523



2,596



13,134



8,599 Other income, net



350



1,005



839



2,854



3,035 Income before income taxes

$ 14,040

$ 23,471

$ 52,553

$ 112,802

$ 256,243

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





































REVENUES

$ 335,361

$ 337,652

$ 394,531

$ 1,414,999

$ 1,617,474 COSTS AND EXPENSES:





























Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



250,248



247,507



279,399



1,036,648



1,089,519 Selling, general and administrative expenses



41,249



37,697



38,127



156,437



165,940 Pension settlement charges



-



-



-



-



18,286 Depreciation and amortization



35,204



35,034



29,407



132,575



108,123 Gain on disposition of assets, net



(1,857)



(1,790)



(1,615)



(8,199)



(9,344) Operating income



10,517



19,204



49,213



97,538



244,950 Interest expense



(130)



(261)



(95)



(724)



(341) Interest income



3,303



3,523



2,596



13,134



8,599 Other income, net



350



1,005



839



2,854



3,035 Income before income taxes



14,040



23,471



52,553



112,802



256,243 Income tax provision



1,278



4,675



12,294



21,358



61,130 NET INCOME

$ 12,762

$ 18,796

$ 40,259

$ 91,444

$ 195,113































































EARNINGS PER SHARE





























Basic

$ 0.06

$ 0.09

$ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.90 Diluted

$ 0.06

$ 0.09

$ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.90































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





























Basic



214,950



214,976



216,006



214,942



216,472 Diluted



214,950



214,976



216,006



214,942



216,472

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(In thousands)



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023





(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 325,975

$ 223,310 Accounts receivable, net



276,577



324,915 Inventories



107,628



110,904 Income taxes receivable



4,332



52,269 Prepaid expenses



16,136



12,907 Other current assets



2,194



2,768 Total current assets



732,842



727,073 Property, plant and equipment, net



513,516



435,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets



27,465



24,537 Finance lease right-of-use assets



4,400



1,036 Goodwill



50,824



50,824 Other intangibles, net



13,843



12,825 Retirement plan assets



30,666



26,772 Other assets



12,933



8,639 Total assets

$ 1,386,489

$ 1,286,845













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable

$ 84,494

$ 85,036 Accrued payroll and related expenses



25,243



30,956 Accrued insurance expenses



7,942



5,340 Accrued state, local and other taxes



3,234



4,461 Income taxes payable



446



275 Unearned revenue



45,376



15,743 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



7,108



7,367 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and finance obligations



3,522



375 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



4,548



2,304 Total current liabilities



181,913



151,857 Long-term accrued insurance expenses



12,175



10,202 Retirement plan liabilities



24,539



23,724 Long-term operating lease liabilities



21,724



18,600 Long-term finance lease liabilities



559



819 Other long-term liabilities



9,099



7,840 Deferred income taxes



58,189



51,290 Total liabilities



308,198



264,332

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock



21,494



21,502 Capital in excess of par value



-



- Retained earnings



1,059,625



1,003,380 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,828)



(2,369) Total stockholders' equity



1,078,291



1,022,513 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,386,489

$ 1,286,845

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















(In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023





(Unaudited)





OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 91,444

$ 195,113 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



132,575



108,123 Pension settlement charge



-



18,286 Working capital



116,663



57,810 Other operating activities



8,704



15,431 Net cash provided by operating activities



349,386



394,763













INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Capital expenditures



(219,930)



(181,005) Proceeds from sale of assets



18,379



18,091 Purchase of business



-



(78,798) Net cash used for investing activities



(201,551)



(241,712)













FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Payment of dividends



(34,433)



(34,562) Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired



(9,938)



(21,088) Cash paid for finance lease and finance obligations



(799)



(515) Net cash used for financing activities



(45,170)



(56,165)













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



102,665



96,886 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



223,310



126,424 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 325,975

$ 223,310

Appendix A































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted

Operating Income





























































Operating income

$ 10,517

$ 19,204

$ 49,213

$ 97,538

$ 244,950 Add: Pension settlement charges



-



-



-



-



18,286 Adjusted operating income

$ 10,517

$ 19,204

$ 49,213

$ 97,538

$ 263,236

Appendix B































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





























































Net income

$ 12,762

$ 18,796

$ 40,259

$ 91,444

$ 195,113 Adjustments:





























Add: Pension settlement charges, before taxes



-



-



-



-



18,286 Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges



-



-



-



-



(4,370) Total adjustments, net of tax



-



-



-



-



13,916 Adjusted net income

$ 12,762

$ 18,796

$ 40,259

$ 91,444

$ 209,029

































































(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted

Diluted Earnings Per Share





























































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.06

$ 0.09

$ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.90 Adjustments:





























Add: Pension settlement charges, before taxes



-



-



-



-



0.09 Less: Tax effect of pension settlement charges



-



-



-



-



(0.02) Total adjustments, net of tax



-



-



-



-



0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.06

$ 0.09

$ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.97































Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



214,950



214,976



216,006



214,942



216,472

Appendix C (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income

$ 12,762

$ 18,796

$ 40,259

$ 91,444

$ 195,113 Adjustments:





























Add: Income tax provision



1,278



4,675



12,294



21,358



61,130 Add: Interest expense



130



261



95



724



341 Add: Depreciation and amortization



35,204



35,034



29,407



132,575



108,123 Less: Interest income



3,303



3,523



2,596



13,134



8,599 EBITDA

$ 46,071

$ 55,243

$ 79,459

$ 232,967

$ 356,108 Add: Pension settlement charges



-



-



-



-



18,286 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,071

$ 55,243

$ 79,459

$ 232,967

$ 374,394































Revenues

$ 335,361

$ 337,652

$ 394,531

$ 1,414,999

$ 1,617,474































Net income margin(1)



3.8 %



5.6 %



10.2 %



6.5 %



12.1 %































Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)



13.7 %



16.4 %



20.1 %



16.5 %



23.1 %



(1) Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by revenues. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues.

Appendix D (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2023 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 349,386

$ 394,763 Capital expenditures



(219,930)



(181,005) Free cash flow

$ 129,456

$ 213,758

SOURCE RPC, Inc.