"Our third quarter results exceeded guidance across all key operating metrics," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatrace. "The explosion of data, along with its complexity, combined with the unprecedented requirements for speed and scale, are making modern digital ecosystems unmanageable. In a world where generative and now agentic AI workloads are ramping, the observability market has become mission critical for organizations to ensure high business resiliency and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Our leading AI-powered observability platform, combined with our ongoing innovation, provide us with a powerful advantage to capture the opportunity ahead."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial and Other Recent Business Highlights:
All growth rates are compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.
Financial Highlights:
- ARR of $1,647 million, an increase of 16%, or 18% on a constant currency basis
- Total Revenue of $436 million, an increase of 19%, or 20% on a constant currency basis
- Subscription Revenue of $417 million, an increase of 20%, or 21% on a constant currency basis
- GAAP Income from Operations of $47 million and Non-GAAP Income from Operations of $131 million
- GAAP EPS of $1.191 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37, both on a dilutive basis
Business Highlights:
- Industry recognition: Dynatrace received the following recognitions by third-party industry analysts:
- Named a Leader in both the Cloud-Native Observability and Security Quadrants in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens, Multi Public Cloud Solutions Report, for competitive strength and portfolio attractiveness.
- Recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Kubernetes Observability.
- Partner evolution: Dynatrace was named the 2024 AWS EMEA technology partner of the year for helping customers innovate faster, reduce costs and be more agile through cloud migration and modernization programs. In addition, Dynatrace became a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) based on our powerful integration with Microsoft's SIEM solution, Microsoft Sentinel.
- Sustainability progress: We published our second annual Sustainability Report, which discusses our progress on environmental, social, and governance topics that are important to Dynatrace stakeholders. The report is posted on our website at www.dynatrace.com/company/sustainability/ and highlights third party limited assurance/verification of our fiscal year 2024 greenhouse gas emissions data, our new Global Inclusion Council, AI-related governance developments, and more.
Share Repurchase Program
- During the third quarter, Dynatrace spent $40 million to repurchase 732,000 shares at an average price of $54.64 under its $500 million share repurchase program. From the inception of the program in May 2024 through December 31, 2024, Dynatrace has repurchased 2.7 million shares for $130 million at an average price of $48.89.
|________________________________
1 During the third quarter, Dynatrace completed an intra-entity asset transfer of the global economic rights of intellectual property (IP) from a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, more closely aligning IP rights with business operations. The transfer generated an income tax benefit of $320.9 million, or $1.06 per share on a dilutive basis.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Key Operating Metric:
Annual recurring revenue (ARR)
$
1,647,412
$
1,425,284
Year-over-Year Increase
16
%
Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)
18
%
Revenue:
Total revenue
$
436,169
$
365,096
Year-over-Year Increase
19
%
Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)
20
%
Subscription revenue
$
417,207
$
348,294
Year-over-Year Increase
20
%
Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*)
21
%
GAAP Financial Measures:
GAAP income from operations
$
47,464
$
35,720
GAAP operating margin
11
%
10
%
GAAP net income (**)
$
361,752
$
42,691
GAAP net income per share - diluted (**)
$
1.19
$
0.14
GAAP shares outstanding - diluted
303,467
299,246
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
42,238
$
75,657
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (*):
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
130,734
$
104,636
Non-GAAP operating margin
30
%
29
%
Non-GAAP net income
$
111,679
$
96,184
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.37
$
0.32
Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted
303,467
299,246
Free cash flow
$
37,569
$
67,357
* For additional information, please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Definitions - Non-GAAP and Other Metrics" sections of this press release.
** For additional information, please see note 1 above.
Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of January 30, 2025, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and increasing its previous guidance for full year fiscal 2025 in the table below.
This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2024. We now expect foreign exchange to be a headwind of approximately $38 million on ARR and approximately $17 million on revenue for fiscal 2025 compared to ARR and revenue at constant currency. Given recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar, this represents an incremental headwind of approximately $28 million to ARR and $10 million to revenue. This guidance also excludes the impact of any share repurchases during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Growth rates for ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.
All growth rates below are compared to the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024.
(In millions, except per share data)
Q4 Fiscal 2025 Guidance
Total revenue
$432 - $437
As reported
13% - 15%
Constant currency
16% - 17%
Subscription revenue
$410 - $415
As reported
14% - 15%
Constant currency
17% - 18%
Non-GAAP income from operations
$104 - $110
Non-GAAP operating margin
24% - 25%
Non-GAAP net income
$88 - $93
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$0.29 - $0.31
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
304 - 305
(In millions, except per share data)
Current Guidance
Fiscal 2025
Prior Guidance
Fiscal 2025*
Guidance Change
at Midpoint**
ARR
$1,705 - $1,715
$1,720 - $1,735
$(18)
As reported
13% - 14%
14% - 15%
(100) bps
Constant currency
16% - 16.5%
15% - 16%
75 bps
Total revenue
$1,686 - $1,691
$1,665 - $1,675
$19
As reported
18%
16% - 17%
150 bps
Constant currency
19%
17% - 18%
150 bps
Subscription revenue
$1,609 - $1,614
$1,590 - $1,600
$17
As reported
18% - 19%
17% - 18%
100 bps
Constant currency
20%
17% - 18%
250 bps
Non-GAAP income from operations
$480 - $486
$466 - $474
$13
Non-GAAP operating margin
28.5% - 28.75%
28% - 28.25%
50 bps
Non-GAAP net income
$412 - $417
$396 - $404
$15
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$1.36 - $1.37
$1.31 - $1.33
$0.05
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
303 - 304
303 - 305
(1)
Free cash flow
$415 - $420
$393 - $404
$19
Free cash flow margin
25%
23.5% - 24%
125 bps
*Prior guidance was issued on November 7, 2024.
**Guidance change at midpoint rounded to the nearest million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G, including non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. We also use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures in conference calls, slide presentations and webcasts.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons and liquidity. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to similarly titled metrics provided by other companies.
Non-GAAP financial measures are defined in this press release and the tables included in this press release include reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
We also include non-GAAP financial measures in our financial outlook included in this press release. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Definitions - Non-GAAP and Other Metrics
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.
Constant Currency amounts for ARR, Total Revenue and Subscription Revenue are presented to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: share-based compensation; employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; amortization of intangibles; transaction, restructuring and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. The related margin is non-GAAP income from operations expressed as a percentage of total revenue.
Non-GAAP Net Income is defined as GAAP net income adjusted for the following items: income tax expense/benefit; non-GAAP effective cash taxes; net interest expense and income; net cash received from and paid for interest; share-based compensation; employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of intangibles; gains and losses on currency translation; and transaction, restructuring and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to compute GAAP net income per diluted share.
Free Cash Flow is defined as the net cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, reflected as purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software additions in our financial statements. The related margin is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of total revenue.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That's why the world's largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to benefits that we believe organizations receive from using Dynatrace and our financial and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, our ability to maintain our revenue growth rates in future periods; market adoption of our product offerings; continued demand for, and spending on, our solutions; our ability to innovate and develop solutions that meet customer needs, including through Davis AI; the ability of our platform and solutions to effectively interoperate with customers' IT infrastructures; our ability to acquire new customers and retain and expand our relationships with existing customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to compete; our ability to maintain successful relationships with partners; security breaches, other security incidents and any real or perceived errors, failures, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to grow our business and expand our operations; our ability to successfully complete acquisitions and to integrate newly acquired businesses and offerings; the effect on our business of the macroeconomic environment, associated global economic conditions and geopolitical disruption; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Subscription
$
417,207
$
348,294
$
1,198,593
$
999,245
Service
18,962
16,802
54,925
50,437
Total revenue
436,169
365,096
1,253,518
1,049,682
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription
60,666
46,888
170,034
134,584
Cost of service
18,139
16,744
52,536
47,961
Amortization of acquired technology
3,756
4,237
12,528
12,035
Total cost of revenue
82,561
67,869
235,098
194,580
Gross profit
353,608
297,227
1,018,420
855,102
Operating expenses:
Research and development
98,343
80,102
281,287
220,468
Sales and marketing
154,472
132,723
443,802
385,445
General and administrative
49,354
43,231
143,285
127,074
Amortization of other intangibles
3,975
5,451
13,527
16,838
Total operating expenses
306,144
261,507
881,901
749,825
Income from operations
47,464
35,720
136,519
105,277
Interest income, net
11,726
10,605
37,351
26,260
Other expense, net
(2,072
)
(3,901
)
(6,145
)
(6,724
)
Income before income taxes
57,118
42,424
167,725
124,813
Income tax benefit (expense)
304,634
267
276,655
(8,125
)
Net income
$
361,752
$
42,691
$
444,380
$
116,688
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.21
$
0.14
$
1.49
$
0.40
Diluted
$
1.19
$
0.14
$
1.47
$
0.39
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
298,646
294,869
298,049
293,295
Diluted
303,467
299,246
302,815
298,335
UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$
9,821
$
6,975
$
27,265
$
19,660
Research and development
26,582
18,678
74,769
50,119
Sales and marketing
20,709
15,947
57,481
48,823
General and administrative
15,027
13,222
41,984
34,696
Total share-based compensation
$
72,139
$
54,822
$
201,499
$
153,298
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
907,482
$
778,983
Short-term investments
100,225
57,891
Accounts receivable, net
391,578
602,739
Deferred commissions, current
102,811
98,935
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,130
66,749
Total current assets
1,575,226
1,605,297
Long-term investments
46,260
46,350
Property and equipment, net
49,426
53,325
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
66,666
61,390
Goodwill
1,335,386
1,335,494
Intangible assets, net
23,351
50,995
Deferred tax assets, net
514,838
138,836
Deferred commissions, non-current
88,237
93,310
Other assets
35,715
24,782
Total assets
$
3,735,105
$
3,409,779
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,552
$
21,410
Accrued expenses, current
213,130
233,675
Deferred revenue, current
812,892
987,953
Operating lease liabilities, current
13,995
15,513
Total current liabilities
1,048,569
1,258,551
Deferred revenue, non-current
54,940
62,308
Accrued expenses, non-current
16,533
18,404
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
61,216
54,013
Deferred tax liabilities
563
1,013
Total liabilities
1,181,821
1,394,289
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 299,343,079 and 296,962,547 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively
299
297
Additional paid-in capital
2,340,470
2,249,349
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
245,623
(198,757
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,108
)
(35,399
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,553,284
2,015,490
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,735,105
$
3,409,779
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
444,380
$
116,688
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:
Depreciation
13,851
11,781
Amortization
27,603
29,067
Share-based compensation
201,499
153,298
Deferred income taxes
(378,795
)
(49,579
)
Other
4,135
7,016
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
204,251
83,444
Deferred commissions
(3,035
)
874
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(21,573
)
(27,437
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(27,608
)
(24,022
)
Operating leases, net
434
1,253
Deferred revenue
(168,513
)
(55,946
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
296,629
246,437
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,540
)
(16,662
)
Capitalized software additions
-
(4,655
)
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
(100
)
(32,297
)
Purchases of investments
(107,989
)
-
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
68,145
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(51,484
)
(53,614
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of deferred consideration related to capitalized software additions
(1,656
)
-
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
21,159
19,472
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
14,903
24,205
Repurchases of common stock
(130,100
)
-
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(16,338
)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(112,032
)
43,677
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(4,614
)
(9,199
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
128,499
227,301
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
778,983
555,348
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
907,482
$
782,649
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP
Share-based
Employer
Amortization
Transaction,
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP income from operations:
Cost of revenue
$
82,561
$
(9,821
)
$
(469
)
$
(3,756
)
$
-
$
68,515
Gross profit
353,608
9,821
469
3,756
-
367,654
Gross margin
81
%
84
%
Research and development
98,343
(26,582
)
(1,770
)
-
-
69,991
Sales and marketing
154,472
(20,709
)
(756
)
-
(106
)
132,901
General and administrative
49,354
(15,027
)
(299
)
-
34,028
Amortization of other intangibles
3,975
-
-
(3,975
)
-
-
Income from operations
47,464
72,139
3,294
7,731
106
130,734
Operating margin
11
%
30
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP
Share-based
Employer
Amortization
Transaction,
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP income from operations:
Cost of revenue
$
67,869
$
(6,975
)
$
(284
)
$
(4,237
)
$
-
$
56,373
Gross profit
297,227
6,975
284
4,237
-
308,723
Gross margin
81
%
85
%
Research and development
80,102
(18,678
)
(1,196
)
-
-
60,228
Sales and marketing
132,723
(15,947
)
(1,029
)
-
201
115,948
General and administrative
43,231
(13,222
)
(360
)
-
(1,738
)
27,911
Amortization of other intangibles
5,451
-
-
(5,451
)
-
-
Income from operations
$
35,720
$
54,822
$
2,869
$
9,688
$
1,537
$
104,636
Operating margin
10
%
29
%
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
361,752
$
42,691
Income tax benefit
(304,634
)
(267
)
Non-GAAP effective cash tax
(30,588
)
(18,516
)
Interest income, net
(11,726
)
(10,605
)
Cash received from interest, net
11,533
10,064
Share-based compensation
72,139
54,822
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
3,294
2,869
Amortization of intangibles
7,731
9,688
Transaction, restructuring, and other
106
1,537
Loss on currency translation
2,072
3,901
Non-GAAP net income
$
111,679
$
96,184
Share count:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
298,646
294,869
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
303,467
299,246
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
298,646
294,869
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
303,467
299,246
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Net income per share - basic
$
1.21
$
0.14
Net income per share - diluted
$
1.19
$
0.14
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
$
0.37
$
0.33
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.37
$
0.32
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
42,238
$
75,657
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,669
)
(3,645
)
Capitalized software additions
-
(4,655
)
Free cash flow
$
37,569
$
67,357
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages)
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP
Share-based
Employer
Amortization
Transaction,
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP income from operations:
Cost of revenue
$
235,098
$
(27,265
)
$
(1,786
)
$
(12,528
)
$
-
$
193,519
Gross profit
1,018,420
27,265
1,786
12,528
-
1,059,999
Gross margin
81
%
85
%
Research and development
281,287
(74,769
)
(5,484
)
-
(3
)
201,031
Sales and marketing
443,802
(57,481
)
(2,989
)
-
(106
)
383,226
General and administrative
143,285
(41,984
)
(1,215
)
-
3
100,089
Amortization of other intangibles
13,527
-
-
(13,527
)
-
-
Income from operations
$
136,519
$
201,499
$
11,474
$
26,055
$
106
$
375,653
Operating margin
11
%
30
%
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP
Share-based
Employer
Amortization
Transaction,
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP income from operations:
Cost of revenue
$
194,580
$
(19,660
)
$
(1,516
)
$
(12,035
)
$
-
$
161,369
Gross profit
855,102
19,660
1,516
12,035
-
888,313
Gross margin
81
%
85
%
Research and development
220,468
(50,119
)
(4,391
)
-
-
165,958
Sales and marketing
385,445
(48,823
)
(3,341
)
-
399
333,680
General and administrative
127,074
(34,696
)
(1,125
)
-
(5,724
)
85,529
Amortization of other intangibles
16,838
-
-
(16,838
)
-
-
Income from operations
$
105,277
$
153,298
$
10,373
$
28,873
$
5,325
$
303,146
Operating margin
10
%
29
%
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
444,380
$
116,688
Income tax (benefit) expense
(276,655
)
8,125
Non-GAAP effective cash tax
(88,538
)
(58,986
)
Interest income, net
(37,351
)
(26,260
)
Cash received from interest, net
36,151
24,556
Share-based compensation
201,499
153,298
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
11,474
10,373
Amortization of intangibles
26,055
28,873
Transaction, restructuring, and other
106
5,325
Loss on currency translation
6,145
6,724
Non-GAAP net income
$
323,266
$
268,716
Share count:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
298,049
293,295
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
302,815
298,335
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
298,049
293,295
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
302,815
298,335
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Net income per share - basic
$
1.49
$
0.40
Net income per share - diluted
$
1.47
$
0.39
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
$
1.08
$
0.92
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
1.07
$
0.90
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
296,629
$
246,437
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,540
)
(16,662
)
Capitalized software additions
-
(4,655
)
Free cash flow
$
285,089
$
225,120
