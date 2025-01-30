SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, "Valero") today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $281 million, or $0.88 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.55 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the adjustment shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $207 million, or $0.64 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 billion, or $3.57 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For 2024, net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $2.8 billion, or $8.58 per share, compared to $8.8 billion, or $24.92 per share, in 2023. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $2.7 billion, or $8.48 per share, in 2024, compared to $8.9 billion, or $24.96 per share, in 2023.

Refining

The Refining segment reported operating income of $437 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Refining throughput volumes averaged 3.0 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"2024 was our best year for personnel and process safety and one of our best years for environmental performance," said Lane Riggs, Valero's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "This is a testament to our long-standing commitment to safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations."

Renewable Diesel

The Renewable Diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD), reported $170 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $84 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Segment sales volumes averaged 3.4 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ethanol

The Ethanol segment reported $20 million of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $190 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.6 million gallons per day in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $266 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $961 million for the year. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 19 percent.

Investing and Financing Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in this amount was $119 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD. Excluding this item, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $951 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $6.7 billion. Included in this amount was a $795 million favorable impact from working capital and $371 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $5.5 billion.

Capital investments totaled $547 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, of which $452 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member's share of DGD and other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $515 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.9 billion for the year.

Valero returned $601 million to stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2024, of which $339 million was paid as dividends and $262 million was for the purchase of approximately 2.0 million shares of common stock, resulting in a payout ratio of 63 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. In 2024, Valero returned $4.3 billion to stockholders, or 78 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, consisting of $2.9 billion in stock buybacks and $1.4 billion in dividends. Valero defines payout ratio as the sum of dividends paid and the total cost of stock buybacks divided by adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

On January 16, 2025, Valero announced an increase of its quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.07 per share to $1.13 per share, demonstrating its strong financial position.

"Our team continues to successfully execute a strategy underpinned by operational excellence, deploying capital with an uncompromising focus on returns, and honoring our commitment to stockholders," said Riggs.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended 2024 with $8.1 billion of total debt, $2.4 billion of finance lease obligations, and $4.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 17 percent as of December 31, 2024.

Strategic Update

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project at the DGD Port Arthur plant was successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and is now fully operational, providing the plant the optionality to upgrade approximately 50 percent of its current 470 million gallon renewable diesel annual production capacity to be blended to SAF.

Valero is progressing with an FCC Unit optimization project at the St. Charles Refinery that will enable the refinery to increase the yield of high value products. The project is estimated to cost $230 million and is expected to be completed in 2026.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, Valero), is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and sells its products primarily in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which produces low-carbon fuels including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with a production capacity of approximately 1.2 billion gallons per year in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. See our annual report on Form 10-K for more information on SAF. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants located in the U.S. Mid-Continent region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.7 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit investorvalero.com for more information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution, Refining margin, Renewable Diesel margin, Ethanol margin, adjusted Refining operating income (loss), adjusted Ethanol operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a definition of non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Note (d) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Statement of income data Revenues $ 30,756 $ 35,414 $ 129,881 $ 144,766 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 27,926 31,267 116,516 123,087 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,514 1,594 5,831 6,089 Depreciation and amortization expense 687 679 2,729 2,658 Total cost of sales 30,127 33,540 125,076 131,834 Other operating expenses (a) 4 15 44 33 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 266 295 961 998 Depreciation and amortization expense 11 11 45 43 Operating income 348 1,553 3,755 11,858 Other income, net (b) 110 145 499 502 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (135 ) (149 ) (556 ) (592 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 323 1,549 3,698 11,768 Income tax expense (benefit) (c) (34 ) 331 692 2,619 Net income 357 1,218 3,006 9,149 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 76 16 236 314 Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 281 $ 1,202 $ 2,770 $ 8,835 Earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 3.55 $ 8.58 $ 24.93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 315 337 322 353 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 0.88 $ 3.55 $ 8.58 $ 24.92 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution (in millions) 316 338 322 353 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended December 31, 2024 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 29,334 $ 522 $ 900 $ - $ 30,756 Intersegment revenues 2 724 214 (940 ) - Total revenues 29,336 1,246 1,114 (940 ) 30,756 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 27,010 919 933 (936 ) 27,926 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,287 88 141 (2 ) 1,514 Depreciation and amortization expense 598 69 20 - 687 Total cost of sales 28,895 1,076 1,094 (938 ) 30,127 Other operating expenses 4 - - - 4 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 266 266 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 11 11 Operating income by segment $ 437 $ 170 $ 20 $ (279 ) $ 348 Three months ended December 31, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 33,546 $ 833 $ 1,035 $ - $ 35,414 Intersegment revenues 10 801 296 (1,107 ) - Total revenues 33,556 1,634 1,331 (1,107 ) 35,414 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 30,003 1,407 973 (1,116 ) 31,267 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,376 84 132 2 1,594 Depreciation and amortization expense 600 59 21 (1 ) 679 Total cost of sales 31,979 1,550 1,126 (1,115 ) 33,540 Other operating expenses - - 15 - 15 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 295 295 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 11 11 Operating income by segment $ 1,577 $ 84 $ 190 $ (298 ) $ 1,553 See Operating Highlights by Segment.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Year ended December 31, 2024 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 123,853 $ 2,410 $ 3,618 $ - $ 129,881 Intersegment revenues 10 2,656 868 (3,534 ) - Total revenues 123,863 5,066 4,486 (3,534 ) 129,881 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 112,538 3,944 3,558 (3,524 ) 116,516 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 4,946 350 536 (1 ) 5,831 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,391 265 77 (4 ) 2,729 Total cost of sales 119,875 4,559 4,171 (3,529 ) 125,076 Other operating expenses (a) 17 - 27 - 44 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 961 961 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 45 45 Operating income by segment $ 3,971 $ 507 $ 288 $ (1,011 ) $ 3,755 Year ended December 31, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 136,470 $ 3,823 $ 4,473 $ - $ 144,766 Intersegment revenues 18 3,168 1,086 (4,272 ) - Total revenues 136,488 6,991 5,559 (4,272 ) 144,766 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 117,401 5,550 4,395 (4,259 ) 123,087 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 5,208 358 515 8 6,089 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,351 231 80 (4 ) 2,658 Total cost of sales 124,960 6,139 4,990 (4,255 ) 131,834 Other operating expenses 17 - 16 - 33 General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) - - - 998 998 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 43 43 Operating income by segment $ 11,511 $ 852 $ 553 $ (1,058 ) $ 11,858 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (h) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 281 $ 1,202 $ 2,770 $ 8,835 Adjustments: Project liability adjustment (a) - - 29 - Income tax benefit related to project liability adjustment - - (7 ) - Project liability adjustment, net of taxes - - 22 - Gain on early retirement of debt (b) - - - (11 ) Income tax expense related to gain on early retirement of debt - - - 2 Gain on early retirement of debt, net of taxes - - - (9 ) Second-generation biofuel tax credit (c) (74 ) 6 (53 ) 24 Total adjustments (74 ) 6 (31 ) 15 Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 207 $ 1,208 $ 2,739 $ 8,850

Reconciliation of earnings per common share - assuming dilution to adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 0.88 $ 3.55 $ 8.58 $ 24.92 Adjustments: Project liability adjustment (a) - - 0.07 - Gain on early retirement of debt (b) - - - (0.02 ) Second-generation biofuel tax credit (c) (0.24 ) 0.02 (0.17 ) 0.06 Total adjustments (0.24 ) 0.02 (0.10 ) 0.04 Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 0.64 $ 3.57 $ 8.48 $ 24.96 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (d) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income by segment to adjusted operating income by segment Refining segment Refining operating income $ 437 $ 1,577 $ 3,971 $ 11,511 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 1,287 1,376 4,946 5,208 Depreciation and amortization expense 598 600 2,391 2,351 Other operating expenses 4 - 17 17 Refining margin $ 2,326 $ 3,553 $ 11,325 $ 19,087 Refining operating income $ 437 $ 1,577 $ 3,971 $ 11,511 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 4 - 17 17 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 441 $ 1,577 $ 3,988 $ 11,528 Renewable Diesel segment Renewable Diesel operating income $ 170 $ 84 $ 507 $ 852 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 88 84 350 358 Depreciation and amortization expense 69 59 265 231 Renewable Diesel margin $ 327 $ 227 $ 1,122 $ 1,441 Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income $ 20 $ 190 $ 288 $ 553 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 141 132 536 515 Depreciation and amortization expense 20 21 77 80 Other operating expenses (a) - 15 27 16 Ethanol margin $ 181 $ 358 $ 928 $ 1,164 Ethanol operating income $ 20 $ 190 $ 288 $ 553 Adjustment: Other operating expenses (a) - 15 27 16 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 20 $ 205 $ 315 $ 569 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (d) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income (loss) to Refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment operating income (loss) to adjusted Refining segment operating income (loss) (by region) (e) U.S. Gulf Coast region Refining operating income $ 314 $ 858 $ 2,426 $ 6,853 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 719 716 2,744 2,837 Depreciation and amortization expense 375 377 1,495 1,459 Other operating expenses 4 - 12 11 Refining margin $ 1,412 $ 1,951 $ 6,677 $ 11,160 Refining operating income $ 314 $ 858 $ 2,426 $ 6,853 Adjustment: Other operating expenses 4 - 12 11 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 318 $ 858 $ 2,438 $ 6,864 U.S. Mid-Continent region Refining operating income $ 30 $ 120 $ 449 $ 1,627 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 194 197 753 766 Depreciation and amortization expense 79 84 333 334 Other operating expenses - - 3 - Refining margin $ 303 $ 401 $ 1,538 $ 2,727 Refining operating income $ 30 $ 120 $ 449 $ 1,627 Adjustment: Other operating expenses - - 3 - Adjusted Refining operating income $ 30 $ 120 $ 452 $ 1,627 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (d) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income (loss) to Refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment operating income (loss) to adjusted Refining segment operating income (loss) (by region) (e) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income $ 233 $ 579 $ 1,162 $ 2,131 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 169 204 698 751 Depreciation and amortization expense 70 63 268 255 Other operating expenses - - 1 1 Refining margin $ 472 $ 846 $ 2,129 $ 3,138 Refining operating income $ 233 $ 579 $ 1,162 $ 2,131 Adjustment: Other operating expenses - - 1 1 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 233 $ 579 $ 1,163 $ 2,132 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income (loss) $ (140 ) $ 20 $ (66 ) $ 900 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 205 259 751 854 Depreciation and amortization expense 74 76 295 303 Other operating expenses - - 1 5 Refining margin $ 139 $ 355 $ 981 $ 2,062 Refining operating income (loss) $ (140 ) $ 20 $ (66 ) $ 900 Adjustment: Other operating expenses - - 1 5 Adjusted Refining operating income (loss) $ (140 ) $ 20 $ (65 ) $ 905 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 608 485 504 449 Medium/light sour crude oil 239 272 241 307 Sweet crude oil 1,508 1,517 1,501 1,496 Residuals 126 171 165 199 Other feedstocks 104 106 113 115 Total feedstocks 2,585 2,551 2,524 2,566 Blendstocks and other 410 444 388 413 Total throughput volumes 2,995 2,995 2,912 2,979 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,494 1,489 1,433 1,461 Distillates 1,141 1,128 1,103 1,126 Other products (f) 393 404 406 420 Total yields 3,028 3,021 2,942 3,007 Operating statistics (d) (g) Refining margin $ 2,326 $ 3,553 $ 11,325 $ 19,087 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 441 $ 1,577 $ 3,988 $ 11,528 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,995 2,995 2,912 2,979 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.44 $ 12.89 $ 10.62 $ 17.55 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.67 4.99 4.64 4.79 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.17 2.18 2.24 2.16 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 1.60 $ 5.72 $ 3.74 $ 10.60 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics (d) (g) Renewable Diesel margin $ 327 $ 227 $ 1,122 $ 1,441 Renewable Diesel operating income $ 170 $ 84 $ 507 $ 852 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 3,356 3,773 3,530 3,539 Renewable Diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 1.06 $ 0.65 $ 0.87 $ 1.12 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.28 0.24 0.27 0.28 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.23 0.17 0.21 0.18 Renewable Diesel operating income per gallon of sales $ 0.55 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 0.66 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics (d) (g) Ethanol margin $ 181 $ 358 $ 928 $ 1,164 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 20 $ 205 $ 315 $ 569 Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,627 4,510 4,538 4,367 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.42 $ 0.86 $ 0.56 $ 0.73 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.33 0.32 0.32 0.32 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 Adjusted Ethanol operating income per gallon of production $ 0.05 $ 0.49 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics by region (e) U.S. Gulf Coast region (d) (g) Refining margin $ 1,412 $ 1,951 $ 6,677 $ 11,160 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 318 $ 858 $ 2,438 $ 6,864 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,829 1,816 1,763 1,791 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.39 $ 11.69 $ 10.35 $ 17.07 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.27 4.29 4.25 4.34 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 2.23 2.26 2.32 2.23 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 1.89 $ 5.14 $ 3.78 $ 10.50 U.S. Mid-Continent region (d) (g) Refining margin $ 303 $ 401 $ 1,538 $ 2,727 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 30 $ 120 $ 452 $ 1,627 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 473 462 445 461 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 6.97 $ 9.42 $ 9.44 $ 16.20 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.47 4.62 4.62 4.55 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 1.81 1.99 2.05 1.98 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 0.69 $ 2.81 $ 2.77 $ 9.67 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating statistics by region (e) (continued) North Atlantic region (d) (g) Refining margin $ 472 $ 846 $ 2,129 $ 3,138 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 233 $ 579 $ 1,163 $ 2,132 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 434 452 443 460 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 11.85 $ 20.36 $ 13.12 $ 18.69 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 4.24 4.90 4.30 4.47 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 1.78 1.51 1.65 1.52 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of throughput $ 5.83 $ 13.95 $ 7.17 $ 12.70 U.S. West Coast region (d) (g) Refining margin $ 139 $ 355 $ 981 $ 2,062 Adjusted Refining operating income (loss) $ (140 ) $ 20 $ (65 ) $ 905 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 259 265 261 267 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 5.80 $ 14.51 $ 10.26 $ 21.15 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of throughput 8.60 10.60 7.86 8.76 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of throughput 3.09 3.10 3.08 3.11 Adjusted Refining operating income (loss) per barrel of throughput $ (5.89 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.68 ) $ 9.28 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 73.98 $ 82.72 $ 79.79 $ 82.27 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 3.62 4.36 3.95 4.60 Brent less WTI Houston crude oil 2.31 3.04 2.48 3.15 Brent less Dated Brent crude oil (0.71 ) (1.43 ) (0.91 ) (0.44 ) Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index crude oil 4.16 4.79 4.33 5.34 Brent less Maya crude oil 10.75 10.83 11.43 13.33 Brent less Western Canadian Select Houston crude oil 8.34 12.01 10.36 12.15 WTI crude oil 70.36 78.36 75.84 77.67 Natural gas (dollars per million British thermal units) 2.14 2.27 1.88 2.23 Renewable volume obligation (RVO) (dollars per barrel) (h) 4.04 4.77 3.75 7.02 Product margins (RVO adjusted unless otherwise noted) (dollars per barrel) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending (CBOB) gasoline less Brent 1.86 (2.41 ) 6.06 8.83 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 12.41 24.47 15.76 25.06 Propylene less Brent (not RVO adjusted) (29.18 ) (50.92 ) (37.42 ) (47.47 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 5.46 4.05 10.48 17.70 ULS diesel less WTI 14.63 33.10 17.87 32.37 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 7.07 5.57 11.08 15.61 ULS diesel less Brent 15.10 33.31 18.32 29.47 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending 87 gasoline less Brent 10.94 15.13 21.58 28.45 California Air Resources Board diesel less Brent 16.61 36.88 18.89 32.79 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Renewable Diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel (dollars per gallon) $ 2.23 $ 2.85 $ 2.44 $ 2.81 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN) (dollars per RIN) 0.66 0.84 0.59 1.35 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard carbon credit (dollars per metric ton) 72.27 68.71 60.19 72.42 U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) used cooking oil (dollars per pound) 0.45 0.47 0.43 0.58 USGC distillers corn oil (dollars per pound) 0.48 0.57 0.48 0.63 USGC fancy bleachable tallow (dollars per pound) 0.45 0.52 0.44 0.59 Ethanol Chicago Board of Trade corn (dollars per bushel) 4.27 4.75 4.24 5.65 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 1.70 2.12 1.79 2.34

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars) (unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 23,737 $ 26,221 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 4,657 5,424 Inventories included in current assets 7,761 7,583 Current liabilities 15,495 16,802 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 24,512 26,346 Total equity 27,521 28,524 Debt and finance lease obligations: Debt - Current portion of debt (excluding variable interest entities (VIEs)) $ 441 $ 167 Debt, less current portion of debt (excluding VIEs) 7,586 8,021 Total debt (excluding VIEs) 8,027 8,188 Current portion of debt attributable to VIEs 58 1,030 Debt, less current portion of debt attributable to VIEs - - Total debt attributable to VIEs 58 1,030 Total debt 8,085 9,218 Finance lease obligations - Current portion of finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 217 183 Finance lease obligations, less current portion (excluding VIEs) 1,492 1,428 Total finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 1,709 1,611 Current portion of finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 27 26 Finance lease obligations, less current portion attributable to VIEs 642 669 Total finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 669 695 Total finance lease obligations 2,378 2,306 Total debt and finance lease obligations $ 10,463 $ 11,524

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted net cash provided by operating activities (d) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,070 $ 1,239 $ 6,683 $ 9,229 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities - (631 ) 795 (2,326 ) Diamond Green Diesel LLC's (DGD) adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD 119 65 371 512 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 951 $ 1,805 $ 5,517 $ 11,043 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of capital investments to capital investments attributable to Valero (d) Capital expenditures (excluding VIEs) $ 250 $ 197 $ 649 $ 665 Capital expenditures of VIEs: DGD 52 52 250 235 Other VIEs 1 7 8 11 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures (excluding VIEs) 235 281 1,079 946 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures of DGD 9 3 71 59 Capital investments 547 540 2,057 1,916 Adjustments: DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member (31 ) (27 ) (161 ) (147 ) Capital expenditures of other VIEs (1 ) (7 ) (8 ) (11 ) Capital investments attributable to Valero $ 515 $ 506 $ 1,888 $ 1,758 Dividends per common share $ 1.07 $ 1.02 $ 4.28 $ 4.08

Year Ending

December 31, 2025 Reconciliation of expected capital investments to expected capital investments attributable to Valero (d) Expected capital investments $ 2,060 Adjustment: DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member (110 ) Expected capital investments attributable to Valero $ 1,950 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES (a) In March 2021, we announced our participation in a then-proposed large-scale carbon capture and sequestration pipeline system with Navigator Energy Services (Navigator). In October 2023, Navigator announced that it decided to cancel this project. Under the terms of the agreements associated with the project, we had some rights from and obligations to Navigator, including a portion of the aggregate project costs. As a result, we recognized a charge of $29 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 related to our obligation to Navigator. (b) "Other income, net" includes a net gain of $11 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 related to the early retirement of $199 million aggregate principal amount of various series of our senior notes. (c) Under current tax law, producers of second-generation biofuels that are registered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are eligible for an income tax credit of up to $1.01 per gallon of qualified biofuel that was produced and sold in the U.S. through December 31, 2024. The benefit of the tax credit is recognized as a reduction of the producer's income tax expense. In December 2024, the IRS approved our application for registration as a producer of second-generation biofuels with respect to the cellulosic ethanol produced at our ethanol plants. As a result, "income tax expense (benefit)" for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 includes a current income tax benefit of $79 million for the tax credit attributable to volumes of cellulosic ethanol produced and sold by us in the U.S. from 2020 through 2024. The $79 million income tax benefit recognized in December 2024 is attributable to the following periods (in millions):

Periods to which second-generation biofuel tax credit is attributable 2024 tax credit: Nine months ended September 30, 2024 $ 21 Three months ended December 31, 2024 5 Total 2024 tax credit 26 2023 tax credit: Nine months ended September 30, 2023 18 Three months ended December 31, 2023 6 Total 2023 tax credit 24 2020 through 2022 tax credits 29 Total recognized in 2024 $ 79

(d) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures. We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods after adjusting for certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility. Non-GAAP measures are as follows: Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders adjusted to reflect the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. The income tax effect for the adjustments was calculated using a combined U.S. federal and state statutory rate of 22.5 percent. We have adjusted for these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their adjustment results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each adjustment is provided below. - Project liability adjustment - The project liability adjustment related to the cancellation of Navigator's project (see note (a)) is not indicative of our ongoing operations. - Gain on early retirement of debt - Discounts, premiums, and other expenses recognized in connection with the early retirement of various series of our senior notes (see note (b)) are not associated with the ongoing costs of our borrowing and financing activities. - Second-generation biofuel tax credit - The income tax benefit from the second-generation biofuel tax credit recognized by us in December 2024 is attributable to volumes produced and sold from 2020 through 2024 (see note (c)). Therefore, the adjustment reflects the portion of the credit that is attributable to volumes produced and sold in other periods as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Tax credit attributable to volumes produced and sold during the period $ 5 $ 6 $ 26 $ 24 Less: Total recognized in 2024 79 - 79 - Adjustment to reflect tax credit in the proper period $ (74 ) $ 6 $ (53 ) $ 24

Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Refining margin is defined as Refining segment operating income (loss) excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Refining margin is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Renewable Diesel margin is defined as Renewable Diesel segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe Renewable Diesel margin is an important measure of our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Ethanol margin is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Ethanol margin is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Adjusted Refining operating income (loss) is defined as Refining segment operating income (loss) excluding other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Refining operating income (loss) is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted Ethanol operating income is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Ethanol operating income is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the items noted below. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. - Changes in current assets and current liabilities - Current assets net of current liabilities represents our operating liquidity. We believe that the change in our operating liquidity from period to period does not represent cash generated by our operations that is available to fund our investing and financing activities. - DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD - We are a 50 percent joint venture member in DGD and we consolidate DGD's financial statements. Our Renewable Diesel segment includes the operations of DGD and the associated activities to market its products. Because we consolidate DGD's financial statements, all of DGD's net cash provided by operating activities (or operating cash flow) is included in our consolidated net cash provided by operating activities. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Nevertheless, DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member and only 50 percent of DGD's operating cash flow should be attributed to our net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, we have adjusted our net cash provided by operating activities for the portion of DGD's operating cash flow attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest because we believe that it more accurately reflects the operating cash flow available to us to fund our investing and financing activities. The adjustment is calculated as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 DGD operating cash flow data Net cash provided by operating activities $ 352 $ 50 $ 889 $ 537 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities 116 (80 ) 148 (488 ) Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 236 130 741 1,025 Other joint venture member's ownership interest 50 % 50 % 50 % 50 % DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD $ 119 $ 65 $ 371 $ 512

Capital investments attributable to Valero is defined as all capital expenditures and deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, excluding the portion of DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member and all of the capital expenditures of VIEs other than DGD. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Because DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member, only 50 percent of DGD's capital investments should be attributed to our net share of total capital investments. We also exclude the capital expenditures of other VIEs that we consolidate because we do not operate those VIEs. We believe capital investments attributable to Valero is an important measure because it more accurately reflects our capital investments. (e) The Refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries. (f) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt. (g) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways. All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of sales, and per gallon of production amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the period, as applicable. Throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, sales volumes per day, and production volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the Refining segment, Renewable Diesel segment, and Ethanol segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities. (h) The RVO cost represents the average market cost on a per barrel basis to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard program. The RVO cost is calculated by multiplying (i) the average market price during the applicable period for the RINs associated with each class of renewable fuel (i.e., biomass-based diesel, cellulosic biofuel, advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel) by (ii) the quotas for the volume of each class of renewable fuel that must be blended into petroleum-based transportation fuels consumed in the U.S., as set or proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on a percentage basis for each class of renewable fuel and adding together the results of each calculation.

