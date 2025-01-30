WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of enterprise performance management, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Remarks by Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT's President & Chief Executive Officer:

"Our Q3 fiscal year 2025 revenue and earnings results exceeded our expectations with strong performance across both our Cybersecurity and Service Assurance product lines. These results include certain customer orders received in our Q3 that were anticipated to be received in our Q4, as customers leveraged their calendar year-end budgets. The contribution of these early orders enhanced our Q3 performance, providing greater visibility and reinforcing our confidence in achieving our full fiscal year 2025 financial objectives.

Looking ahead, as we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year 2025, we are narrowing our fiscal 2025 outlook ranges while maintaining the midpoints from previous guidance for revenue and non-GAAP net income per share. We remain focused on executing effectively as we position the Company for fiscal year 2026 and beyond. At the same time, we continue to leverage the strength of our 'Visibility Without Borders' platform to enable customers to address the performance, availability, and security challenges inherent in today's complex digital landscape."

Q3 FY25 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $252.0 million, compared with $218.1 million (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables below.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $128.2 million, or approximately 51% of total revenue in the period. This compares with product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $95.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which was approximately 44% of total revenue in the period. As of December 31, 2024, NETSCOUT had a product backlog consisting of fulfillable orders of approximately $30 million. This compares with approximately $5 million of fulfillable orders as of December 31, 2023.

Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $123.8 million, or approximately 49% of total revenue in the period. This compares with service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $122.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which was approximately 56% of total revenue for the period.

NETSCOUT's GAAP income from operations was $61.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which included a restructuring charge of $0.9 million. This compares with a GAAP loss from operations of $134.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $167.1 million. The Company's GAAP operating margin was 24.5% in the third quarter of the fiscal year, versus (61.7)% in the same period of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.7 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $63.2 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 29.0% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $92.8 million, or 36.8% of quarterly revenue for the period. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $67.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, or 31.0% of quarterly revenue for the period.

GAAP Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $48.8 million, or $0.67 per share (diluted), which included the restructuring charge mentioned above and an unrealized loss on a foreign investment, versus a GAAP net loss of $132.6 million, or $(1.87) per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which included the previously mentioned non-cash goodwill impairment charge. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $68.3 million, or $0.94 per share (diluted), which includes the unrealized loss on a foreign investment mentioned above. This compares with $52.0 million, or $0.73 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term marketable securities and investments were $427.9 million, compared with $424.1 million as of March 31, 2024. NETSCOUT did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. On October 4, 2024, NETSCOUT amended and extended its revolving credit facility, reducing the facility size from $800 million to $600 million and extending the maturity from July 2026 to October 2029. At the end of the third quarter, NETSCOUT had $75.0 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 we intend to fully repay the outstanding $75.0 million dollars of debt.

Nine-Months FY25 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, was $617.7 million, versus total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $626.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables below.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $270.4 million, compared with $271.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $347.3 million, compared with $355.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

NETSCOUT's GAAP loss from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $387.5 million, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $427.0 million taken in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and restructuring charges of $19.9 million. This compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $112.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $167.1 million. The Company's GAAP operating margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was (62.7)%, versus (18.0)% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. The Company's non-GAAP EBITDA from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $158.2 million, or 25.6% of total revenue, versus non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $162.2 million, or 25.9% of total revenue, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $147.8 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.9%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $148.0 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.6% for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, NETSCOUT's GAAP net loss was $385.5 million, or ($5.39) per share (diluted), which includes the non-cash goodwill impairment and restructuring charges mentioned above. This compared with a GAAP net loss of $115.3 million, or $(1.61) per share (diluted), in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, which included the previously mentioned non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $122.4 million, or $1.70 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $119.3 million, or $1.65 per share (diluted), for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Financial Outlook

The Company's GAAP net loss per share outlook for fiscal year 2025 has been updated to reflect the latest restructuring charges related to the Company's Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) and recent termination agreements with certain employees. NETSCOUT is narrowing the ranges for its fiscal year 2025 outlook while maintaining the midpoints from previous guidance for revenue and non-GAAP net income per share. The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2025 is as follows:

Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) is now expected to be in the range of $810 million to $820 million compared to the previous range of $800 million to $830 million, which maintains the mid-point.

GAAP net loss per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of ($5.21) to ($5.10), primarily attributable to goodwill impairment and restructuring charges taken in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, as well as restructuring charges anticipated for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. This compares to the previous GAAP net loss per share range of ($5.22) to ($5.01). Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 compared to the previous range of $2.10 to $2.30, which maintains the mid-point.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers for NETSCOUT's fiscal year 2025 outlook is included in the financial tables below.

As previously announced in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, NETSCOUT initiated a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) as part of its restructuring efforts for fiscal year 2025. The VSP is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 142 employees, which represents approximately 6.2% of its workforce as of March 31, 2024. As a result of the related workforce reduction, during the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded restructuring charges totaling $0.6 million and $19.6 million, respectively. All one-time termination benefits are expected to be paid in full by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

In addition, during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company entered into agreements designed to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities and maintain continuity. These agreements provide termination benefits totaling approximately $2.0 million to certain employees who continue to render services to the Company. These benefits will be paid through the end of fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. As a result, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $0.3 million during the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Company estimates restructuring charges related to the transition agreements for fiscal year 2025 will amount to approximately $1 million.

The Company expects that these combined actions will generate net annual run-rate savings of approximately $25 million. Approximately $19 million of the annual run-rate savings are expected to be realized in fiscal year 2025, including $6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The charges and expected savings have been factored into NETSCOUT's GAAP and non-GAAP outlook for fiscal year 2025.

Recent Developments and Highlights

In mid-December 2024, NETSCOUT announced updates to its industry-leading Arbor Edge Defense (AED) and Arbor Enterprise Manager (AEM) products as part of its Adaptive DDoS Protection Solution to combat AI-enabled DDoS threats and to protect critical IT infrastructure. NETSCOUT employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology in its ATLAS Threat Intelligence Feed and in a unique set of capabilities for adaptive DDoS protection.

In mid-November, NETSCOUT announced an expanded partnership with Arelion to strengthen the Internet carrier's DDoS attack mitigation capabilities. By enhancing its capabilities with NETSCOUT, Arelion improves network security across its #1 ranked global Internet backbone, empowering enterprise customers in more than 125 countries worldwide with resilient, high-performance connectivity services.

In early November, NETSCOUT announced its customer NRB, a leading IT services provider in Belgium and Europe, was successful in protecting the integrity of local and provincial elections in Belgium from cyberattacks. NRB's cybersecurity specialists employed NETSCOUT's Arbor Cloud, a cloud-based managed DDoS protection service, along with Arbor Edge Defense (AED), an on-premises Adaptive DDoS Protection solution, to perform preemptive mitigation in the days before the election. Working collaboratively, the teams planned and implemented an effective strategy to ensure the security and performance of NRB's infrastructure during the election to protect Belgium's democratic process.

Conference Call Instructions:

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement the financial measures presented in NETSCOUT's press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), NETSCOUT also reports the following non-GAAP measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, and non-GAAP earnings before interest and other expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Non-GAAP EBITDA) from operations. Non-GAAP gross profit removes expenses related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and acquisition-related depreciation expense. Non-GAAP income from operations includes the aforementioned adjustments and also removes the legal expense related to civil judgments, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges, and gains on the divestiture of a business. Non-GAAP operating margin includes the foregoing adjustments related to non-GAAP income from operations. Non-GAAP net income includes the foregoing adjustments related to non-GAAP income from operations, and also removes loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of derivative instruments, net of related income tax effects. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share includes the foregoing adjustments related to non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations includes the aforementioned items related to non-GAAP income from operations and also removes non-acquisition related depreciation expense. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in the attached tables within this press release.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (gross profit, operating margin, net income, and diluted net income per share), and may have limitations because they do not reflect all NETSCOUT's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate NETSCOUT's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not meant to be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. NETSCOUT believes these non-GAAP financial measures will enhance the reader's overall understanding of NETSCOUT's current financial performance and NETSCOUT's prospects for the future by providing a higher degree of transparency for certain financial measures and providing a level of disclosure that helps investors understand how the Company plans and measures its own business. NETSCOUT believes that providing these non-GAAP measures affords investors a view of NETSCOUT's operating results that may be more easily compared to peer companies and also enables investors to consider NETSCOUT's operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis during and following the integration period of NETSCOUT's acquisitions. Presenting the GAAP measures on their own, without the supplemental non-GAAP disclosures, might not be indicative of NETSCOUT's core operating results. Furthermore, NETSCOUT believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

NETSCOUT management regularly uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors that management uses in planning and forecasting.

About NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company's unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product $ 128,175 $ 95,832 $ 270,377 $ 271,038 Service 123,844 122,240 347,315 354,974 Total revenue 252,019 218,072 $ 617,692 626,012 Cost of revenue: Product 16,362 15,251 41,806 48,006 Service 30,250 28,373 91,232 89,066 Total cost of revenue 46,612 43,624 133,038 137,072 Gross profit 205,407 174,448 484,654 488,940 Operating expenses: Research and development 37,753 37,023 116,127 117,655 Sales and marketing 69,933 69,124 201,489 209,070 General and administrative 23,484 23,109 72,807 73,975 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,601 12,533 34,857 37,790 Restructuring charges 923 - 19,895 - Goodwill impairment - 167,106 426,967 167,106 Gain on divestiture of a business - - - (3,806 ) Total operating expenses 143,694 308,895 872,142 601,790 Income (loss) from operations 61,713 (134,447 ) (387,488 ) (112,850 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (4,338 ) 729 3,493 1,272 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 57,375 (133,718 ) (383,995 ) (111,578 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,565 (1,141 ) 1,544 3,737 Net income (loss) $ 48,810 $ (132,577 ) $ (385,539 ) $ (115,315 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.68 $ (1.87 ) $ (5.39 ) $ (1.61 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.67 $ (1.87 ) $ (5.39 ) $ (1.61 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing: Net income (loss) per share - basic 71,737 71,077 71,551 71,577 Net income (loss) per share - diluted 72,569 71,077 71,551 71,577

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and investments $ 426,897 $ 423,133 Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net 214,585 192,096 Inventories and deferred costs 14,414 14,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,261 43,170 Total current assets 692,157 672,494 Fixed assets, net 22,054 26,487 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,582 42,486 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,349,138 1,811,479 Long-term marketable securities 1,015 994 Other assets 73,799 41,362 Total assets $ 2,174,745 $ 2,595,302 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,693 $ 14,506 Accrued compensation 54,657 51,362 Accrued other 17,679 15,429 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 284,783 301,806 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,959 11,979 Total current liabilities 381,771 395,082 Other long-term liabilities 7,525 7,055 Deferred tax liability 3,652 4,374 Accrued long-term retirement benefits 27,346 28,413 Long-term deferred revenue and customer deposits 127,070 130,212 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,798 38,101 Long-term debt 75,000 100,000 Total liabilities 654,162 703,237 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 133 131 Additional paid-in capital 3,234,959 3,181,366 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,120 3,572 Treasury stock, at cost (1,654,569 ) (1,615,483 ) (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (63,060 ) 322,479 Total stockholders' equity 1,520,583 1,892,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,174,745 $ 2,595,302

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenue $ 252,019 $ 218,072 $ 191,108 $ 617,692 $ 626,012 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 205,407 $ 174,448 $ 149,051 $ 484,654 $ 488,940 Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,196 2,375 2,200 7,716 7,924 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 994 1,636 996 2,985 4,912 Acquisition related depreciation expense (3) 1 2 2 5 11 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 208,598 $ 178,461 $ 152,249 $ 495,360 $ 501,787 Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) $ 61,713 $ (134,447 ) $ 14,123 $ (387,488 ) $ (112,850 ) GAAP Operating Margin 24.5 % (61.7 )% 7.4 % (62.7 )% (18.0 )% Share-based compensation expense (1) 14,502 16,364 14,886 50,586 54,653 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 12,595 14,169 12,638 37,842 42,702 Restructuring charges 923 - 2,409 19,895 - Goodwill impairment - 167,106 - 426,967 167,106 Acquisition related depreciation expense (3) 13 12 11 36 108 Gain on divestiture of a business - - - - (3,806 ) Legal expense related to civil judgments (4) - 45 - - 130 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 89,746 $ 63,249 $ 44,067 $ 147,838 $ 148,043 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 35.6 % 29.0 % 23.1 % 23.9 % 23.6 % Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 48,810 $ (132,577 ) $ 9,027 $ (385,539 ) $ (115,315 ) Share-based compensation expense (1) 14,502 16,364 14,886 50,586 54,653 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 12,595 14,169 12,638 37,842 42,702 Restructuring charges 923 - 2,409 19,895 - Goodwill impairment - 167,106 - 426,967 167,106 Acquisition related depreciation expense (3) 13 12 11 36 108 Gain on divestiture of a business - - - - (3,806 ) Legal expense related to civil judgments (4) - 45 - - 130 Loss on extinguishment of debt (5) 1,134 - - 1,134 - Change in fair value of derivative instrument (6) - - - - (206 ) Income tax adjustments (7) (9,695 ) (13,085 ) (5,409 ) (28,499 ) (26,085 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 68,282 $ 52,034 $ 33,562 $ 122,422 $ 119,287 Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.67 $ (1.87 ) $ 0.13 $ (5.39 ) $ (1.61 ) Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above 0.27 2.60 0.34 7.09 3.26 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.94 $ 0.73 $ 0.47 $ 1.70 $ 1.65 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 72,569 71,638 71,837 72,084 72,355

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 (1) Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 287 $ 306 $ 295 $ 1,013 $ 1,027 Cost of service revenue 1,909 2,069 1,905 6,703 6,897 Research and development 4,074 4,498 3,934 13,894 14,872 Sales and marketing 5,071 5,680 5,275 17,850 19,639 General and administrative 3,161 3,811 3,477 11,126 12,218 Total share-based compensation expense $ 14,502 $ 16,364 $ 14,886 $ 50,586 $ 54,653 (2) Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 994 $ 1,636 $ 996 $ 2,985 $ 4,912 Operating expenses 11,601 12,533 11,642 34,857 37,790 Total amortization expense $ 12,595 $ 14,169 $ 12,638 $ 37,842 $ 42,702 (3) Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 $ 5 $ 7 Cost of service revenue - - - - 4 Research and development 8 8 7 23 74 Sales and marketing 3 2 2 7 16 General and administrative 1 - - 1 7 Total acquisition related depreciation expense $ 13 $ 12 $ 11 $ 36 $ 108 (4) Legal expense (benefit) related to civil judgments included in this amount is as follows: General and administrative $ - $ 45 $ - $ - $ 130 Total legal judgments expense $ - $ 45 $ - $ - $ 130 (5) Loss on extinguishment of debt included in this amount is as follows: Interest and other (income) expense, net $ 1,134 $ - $ - $ 1,134 $ - Total loss on extinguishment of debt $ 1,134 $ - $ - $ 1,134 $ - (6) Change in fair value of derivative instrument included in this amount is as follows: Interest and other (income) expense, net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (206 ) Total change in fair value of derivative instrument $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (206 ) (7) Total income tax adjustment included in this amount is as follows: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above $ (9,695 ) $ (13,085 ) $ (5,409 ) $ (28,499 ) $ (26,085 ) Total income tax adjustments $ (9,695 ) $ (13,085 ) $ (5,409 ) $ (28,499 ) $ (26,085 )

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Non-GAAP EBITDA from Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Income (Loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 61,713 $ (134,447 ) $ 14,123 $ (387,488 ) $ (112,850 ) Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) as a % of revenue 24.5 % (61.7 )% 7.4 % (62.7 )% (18.0 )% Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations 28,033 197,696 29,944 535,326 260,893 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 89,746 $ 63,249 $ 44,067 $ 147,838 $ 148,043 Depreciation excluding acquisition related-depreciation expense 3,077 4,337 3,451 10,312 14,118 Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations $ 92,823 $ 67,586 $ 47,518 $ 158,150 $ 162,161 Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations as a % of revenue 36.8 % 31.0 % 24.9 % 25.6 % 25.9 %

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Outlook to Non-GAAP Financial Outlook (Unaudited) (In millions, except net income per share - diluted) FY'24 FY'25 Revenue $ 829.5 ~ $810 million to ~$820 million FY'24 FY'25 GAAP net income (loss) $ (147.7 ) (~$373 million) to (~$366 million) Amortization of intangible assets $ 56.9 ~$51 million Share-based compensation expenses $ 70.8 ~$64 million Business development & integration expenses* $ 0.1 ~Less than $1 million Gain on divestiture of a business $ (3.8 ) - Change in fair value of derivative instrument $ (0.2 ) - Legal (benefit) expense related to civil judgments $ (4.4 ) - Restructuring charges $ - ~$21 million to ~$22 million Loss on Debt Extinguishment $ - ~$1 million Goodwill impairment $ 217.3 ~$427 million Total adjustments $ 336.7 ~$564 million to ~$565 million Related impact of adjustments on income tax $ (29.8 ) (~$35 million) Non-GAAP net income $ 159.1 ~$156 million to ~$163 million GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (2.07 ) (~$5.21) to (~$5.10) Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 2.20 ~$2.15 to ~$2.25 Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted GAAP) 71.5 ~72 million Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP) 72.3 ~73 million *Business development & integration expenses include acquisition-related depreciation expense **Figures in table may not total due to rounding

