Remarks by Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT's President & Chief Executive Officer:
"Our Q3 fiscal year 2025 revenue and earnings results exceeded our expectations with strong performance across both our Cybersecurity and Service Assurance product lines. These results include certain customer orders received in our Q3 that were anticipated to be received in our Q4, as customers leveraged their calendar year-end budgets. The contribution of these early orders enhanced our Q3 performance, providing greater visibility and reinforcing our confidence in achieving our full fiscal year 2025 financial objectives.
Looking ahead, as we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year 2025, we are narrowing our fiscal 2025 outlook ranges while maintaining the midpoints from previous guidance for revenue and non-GAAP net income per share. We remain focused on executing effectively as we position the Company for fiscal year 2026 and beyond. At the same time, we continue to leverage the strength of our 'Visibility Without Borders' platform to enable customers to address the performance, availability, and security challenges inherent in today's complex digital landscape."
Q3 FY25 Financial Results
Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $252.0 million, compared with $218.1 million (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables below.
Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $128.2 million, or approximately 51% of total revenue in the period. This compares with product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $95.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which was approximately 44% of total revenue in the period. As of December 31, 2024, NETSCOUT had a product backlog consisting of fulfillable orders of approximately $30 million. This compares with approximately $5 million of fulfillable orders as of December 31, 2023.
Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $123.8 million, or approximately 49% of total revenue in the period. This compares with service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $122.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which was approximately 56% of total revenue for the period.
NETSCOUT's GAAP income from operations was $61.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which included a restructuring charge of $0.9 million. This compares with a GAAP loss from operations of $134.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $167.1 million. The Company's GAAP operating margin was 24.5% in the third quarter of the fiscal year, versus (61.7)% in the same period of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.7 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $63.2 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 29.0% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $92.8 million, or 36.8% of quarterly revenue for the period. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $67.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, or 31.0% of quarterly revenue for the period.
GAAP Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $48.8 million, or $0.67 per share (diluted), which included the restructuring charge mentioned above and an unrealized loss on a foreign investment, versus a GAAP net loss of $132.6 million, or $(1.87) per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which included the previously mentioned non-cash goodwill impairment charge. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $68.3 million, or $0.94 per share (diluted), which includes the unrealized loss on a foreign investment mentioned above. This compares with $52.0 million, or $0.73 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term marketable securities and investments were $427.9 million, compared with $424.1 million as of March 31, 2024. NETSCOUT did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. On October 4, 2024, NETSCOUT amended and extended its revolving credit facility, reducing the facility size from $800 million to $600 million and extending the maturity from July 2026 to October 2029. At the end of the third quarter, NETSCOUT had $75.0 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 we intend to fully repay the outstanding $75.0 million dollars of debt.
Nine-Months FY25 Financial Results
- Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, was $617.7 million, versus total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $626.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables below.
- Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $270.4 million, compared with $271.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.
- Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $347.3 million, compared with $355.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.
- NETSCOUT's GAAP loss from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $387.5 million, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $427.0 million taken in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and restructuring charges of $19.9 million. This compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $112.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $167.1 million. The Company's GAAP operating margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was (62.7)%, versus (18.0)% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. The Company's non-GAAP EBITDA from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $158.2 million, or 25.6% of total revenue, versus non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $162.2 million, or 25.9% of total revenue, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $147.8 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.9%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $148.0 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.6% for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.
- For the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, NETSCOUT's GAAP net loss was $385.5 million, or ($5.39) per share (diluted), which includes the non-cash goodwill impairment and restructuring charges mentioned above. This compared with a GAAP net loss of $115.3 million, or $(1.61) per share (diluted), in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, which included the previously mentioned non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $122.4 million, or $1.70 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $119.3 million, or $1.65 per share (diluted), for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.
Financial Outlook
The Company's GAAP net loss per share outlook for fiscal year 2025 has been updated to reflect the latest restructuring charges related to the Company's Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) and recent termination agreements with certain employees. NETSCOUT is narrowing the ranges for its fiscal year 2025 outlook while maintaining the midpoints from previous guidance for revenue and non-GAAP net income per share. The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2025 is as follows:
- Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) is now expected to be in the range of $810 million to $820 million compared to the previous range of $800 million to $830 million, which maintains the mid-point.
- GAAP net loss per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of ($5.21) to ($5.10), primarily attributable to goodwill impairment and restructuring charges taken in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, as well as restructuring charges anticipated for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. This compares to the previous GAAP net loss per share range of ($5.22) to ($5.01). Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 compared to the previous range of $2.10 to $2.30, which maintains the mid-point.
- A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers for NETSCOUT's fiscal year 2025 outlook is included in the financial tables below.
As previously announced in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, NETSCOUT initiated a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) as part of its restructuring efforts for fiscal year 2025. The VSP is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 142 employees, which represents approximately 6.2% of its workforce as of March 31, 2024. As a result of the related workforce reduction, during the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded restructuring charges totaling $0.6 million and $19.6 million, respectively. All one-time termination benefits are expected to be paid in full by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
In addition, during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company entered into agreements designed to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities and maintain continuity. These agreements provide termination benefits totaling approximately $2.0 million to certain employees who continue to render services to the Company. These benefits will be paid through the end of fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. As a result, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $0.3 million during the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Company estimates restructuring charges related to the transition agreements for fiscal year 2025 will amount to approximately $1 million.
The Company expects that these combined actions will generate net annual run-rate savings of approximately $25 million. Approximately $19 million of the annual run-rate savings are expected to be realized in fiscal year 2025, including $6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The charges and expected savings have been factored into NETSCOUT's GAAP and non-GAAP outlook for fiscal year 2025.
Recent Developments and Highlights
- In mid-December 2024, NETSCOUT announced updates to its industry-leading Arbor Edge Defense (AED) and Arbor Enterprise Manager (AEM) products as part of its Adaptive DDoS Protection Solution to combat AI-enabled DDoS threats and to protect critical IT infrastructure. NETSCOUT employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology in its ATLAS Threat Intelligence Feed and in a unique set of capabilities for adaptive DDoS protection.
- In mid-November, NETSCOUT announced an expanded partnership with Arelion to strengthen the Internet carrier's DDoS attack mitigation capabilities. By enhancing its capabilities with NETSCOUT, Arelion improves network security across its #1 ranked global Internet backbone, empowering enterprise customers in more than 125 countries worldwide with resilient, high-performance connectivity services.
- In early November, NETSCOUT announced its customer NRB, a leading IT services provider in Belgium and Europe, was successful in protecting the integrity of local and provincial elections in Belgium from cyberattacks. NRB's cybersecurity specialists employed NETSCOUT's Arbor Cloud, a cloud-based managed DDoS protection service, along with Arbor Edge Defense (AED), an on-premises Adaptive DDoS Protection solution, to perform preemptive mitigation in the days before the election. Working collaboratively, the teams planned and implemented an effective strategy to ensure the security and performance of NRB's infrastructure during the election to protect Belgium's democratic process.
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Product
$
128,175
$
95,832
$
270,377
$
271,038
Service
123,844
122,240
347,315
354,974
Total revenue
252,019
218,072
$
617,692
626,012
Cost of revenue:
Product
16,362
15,251
41,806
48,006
Service
30,250
28,373
91,232
89,066
Total cost of revenue
46,612
43,624
133,038
137,072
Gross profit
205,407
174,448
484,654
488,940
Operating expenses:
Research and development
37,753
37,023
116,127
117,655
Sales and marketing
69,933
69,124
201,489
209,070
General and administrative
23,484
23,109
72,807
73,975
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
11,601
12,533
34,857
37,790
Restructuring charges
923
-
19,895
-
Goodwill impairment
-
167,106
426,967
167,106
Gain on divestiture of a business
-
-
-
(3,806
)
Total operating expenses
143,694
308,895
872,142
601,790
Income (loss) from operations
61,713
(134,447
)
(387,488
)
(112,850
)
Interest and other income (expense), net
(4,338
)
729
3,493
1,272
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
57,375
(133,718
)
(383,995
)
(111,578
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,565
(1,141
)
1,544
3,737
Net income (loss)
$
48,810
$
(132,577
)
$
(385,539
)
$
(115,315
)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.68
$
(1.87
)
$
(5.39
)
$
(1.61
)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.67
$
(1.87
)
$
(5.39
)
$
(1.61
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing:
Net income (loss) per share - basic
71,737
71,077
71,551
71,577
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
72,569
71,077
71,551
71,577
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and investments
$
426,897
$
423,133
Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net
214,585
192,096
Inventories and deferred costs
14,414
14,095
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
36,261
43,170
Total current assets
692,157
672,494
Fixed assets, net
22,054
26,487
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,582
42,486
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,349,138
1,811,479
Long-term marketable securities
1,015
994
Other assets
73,799
41,362
Total assets
$
2,174,745
$
2,595,302
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,693
$
14,506
Accrued compensation
54,657
51,362
Accrued other
17,679
15,429
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
284,783
301,806
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
10,959
11,979
Total current liabilities
381,771
395,082
Other long-term liabilities
7,525
7,055
Deferred tax liability
3,652
4,374
Accrued long-term retirement benefits
27,346
28,413
Long-term deferred revenue and customer deposits
127,070
130,212
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
31,798
38,101
Long-term debt
75,000
100,000
Total liabilities
654,162
703,237
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
133
131
Additional paid-in capital
3,234,959
3,181,366
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,120
3,572
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,654,569
)
(1,615,483
)
(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings
(63,060
)
322,479
Total stockholders' equity
1,520,583
1,892,065
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,174,745
$
2,595,302
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Revenue
$
252,019
$
218,072
$
191,108
$
617,692
$
626,012
Gross Profit (GAAP)
$
205,407
$
174,448
$
149,051
$
484,654
$
488,940
Share-based compensation expense (1)
2,196
2,375
2,200
7,716
7,924
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
994
1,636
996
2,985
4,912
Acquisition related depreciation expense (3)
1
2
2
5
11
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
208,598
$
178,461
$
152,249
$
495,360
$
501,787
Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP)
$
61,713
$
(134,447
)
$
14,123
$
(387,488
)
$
(112,850
)
GAAP Operating Margin
24.5
%
(61.7
)%
7.4
%
(62.7
)%
(18.0
)%
Share-based compensation expense (1)
14,502
16,364
14,886
50,586
54,653
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
12,595
14,169
12,638
37,842
42,702
Restructuring charges
923
-
2,409
19,895
-
Goodwill impairment
-
167,106
-
426,967
167,106
Acquisition related depreciation expense (3)
13
12
11
36
108
Gain on divestiture of a business
-
-
-
-
(3,806
)
Legal expense related to civil judgments (4)
-
45
-
-
130
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$
89,746
$
63,249
$
44,067
$
147,838
$
148,043
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
35.6
%
29.0
%
23.1
%
23.9
%
23.6
%
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
$
48,810
$
(132,577
)
$
9,027
$
(385,539
)
$
(115,315
)
Share-based compensation expense (1)
14,502
16,364
14,886
50,586
54,653
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
12,595
14,169
12,638
37,842
42,702
Restructuring charges
923
-
2,409
19,895
-
Goodwill impairment
-
167,106
-
426,967
167,106
Acquisition related depreciation expense (3)
13
12
11
36
108
Gain on divestiture of a business
-
-
-
-
(3,806
)
Legal expense related to civil judgments (4)
-
45
-
-
130
Loss on extinguishment of debt (5)
1,134
-
-
1,134
-
Change in fair value of derivative instrument (6)
-
-
-
-
(206
)
Income tax adjustments (7)
(9,695
)
(13,085
)
(5,409
)
(28,499
)
(26,085
)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
68,282
$
52,034
$
33,562
$
122,422
$
119,287
Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP)
$
0.67
$
(1.87
)
$
0.13
$
(5.39
)
$
(1.61
)
Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above
0.27
2.60
0.34
7.09
3.26
Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share
$
0.94
$
0.73
$
0.47
$
1.70
$
1.65
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
72,569
71,638
71,837
72,084
72,355
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
(1)
Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$
287
$
306
$
295
$
1,013
$
1,027
Cost of service revenue
1,909
2,069
1,905
6,703
6,897
Research and development
4,074
4,498
3,934
13,894
14,872
Sales and marketing
5,071
5,680
5,275
17,850
19,639
General and administrative
3,161
3,811
3,477
11,126
12,218
Total share-based compensation expense
$
14,502
$
16,364
$
14,886
$
50,586
$
54,653
(2)
Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$
994
$
1,636
$
996
$
2,985
$
4,912
Operating expenses
11,601
12,533
11,642
34,857
37,790
Total amortization expense
$
12,595
$
14,169
$
12,638
$
37,842
$
42,702
(3)
Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows:
Cost of product revenue
$
1
$
2
$
2
$
5
$
7
Cost of service revenue
-
-
-
-
4
Research and development
8
8
7
23
74
Sales and marketing
3
2
2
7
16
General and administrative
1
-
-
1
7
Total acquisition related depreciation expense
$
13
$
12
$
11
$
36
$
108
(4)
Legal expense (benefit) related to civil judgments included in this amount is as follows:
General and administrative
$
-
$
45
$
-
$
-
$
130
Total legal judgments expense
$
-
$
45
$
-
$
-
$
130
(5)
Loss on extinguishment of debt included in this amount is as follows:
Interest and other (income) expense, net
$
1,134
$
-
$
-
$
1,134
$
-
Total loss on extinguishment of debt
$
1,134
$
-
$
-
$
1,134
$
-
(6)
Change in fair value of derivative instrument included in this amount is as follows:
Interest and other (income) expense, net
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(206
)
Total change in fair value of derivative instrument
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(206
)
(7)
Total income tax adjustment included in this amount is as follows:
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above
$
(9,695
)
$
(13,085
)
$
(5,409
)
$
(28,499
)
$
(26,085
)
Total income tax adjustments
$
(9,695
)
$
(13,085
)
$
(5,409
)
$
(28,499
)
$
(26,085
)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures -
Non-GAAP EBITDA from Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Income (Loss) from operations (GAAP)
$
61,713
$
(134,447
)
$
14,123
$
(387,488
)
$
(112,850
)
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) as a % of revenue
24.5
%
(61.7
)%
7.4
%
(62.7
)%
(18.0
)%
Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations
28,033
197,696
29,944
535,326
260,893
Non-GAAP Income from operations
$
89,746
$
63,249
$
44,067
$
147,838
$
148,043
Depreciation excluding acquisition related-depreciation expense
3,077
4,337
3,451
10,312
14,118
Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations
$
92,823
$
67,586
$
47,518
$
158,150
$
162,161
Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations as a % of revenue
36.8
%
31.0
%
24.9
%
25.6
%
25.9
%
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Outlook to Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except net income per share - diluted)
FY'24
FY'25
Revenue
$
829.5
~ $810 million to ~$820 million
FY'24
FY'25
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(147.7
)
(~$373 million) to (~$366 million)
Amortization of intangible assets
$
56.9
~$51 million
Share-based compensation expenses
$
70.8
~$64 million
Business development & integration expenses*
$
0.1
~Less than $1 million
Gain on divestiture of a business
$
(3.8
)
-
Change in fair value of derivative instrument
$
(0.2
)
-
Legal (benefit) expense related to civil judgments
$
(4.4
)
-
Restructuring charges
$
-
~$21 million to ~$22 million
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
$
-
~$1 million
Goodwill impairment
$
217.3
~$427 million
Total adjustments
$
336.7
~$564 million to ~$565 million
Related impact of adjustments on income tax
$
(29.8
)
(~$35 million)
Non-GAAP net income
$
159.1
~$156 million to ~$163 million
GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$
(2.07
)
(~$5.21) to (~$5.10)
Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
$
2.20
~$2.15 to ~$2.25
Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted GAAP)
71.5
~72 million
Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP)
72.3
~73 million
*Business development & integration expenses include acquisition-related depreciation expense
**Figures in table may not total due to rounding
