SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) ("Sterling" or the "Company"), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Highlights
- Fourth quarter net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share; full year net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share
- Fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.24%; full year net interest margin of 2.37%
- Fourth quarter provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(4.2) million; full year provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(8.5) million
- Nonperforming loans of $14.6 million, or 1.26% of total loans and 0.60% of total assets
- Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.80%
- Fourth quarter non-interest expense of $15.9 million; full year non-interest expense of $61.8 million
- Shareholders' equity of $334.0 million
- Consolidated Company's and Bank's leverage ratio of 14.08% and 13.76%, respectively
- Total deposits of $2.1 billion
- Total gross loans of $1.2 billion
The Company reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
As previously disclosed, on September 15, 2024, Sterling, the Bank and EverBank Financial Corp ("EverBank") entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement providing for the purchase by EverBank of all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of the Bank from Sterling (the "Transaction") for cash consideration of $261.0 million. Also on September 15, 2024, Sterling's board of directors unanimously approved a plan of dissolution providing for the dissolution of Sterling under Michigan law following the closing of the Transaction. The Company's shareholders approved the definitive stock purchase agreement for the Transaction and the plan of dissolution at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 18, 2024. The Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets - Total assets were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024, essentially unchanged as compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $20.5 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023.
Cash and due from banks increased $167.8 million, or 24%, to $878.2 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $710.4 million at September 30, 2024 primarily due to net cash inflows from maturities in the debt securities portfolio and loan repayments. Cash and due from banks increased $300.2 million, or 52% from $578.0 million at December 31, 2023. Debt securities of $338.1 million decreased $98.3 million, or 23%, from $436.4 million at September 30, 2024 and decreased $81.1 million, or 19%, from $419.2 at December 31, 2023. All debt securities are available for sale, have a relatively short duration and are considered part of our liquid assets.
Total gross loans of $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $68.0 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2024. Residential real estate loans were $849.4 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $55.1 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2024. Commercial real estate loans were $296.5 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2024. Total gross loans at December 31, 2024 declined $193.2 million, or 14%, from December 31, 2023 with residential real estate loans decreasing $236.4 million, or 22%, and commercial real estate loans increasing $59.5 million, or 25%.
Total Deposits - Total deposits were $2.1 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, money market, savings and NOW deposits increased $16.0 million, or 2% and time deposits decreased $19.1 million, or 2%. During 2024, time deposits increased $79.8 million, or 9% and money market, savings and NOW deposits decreased $15.8 million, or 1%. We continue to offer competitive interest rates on our deposit products to maintain our existing customer deposit base and maintain our liquidity.
Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $334.0 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.6 million from September 30, 2024 primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in the unrealized loss on our debt securities portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the $1.2 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2024. During 2024, total shareholders' equity increased $6.2 million, or 2%, due primarily to the $2.1 million in net income and a $1.7 million reduction in the unrealized loss on our debt securities portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
At December 31, 2024, the consolidated Company's and Bank's leverage ratios were 14.08% and 13.76%, respectively. Both the Company and the Bank are required to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0% to have satisfied the minimum regulatory capital requirements as well as the capital ratio requirements to be considered well capitalized for regulatory purposes.
Asset Quality and Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(4.2) million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(2.3) million for the third quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the recovery of credit losses was primarily due to the reduction in the commercial real estate portfolio's allowance reflecting a decrease in criticized and classified assets. In addition, the residential mortgage portfolio's allowance had a reduction primarily due to continued run-off of that portfolio. The allowance for credit losses was $20.8 million, $25.0 million and $29.4 million, or 1.80%, 2.04% and 2.18% of total loans at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Recoveries of loan losses during the fourth and third quarter of 2024 were $2 thousand and $10 thousand, respectively, with no charge offs in either quarter. Recoveries of loan losses during the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.5 million in both years, with no charge offs in 2024 and $6.5 million in 2023 pertaining to the reclassification of $41.1 million of nonaccrual and delinquent residential loans as held for sale and charged off down to their fair value in the first quarter of 2023.
Nonperforming loans, comprised primarily of nonaccrual residential real estate loans, totaled $14.6 million, or 0.60% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 and $13.2 million, or 0.54% of total assets at September 30, 2024.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.5 million compared to $13.6 million for the prior quarter of 2024 and $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 2.24% for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased from the prior quarter's net interest margin of 2.30% and decreased from the net interest margin of 2.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a 23 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets which was partially offset by a 17 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 41 basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a $186.9 million, or 14%, decline in average loans, partially offset by a 7 basis point increase in the average yield on total interest-earning assets during the same period.
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $56.5 million, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 13%, from the year ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin of 2.37% decreased 31 basis points from the prior year's net interest margin of 2.68%. The decrease in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 is primarily attributable to a 100 basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a $237.8 million, or 16%, decline in the average balance of loans. This was partially offset by the impact of a 45 basis point increase in the average yield of other interest-earning assets and the redemption of all of the Company's subordinated notes in 2023 which decreased interest expense by $3.7 million.
Non-Interest Income - Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.1 million, a decrease of $1.7 million from $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.6 million gain on the sale of all loans that were held for sale, comprised primarily of nonperforming and chronically delinquent residential real estate loans, which occurred in the second quarter of 2023.
Non-Interest Expense - Non-interest expense of $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected an increase of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.1 million, or 24%, compared to $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter versus the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in other expenses, partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in salaries and employee benefits and $0.3 million in professional fees. Professional fees for the fourth and third quarter of 2024 included Transaction related expense of $2.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The increase to the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to same quarter last year was primarily due to $3.8 million received in the fourth quarter of 2023 from our insurance carriers for previously incurred expenses related to the prior government investigations, offset in part by Transaction related expenses included in professional fees incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $61.8 million, inclusive of $3.5 million of expenses incurred in connection with the Transaction, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to $65.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to salaries and employee benefits which were $2.4 million, or 7% lower in 2024 as compared to 2023 due to reductions in staffing levels. Professional fees remained flat in 2024 compared to 2023, although the components of our professional fees changed significantly as compliance related professional fees declined in 2024, we received substantial reimbursements from our insurance carriers in 2023 and we incurred significant Transaction related expenses in 2024.
Income Tax Expense - The Company recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, a 49.7% effective rate, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and $3.1 million, or an effective rate of 29.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Income tax expense includes an additional $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 to reverse a tax position previously taken on the deductibility of interest earned on U.S. government obligations under applicable state tax law. Our effective tax rate varies from the statutory rate primarily due to the adjustment in the third quarter of 2024 as well as the impact of non-deductible compensation-related expenses.
About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in the San Francisco and Los Angeles, California metropolitan areas and New York City. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling offers a range of loan products as well as retail and business banking services. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance, including any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "attribute," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook" and "would" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, though the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding expectations for the anticipated sale of the Bank and ensuing Plan of Dissolution, the economy and financial markets, credit quality, the regulatory scheme governing our industry, competition in our industry, interest rates, our liquidity, our business and our governance, are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements in this Press Release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and they are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. The risks, uncertainties and other factors detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those included in the disclosures under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024, subsequent periodic reports and future periodic reports, could affect future results and events, causing those results and events to differ materially from those views expressed or implied in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks are not exhaustive. Other sections of this Press Release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission include additional factors that could adversely impact our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
At and for the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net income (loss)
$
1,162
$
(143
)
$
5,063
$
2,138
$
7,413
|Income (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.00
)
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
0.15
|Net interest income
$
13,523
$
13,618
$
15,105
$
56,470
$
64,959
|Net interest margin
2.24
%
2.30
%
2.52
%
2.37
%
2.68
%
|Non-interest income
$
67
$
379
$
213
$
1,057
$
2,786
|Non-interest expense
$
15,888
$
15,610
$
12,830
$
61,813
$
65,710
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
1,134,925
$
1,198,767
$
1,319,568
$
1,134,925
$
1,319,568
|Total deposits
$
2,070,890
$
2,067,193
$
2,003,986
$
2,070,890
$
2,003,986
|Asset Quality
|Nonperforming loans
$
14,584
$
13,214
$
8,973
$
14,584
$
8,973
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.80
%
2.04
%
2.18
%
1.80
%
2.18
%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans
143
%
189
%
329
%
143
%
329
%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.26
%
1.08
%
0.66
%
1.26
%
0.66
%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.26
%
1.08
%
0.67
%
1.26
%
0.67
%
|Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.60
%
0.54
%
0.37
%
0.60
%
0.37
%
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans during the period
(0.00
)%
(0.00
)%
(0.00
)%
(0.04
)%
0.40
%
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
$
(4,160
)
$
(2,338
)
$
(4,357
)
$
(8,536
)
$
(8,527
)
|Net charge offs (recoveries)
$
(2
)
$
(10
)
$
(64
)
$
(452
)
$
5,944
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
0.19
%
(0.02
)%
0.83
%
0.09
%
0.30
%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
1.39
%
(0.17
)%
6.34
%
0.65
%
2.35
%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
116.91
%
111.52
%
83.76
%
107.45
%
97.00
%
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
5.56
%
5.79
%
5.49
%
5.68
%
5.23
%
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.91
%
4.08
%
3.47
%
3.89
%
3.02
%
|Net interest spread
1.65
%
1.71
%
2.02
%
1.79
%
2.21
%
|Leverage Capital Ratios(2)
|Consolidated
14.08
%
14.19
%
13.95
%
14.08
%
13.95
%
|Bank
13.76
%
13.70
%
13.38
%
13.76
%
13.38
%
|____________________
(1) Efficiency ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(2) Leverage capital ratio is Tier 1 (core) capital to average total assets. December 31, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|%
|December 31,
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
change
2023
change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
878,181
$
710,372
24
%
$
577,967
52
%
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks
-
4,983
(100
)%
5,226
(100
)%
|Debt securities available for sale
338,105
436,409
(23
)%
419,213
(19
)%
|Equity securities
4,661
4,797
(3
)%
4,703
(1
)%
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $20,805, $24,970 and $29,404
1,134,925
1,198,767
(5
)%
1,319,568
(14
)%
|Accrued interest receivable
8,592
9,650
(11
)%
8,509
1
%
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
1,279
1,338
(4
)%
1,542
(17
)%
|Leasehold improvements and equipment, net
4,480
4,710
(5
)%
5,430
(17
)%
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,640
10,765
(1
)%
11,454
(7
)%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
18,423
18,423
0
%
18,923
(3
)%
|Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
9,238
9,187
1
%
9,048
2
%
|Company-owned life insurance
8,926
8,872
1
%
8,711
2
%
|Deferred tax asset, net
15,389
15,023
2
%
16,959
(9
)%
|Other assets
3,673
5,258
(30
)%
8,750
(58
)%
|Total assets
$
2,436,512
$
2,438,554
(0
)%
$
2,416,003
1
%
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
38,086
$
31,276
22
%
$
35,245
8
%
|Interest-bearing deposits
2,032,804
2,035,917
(0
)%
1,968,741
3
%
|Total deposits
2,070,890
2,067,193
0
%
2,003,986
3
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
-
N/M
50,000
(100
)%
|Operating lease liabilities
11,589
11,753
(1
)%
12,537
(8
)%
|Other liabilities
20,070
24,999
(20
)%
21,757
(8
)%
|Total liabilities
2,102,549
2,103,945
(0
)%
2,088,280
1
%
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock, no par value, authorized shares 500,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 52,305,036, 52,313,933 and 52,070,361
84,323
84,323
0
%
84,323
0
%
|Additional paid-in capital
19,053
18,210
5
%
16,660
14
%
|Retained earnings
244,102
242,940
0
%
241,964
1
%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,515
)
(10,864
)
(24
)%
(15,224
)
11
%
|Total shareholders' equity
333,963
334,609
(0
)%
327,723
2
%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,436,512
$
2,438,554
(0
)%
$
2,416,003
1
%
|____________________
|N/M - Not Meaningful
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
%
December 31,
December 31,
%
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
19,960
$
|
20,506
(3
)%
$
20,969
(5
)%
$
82,055
$
86,684
(5
)%
|Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock
3,965
4,993
(21
)%
3,800
4
%
17,734
12,056
47
%
|Interest on interest-bearing cash deposits
9,710
8,855
10
%
8,159
19
%
35,346
28,049
26
%
|Total interest income
33,635
34,354
(2
)%
32,928
2
%
135,135
126,789
7
%
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
20,112
20,736
(3
)%
17,572
14
%
78,298
57,109
37
%
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
-
N/M
251
(100
)%
367
994
(63
)%
|Interest on Subordinated Notes
-
-
N/M
-
N/M
-
3,727
(100
)%
|Total interest expense
20,112
20,736
(3
)%
17,823
13
%
78,665
61,830
27
%
|Net interest income
13,523
13,618
(1
)%
15,105
(10
)%
56,470
64,959
(13
)%
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(4,160
)
(2,338
)
(78
)%
(4,357
)
5
%
(8,536
)
(8,527
)
(0
)%
|Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
17,683
15,956
11
%
19,462
(9
)%
65,006
73,486
(12
)%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
66
69
(4
)%
75
(12
)%
314
344
(9
)%
|Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
N/M
(111
)
100
%
-
(113
)
100
%
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale
-
-
N/M
(72
)
100
%
-
1,623
(100
)%
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(136
)
160
N/M
198
N/M
(42
)
61
N/M
|Net servicing income
56
61
(8
)%
40
40
%
238
308
(23
)%
|Income earned on company-owned life insurance
81
84
(4
)%
83
(2
)%
332
327
2
%
|Other
-
5
(100
)%
-
N/M
215
236
(9
)%
|Total non-interest income
67
379
(82
)%
213
(69
)%
1,057
2,786
(62
)%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
8,387
8,540
(2
)%
8,500
(1
)%
33,583
35,937
(7
)%
|Occupancy and equipment
2,015
2,019
(0
)%
2,096
(4
)%
8,123
8,369
(3
)%
|Professional fees
2,731
3,005
(9
)%
(908
)
N/M
10,065
10,076
(0
)%
|FDIC insurance
264
260
2
%
264
0
%
1,048
1,058
(1
)%
|Data processing
760
715
6
%
704
8
%
2,950
2,941
0
%
|Other
1,731
1,071
62
%
2,174
(20
)%
6,044
7,329
(18
)%
|Total non-interest expense
15,888
15,610
2
%
12,830
24
%
61,813
65,710
(6
)%
|Income before income taxes
1,862
725
N/M
6,845
(73
)%
4,250
10,562
(60
)%
|Income tax expense
700
868
(19
)%
1,782
(61
)%
2,112
3,149
(33
)%
|Net income (loss)
$
1,162
$
(143
)
N/M
$
5,063
(77
)%
$
2,138
$
7,413
(71
)%
|Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.00
)
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
0.15
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
51,062,757
51,059,012
50,703,220
50,971,884
50,630,928
|Diluted
51,409,877
51,059,012
51,182,011
51,340,966
50,778,559
|____________________
|N/M - Not Meaningful
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)
|Residential real estate and other consumer
$
877,536
$
15,400
7.02
%
$
936,941
$
16,005
6.83
%
$
1,111,391
$
17,181
6.18
%
|Commercial real estate
304,178
4,298
5.65
%
296,632
4,160
5.61
%
237,997
3,065
5.15
%
|Construction
4,846
123
10.15
%
5,069
150
11.84
%
13,789
347
10.07
%
|Commercial and industrial
7,358
139
7.56
%
7,427
191
10.29
%
17,611
376
8.54
%
|Total loans
1,193,918
19,960
6.69
%
1,246,069
20,506
6.58
%
1,380,788
20,969
6.07
%
|Securities, includes restricted stock(2)
424,824
3,965
3.73
%
476,506
4,993
4.19
%
431,994
3,800
3.52
%
|Other interest-earning assets
799,605
9,710
4.86
%
650,089
8,855
5.45
%
585,703
8,159
5.57
%
|Total interest-earning assets
2,418,347
33,635
5.56
%
2,372,664
34,354
5.79
%
2,398,485
32,928
5.49
%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
3,616
7,038
3,822
|Other assets
26,872
29,906
30,305
|Total assets
$
2,448,835
$
2,409,608
$
2,432,612
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Money market, savings and NOW
$
1,077,654
$
9,296
3.42
%
$
1,077,346
$
10,265
3.78
%
$
1,116,533
$
9,745
3.46
%
|Time deposits
965,544
10,816
4.44
%
938,514
10,471
4.43
%
873,928
7,827
3.55
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
2,043,198
20,112
3.91
%
2,015,860
20,736
4.08
%
1,990,461
17,572
3.50
%
|FHLB borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
50,000
251
1.96
%
|Subordinated notes, net
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
|Total borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
50,000
251
1.96
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,043,198
20,112
3.91
%
2,015,860
20,736
4.08
%
2,040,461
17,823
3.47
%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
38,316
31,507
38,310
|Other liabilities
33,764
33,719
36,768
|Shareholders' equity
333,557
328,522
317,073
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,448,835
$
2,409,608
$
2,432,612
|Net interest income and spread(2)
$
13,523
1.65
%
$
13,618
1.71
%
$
15,105
2.02
%
|Net interest margin(2)
2.24
%
2.30
%
2.52
%
|____________________
|(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
|(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)
|Residential real estate and other consumer
$
970,830
$
65,609
6.76
%
$
1,231,559
$
71,491
5.80
%
|Commercial real estate
275,043
14,923
5.43
%
228,963
11,401
4.98
%
|Construction
5,536
645
11.65
%
29,020
2,987
10.29
%
|Commercial and industrial
10,167
878
8.64
%
9,827
805
8.19
%
|Total loans
1,261,576
82,055
6.50
%
1,499,369
86,684
5.78
%
|Securities, includes restricted stock(2)
450,861
17,734
3.93
%
393,767
12,056
3.06
%
|Other interest-earning assets
668,760
35,346
5.29
%
532,789
28,049
5.26
%
|Total interest-earning assets
2,381,197
135,135
5.68
%
2,425,925
126,789
5.23
%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
3,811
4,326
|Other assets
29,001
28,648
|Total assets
$
2,414,009
$
2,458,899
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Money market, savings and NOW
$
1,073,095
$
39,043
3.63
%
$
1,049,818
$
29,559
2.82
%
|Time deposits
925,058
39,255
4.23
%
912,966
27,550
3.02
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,998,153
78,298
3.91
%
1,962,784
57,109
2.91
%
|FHLB borrowings
18,443
367
1.98
%
50,000
994
1.99
%
|Subordinated notes, net
-
-
0.00
%
34,683
3,727
10.60
%
|Total borrowings
18,443
367
1.96
%
84,683
4,721
5.50
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,016,596
78,665
3.89
%
2,047,467
61,830
3.02
%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
34,279
43,702
|Other liabilities
33,940
52,220
|Shareholders' equity
329,194
315,510
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,414,009
$
2,458,899
|Net interest income and spread(2)
$
56,470
1.79
%
$
64,959
2.21
%
|Net interest margin(2)
2.37
%
2.68
%
|____________________
|(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
|(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Loan Composition (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|%
|December 31,
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
change
2023
change
|Residential real estate
$
849,350
$
904,438
(6
)%
$
1,085,776
(22
)%
|Commercial real estate
296,457
306,927
(3
)%
236,982
25
%
|Construction
2,509
5,212
(52
)%
10,381
(76
)%
|Commercial and industrial
7,395
7,158
3
%
15,832
(53
)%
|Other consumer
19
2
N/M
1
N/M
|Total loans held for investment
1,155,730
1,223,737
(6
)%
1,348,972
(14
)%
|Less: allowance for credit losses
(20,805
)
(24,970
)
(17
)%
(29,404
)
(29
)%
|Loans, net
$
1,134,925
$
1,198,767
(5
)%
$
1,319,568
(14
)%
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Balance at beginning of period
$
24,970
$
27,556
$
34,267
$
29,404
$
45,464
|Adjustment to adopt ASU 2016-13
-
-
-
-
(1,651
)
|Adjustment to adopt ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
-
380
|Balance after adoption
24,970
27,556
34,267
29,404
44,193
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(4,167
)
(2,596
)
(4,927
)
(9,051
)
(8,844
)
|Charge offs
-
-
-
-
(6,478
)
|Recoveries
2
10
64
452
533
|Balance at end of period
$
20,805
$
24,970
$
29,404
$
20,805
$
29,404
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Deposit Composition (Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
%
December 31,
%
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
change
2023
change
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
38,086
$
31,276
22
%
$
35,245
8
%
|Money Market, Savings and NOW
1,079,744
1,063,746
2
%
1,095,521
(1
)%
|Time deposits
953,060
972,171
(2
)%
873,220
9
%
|Total deposits
$
2,070,890
$
2,067,193
0
%
$
2,003,986
3
%
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Credit Quality Data (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
|Nonaccrual loans(1)
|Residential real estate
$
13,136
$
13,187
$
8,942
|Commercial real estate
1,422
-
-
|Total nonaccrual loans
$
14,558
$
13,187
$
8,942
|Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
26
27
31
|Nonperforming loans
$
14,584
$
13,214
$
8,973
|Total loans (1)
$
1,155,730
$
1,223,737
$
1,348,972
|Total assets
$
2,436,512
$
2,438,554
$
2,416,003
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.80
%
2.04
%
2.18
%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans
143
%
189
%
329
%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.26
%
1.08
%
0.66
%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.26
%
1.08
%
0.67
%
|Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.60
%
0.54
%
0.37
%
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans during the period
(0.00
)%
(0.00
)%
(0.00
)%
|____________________
|(1) Loans are classified as held for investment and are presented before the allowance for credit losses.
