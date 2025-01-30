C2 Blockchain Inc. Secures Regulation A Approval, Prepares to Launch Bitcoin Mining Operations

C2 Blockchain Inc., a forward-thinking leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation, is proud to announce the approval of its Regulation A offering. This milestone represents a key step in the company's mission to democratize access to Bitcoin mining investments and leverage emerging opportunities in the cryptocurrency sector.

With this regulatory approval, C2 Blockchain Inc. plans to build its own 14MW Bitcoin mining farm in Georgia, a key step toward establishing a long-term, sustainable mining infrastructure. In the meantime, the company will partner with a trusted hosting company to establish state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining operations and generate immediate revenue. These parallel strategies reflect the company's commitment to scaling efficiently while maximizing value for its investors.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this major milestone," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "With Regulation A approval, we're breaking down barriers to entry for individuals interested in participating in the Bitcoin mining revolution. By building our own facility and partnering with a hosting company, we are taking a strategic and balanced approach to growth, innovation, and operational success."

C2 Blockchain Inc. remains highly optimistic about the future of Bitcoin mining. Despite past market volatility, the company sees a bright future for Bitcoin as a store of value and an integral part of the global financial system. As Bitcoin adoption grows and blockchain technology evolves, C2 Blockchain Inc. aims to contribute to the ecosystem by building a sustainable and profitable mining infrastructure.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is also dedicated to operating responsibly by exploring renewable energy solutions and employing efficient mining practices. This commitment underscores the company's efforts to balance profitability with environmental sustainability.

The company invites potential investors and stakeholders to explore this exciting opportunity as it embarks on its Bitcoin mining journey.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is an innovative company at the intersection of technology and finance. Focused on Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency investments, the company is committed to delivering value to its investors and driving the adoption of blockchain technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

