Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 383333

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

