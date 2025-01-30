Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Expands Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) announces the expansion of its Table Mountain Silica Project, located in the highly prospective silica-rich region near Golden, British Columbia, through the direct staking of two additional mineral claims totaling 606 hectares contiguous to the existing property.

"This strategic expansion solidifies the Company's title holdings and enhances our position in a rapidly growing area recognized for its potential in the high purity silica of the Mount Wilson Formation," stated Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy Minerals. "The expansion of the Table Mountain Project marks one more significant milestone in our growth strategy. As the global market for high-purity silica continues to grow, Troy is well-positioned to play an important role in this critical mineral sector."

The Table Mountain Silica Project now comprises 2,304 hectares. The newly acquired claims are accessible through existing infrastructure and cover strategic land adjacent to the existing Table Mountain claims (see Figure 1 below)

Figure 1. Table Mountain Expanded Claims

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project is located 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., Canada, with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly Silica Mine and Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic grade silica greater than 99.6% SiO2 purity.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

