M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Launches Reg A Financing

Providing Retail Investors the Opportunity to Invest in Critical Minerals Needed for U.S. Defense

M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, today announced the launch of its Regulation A ("Reg A") financing for up to $25 million.

"This Reg A financing offers a unique investment opportunity for retail investors to participate in the critical minerals value supply chain needed for U.S. Defense," stated Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i Global. China's focus on mining and processing has resulted in a virtual monopoly of the global supply chain of critical minerals. Recent headlines of China disrupting the global supply chain of critical minerals and banning rare mineral exports to the U.S. have led to the U.S.'s prioritization of securing reliable access to critical minerals and metals for the U.S., its allies and partners. M2i Global has created an ecosystem to provide partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories. This campaign aims to allow retail investors to participate in the upside of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals.

Regulation A financing, instituted by the Federal Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, is a form of crowdfunding that allows companies to raise money from accredited and unaccredited retail investors.

Investors can join M2i Global's innovative campaign at https://invest.m2i.global with a minimum investment of $1,000.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company is establishing a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

M2i Global is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1753373/000149315225004088/form253g3.htm

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

