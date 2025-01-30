Arlington, Virginia and Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. The Shift5 Platform has also completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR), which allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their software or solutions.

Military and commercial transportation operators must today respond to an evolving threat landscape, regulatory environment, and operational challenges. The Shift5 Platform enables operators to make smarter, faster decisions to improve fleet cybersecurity and maintenance through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge. Through working with AWS, onboard OT data collected, captured, and analyzed by the Shift5 Platform will be accessible via the cloud, enabling operators across a variety of industries and geographical conditions to adapt to changing conditions with greater agility and efficiency.

Customers can leverage the Shift5 Platform to gain critical insights from onboard OT systems in real-time to drive informed decision-making, reduce downtime, and optimize operational outcomes.

"Military aircraft require real-time data to maintain mission capability, while commercial operators must comply with incoming regulatory mandates to fortify their platforms against cybersecurity threats. From contested environments to urban commuter spaces, critical transportation infrastructure operators require the ability to make informed decisions with full situational awareness, in real-time," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "Joining the APN helps Shift5 allow operators to ensure secure and efficient operations across diverse and dynamic environments. Shift5 offers an ecosystem-agnostic capability to customers; we are meeting customers where they already are - whether enabling defense customers using ADVANA, a DoD big data platform under the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), or commercial transportation operators."

The Shift5 Platform brings order and clarity to the complexity of onboard data generated by commercial and defense fleets. It captures and analyzes real-time serial bus data, revealing critical operational and cybersecurity insights that enable warfighters and commercial operators to move from data to decisions quickly and confidently. The Shift5 Platform can be configured and deployed using existing onboard compute resources or optional field-proven TRL9 hardware. It is hardware, bus, and protocol agnostic and is designed to perform passive, full-take data capture from any onboard source - every frame, every bus, every protocol. The Shift5 Platform supports several modules:

Cybersecurity Module - Detect, identify, and alert on anomalous activities and known threats, providing real time notifications that enable faster response and proactive mitigation of potential cybersecurity risks.

Predictive Maintenance Module - Get real time, data driven insights needed to predict and schedule maintenance effectively, helping to avoid failures before they happen and to ensure the safety and performance of critical transportation and defense fleets.

Compliance Module - Automate compliance efforts for onboard fleet data by helping to ensure that it is processed, managed, and stored in accordance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

GPS Integrity Module - Enhance situational awareness by delivering direct, real-time alerts for GPS spoofing attempts, helping facilitate more efficient and secure decision-making processes.

As an APN member, Shift5 joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

Joining the APN comes on the heels of the announcement that a starter subscription of the Shift5 Platform is available in AWS Marketplace. For more information, please visit Shift5's AWS Marketplace Listing.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapon system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

SOURCE: Shift5