Seattle, Washington and London, United Kingdom and Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductors and modules, and Soracom, a global provider of cellular IoT connectivity with full MVNO capabilities, today announced the expansion of their partnership. This collaboration aims to simplify the development of IoT projects by offering evaluation kits (EVKs) powered by Soracom's global IoT connectivity.

IoT application developers now have access to Sequans' leading LTE-M/NB-IoT and Cat 1bis technology, combined with Soracom's global connectivity. The EVKs are available in two variants:

LTE-M/NB-IoT (Sequans Monarch2 GM02S EVK): This second-generation LPWA technology from Sequans features ultra-low power consumption and a compact form factor, making it ideal for applications such as smart utility meters, industrial sensors, health and fitness trackers, and more.

LTE Cat 1bis (Sequans Calliope2 GC02S1 EVK): Featuring Sequans' leading Cat 1bis technology, certified in North America and Europe. It can operate on any LTE network worldwide, ideal for deployments that require global coverage with cross border connectivity, such as connected vehicles, logistics tracking systems, and telematics.

Each kit comes with a Soracom global IoT SIM card preloaded with connectivity for up to 3 months, allowing users to benefit from cellular coverage in +170 territories, including LTE-M coverage in 51 territories and NB-IoT coverage in 35. This also gives them access to the Soracom suite of connectivity solutions, which offers features that can help secure a deployment, transmit data directly to cloud functions, manage IoT devices remotely, and more!

"At Soracom, we are focused on helping developers and enterprises bring their IoT projects to life quickly and efficiently," said Takashi Serizawa, Head of Europe Region at Soracom. "By expanding our collaboration with Sequans and offering these EVKs with Soracom connectivity, we're removing friction from the development process and enabling our customers to test, iterate, and scale their IoT solutions with ease."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Soracom and provide developers with the tools they need to launch their IoT solutions quickly and efficiently," said Olivier Pauzet, Sequans EVP of Marketing and Strategy. "The combination of Sequans' hardware and Soracom's connectivity creates an effective and efficient solution that can make scaling an IoT deployment easier by ensuring a smooth transition from the evaluation stage to full deployment."

These EVKs are available through Sequans' presence on global distribution channels such as Digikey and Mouser.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs, and enterprises. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem.

More information is available at www.soracom.io

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sequans engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. It offers a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Its LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

More information is available at https://sequans.com.

