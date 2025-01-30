SPEE3D Works With Northeastern University's Kostas Research Institute to Bring Additive Manufacturing to Students and Military

School Installs WarpSPEE3D Printer to Train Students on Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing and Collaborate with the US Army Research Laboratory

Burlington, MA, Jan. 30, 2025, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced it has sold a WARPSPEE3D printer to Northeastern University and the school's Kostas Research Institute is excited to have added SPEE3D's Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology with support from the US Army Research Laboratory," said Dr. Ozan Cagatay, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Northeastern University "We will be leveraging their WarpSPEE3D printer for materials research and development, development of novel applications, and training future engineers, scientists, and skilled personnel. Our focus will be publishing high-quality research, addressing the needs of our stakeholders, and helping close the growing gap in the US advanced manufacturing workforce."

SPEE3D's proprietary CSAM technology offers high-density metal parts at build rates up to 100g/min.



About Kostas Research Institute:

KRI aims to drive rapid development, prototyping, and the transition of tech Innovation to industry and defense agencies to maintain technological superiority over other nations in a secure development space. Here, faculty and students work closely with experts from industry, government, and academia, translating discoveries into revolutionary new technologies, materials, and systems. To learn more, visitwww.northeastern.edu/kostas

