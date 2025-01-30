Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2025 14:10 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPEE3D Works With Northeastern University's Kostas Research Institute to Bring Additive Manufacturing to Students and Military

Finanznachrichten News

School Installs WarpSPEE3D Printer to Train Students on Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing and Collaborate with the US Army Research Laboratory

Burlington, MA, Jan. 30, 2025, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced it has sold a WARPSPEE3D printer to Northeastern Universityand the school's Kostas Research Instituteis excited to have added SPEE3D's Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology with support from the US Army Research Laboratory," said Dr. Ozan Cagatay, Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Northeastern University "We will be leveraging their WarpSPEE3D printer for materials research and development, development of novel applications, and training future engineers, scientists, and skilled personnel. Our focus will be publishing high-quality research, addressing the needs of our stakeholders, and helping close the growing gap in the US advanced manufacturing workforce."
?
SPEE3D's proprietary CSAM technology offers high-density metal parts at build rates up to 100g/min.

About Kostas Research Institute:

KRI aims to drive rapid development, prototyping, and the transition of tech Innovation to industry and defense agencies to maintain technological superiority over other nations in a secure development space. Here, faculty and students work closely with experts from industry, government, and academia, translating discoveries into revolutionary new technologies, materials, and systems. To learn more, visitwww.northeastern.edu/kostas

Attachment

  • WarpSPEE3D (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e04c7787-5285-4e68-90b1-1a3d76c0a1e7)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.